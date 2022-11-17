ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kathy Hoffman concedes in Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction race

By Tom Joyce, The Center Square contributor
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) - Incumbent Democrat Kathy Hoffman conceded in the race for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction on Thursday morning.

Hoffman trailed Republican Tom Horne by 8,718 votes as of Thursday morning. Horne was leading the race 50.2% to 49.8%, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office .

Here is the concession statement Hoffman posted on her Facebook page :

“After a hard-fought race, we came up short. I want to thank my supporters, volunteers, and staff who stood by me during this election. And I especially want to thank my family for all of their love and support.

“Serving as Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction has been among the greatest honors and privileges of my life. I’m proud of the incredible work we did. And I remain more inspired than ever by the amazing students, educators, and schools across our state. Our future is bright because of you.

“Lastly, congratulations to Katie Hobbs, Adrian Fontes for Arizona Secretary of State, Senator Mark Kelly, Yes On 308 and every pro public education school board candidate for their wins. Our state will be in better hands with you all at the helm.”

Hoffman served one term as the Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction. She won her 2018 bid for the position before facing this defeat.

For Horne, 77, this is a familiar post.

Previously, Horne served two terms as the Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction from 2003 to 2011. Then, he served as Arizona’s Attorney General from 2011 to 2015. However, he lost a primary to fellow Republican Mark Brnovich when running for re-election in 2014.

Horne had not issued any statement on his victory as of Thursday morning.

