Perks and Rec: Get exclusive Black Friday savings with Walmart+

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Let's face it, we all love exclusive access. And with a Walmart+ membership, you'll get that exclusivity with deals on holiday must-haves before they open to the general public. The best part? You can try it free for 30 days.

When you sign up for Walmart+, you'll get instant access to these deals, plus more perks. Get unlimited free delivery and members-only gas prices, so you'll save while you travel over the next few weeks. Want even more? You'll receive a free year of Paramount+ and six months of free Spotify Premium.

According to our experts, this is the best time to sign up for Walmart+ to get the most out of your benefits, so don't wait.

We'll see you tomorrow with more savings,

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

