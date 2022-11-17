ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Police: Search underway for 3 suspects who tied up bank workers during armed robbery on Nantucket

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
TISBURY, Mass. — A search is underway for three suspects who allegedly tied up bank workers during an armed robbery on Nantucket on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement officials and a report.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at the Rockland Trust in the area of Vineyard Haven-Edgartown Road in Tisbury around 9 a.m. learned the bank had been held up by a trio of armed suspects, according to the Tisbury Police Department.

The suspects, who were said to be armed with handguns, tied up bank workers during the robbery before fleeing in a motor vehicle, the Vineyard Gazette reported.

Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost told the newspaper that no one was physically injured in the robbery. Lieutenant Bill Brigham confirmed to the news outlet that the suspects wore black hoodies, white masks, and stole a bank teller’s vehicle.

Investigators have reportedly preserved the crime scene and are in the process of reviewing surveillance video.

In a statement, Tisbury police told Boston 25, “The investigation is still very much active and dynamic at this time.”

Massachusetts State Police and the FBI are assisting Tisbury with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

