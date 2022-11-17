ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

The Art Deco 1940s Vibe of Rail Travel Returns to Bryn Mawr in a New Restaurant

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nRz0_0jEZNuC800
Interior of The Pullman Restaurant & Bar, Bryn Mawr, styled to reflect luxury rail cars that were once common on the Main Line.Image via The Pullman Restaurant & Bar.

The opening of The Pullman Restaurant in Bryn Mawr puts another dining option on track to make a name for itself in the Main Line culinary scene.

Its design mimics the plush commuter rail cars of the 1940s, making it a good fit in an area with a rich transportation legacy.

Replacing the former Tango Restaurant on the south side of the Bryn Mawr SEPTA station, The Pullman has chugged into its 39 Morris Ave. address after an extensive renovation. The interior now reflects the supper clubs that evoke an era of understated luxury and opulence.

The retro look owes its authenticity to a local designer (Balongue Design Group, Villanova) and a local builder (Orion Builders, Ardmore).

“The concept is a nod to the iconic Pullman dining cars of the 1940s, offering guests a quintessential railcar dining and drinking experience, but with a contemporary twist,” explained Roni and Jennifer Hammer, the business’ mother/daughter partners. 

“Our goal was to transport guests back to the heyday of luxury vintage travel,” said Jenny Hammer.

The 145-seat restaurant features an assortment of cozy spaces and “nooks.” It also has a “sexy music lounge” and a 21-seat, double-sided bar.

This spring, al fresco service will be added.

Executive Chef Corey Baver will allow his culinary outlook to travel, creating dishes with Japanese, French, Italian, and Spanish influences. He’ll also include upscale 1940s staples such as Oysters Rockefeller.

More information is online.

Comments / 0

 

