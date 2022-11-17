ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Capsules for teams at the 2022 World Cup

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jEZNkc600

QATAR

Best result: First appearance

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: Automatic as host

Coach: Felix Sanchez (Spain)

Players to watch: Abdelkarim Hassan, Hassan Al-Haydos, Saad Al Sheeb.

Schedule: vs. Ecuador on Nov. 20 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Senegal on Nov. 25 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Netherlands on Nov. 29 at Al Bayt Stadium.

ECUADOR

Best result: Round of 16 (2006)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: Fourth place in South American qualifying group

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro (Argentina)

Players to watch: Piero Hincapie, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan.

Schedule: vs. Qatar on Nov. 20 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Netherlands on Nov. 25 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Senegal on Nov. 29 at Khalifa International Stadium.

SENEGAL

Best result: Quarterfinals (2002)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: African playoffs

Coach: Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Players to watch: Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Schedule: vs. Netherlands on Nov. 21 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Qatar on Nov. 25 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Ecuador on Nov. 29 at Khalifa International Stadium.

NETHERLANDS

Best result: Runner-up (1974, 1978, 2010)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group G

Coach: Louis van Gaal (Netherlands)

Players to watch: Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind.

Schedule: vs. Senegal on Nov. 21 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Ecuador on Nov. 25 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Qatar on Nov. 29 at Al Bayt Stadium.

ENGLAND

Best result: Champion (1966)

2018 World Cup: Semifinals

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group I

Coach: Gareth Southgate (England)

Players to watch: Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham.

Schedule: vs. Iran on Nov. 21 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. United States on Nov. 25 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Wales on Nov. 29 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

IRAN

Best result: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: Won Asian qualifying Group A

Coach: Carlos Queiroz (Portugal)

Players to watch: Sardar Azmoun, Ehsan Hajsafi, Mehdi Taremi.

Schedule: vs. England on Nov. 21 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Wales on Nov. 25 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. United States on Nov. 29 at Al Thumama Stadium.

UNITED STATES

Best result: Semifinals (1930)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: Third place in CONCACAF qualifying group

Coach: Gregg Berhalter (United States)

Players to watch: Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie.

Schedule: vs. Wales on Nov. 21 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. England on Nov. 25 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Iran on Nov. 29 at Al Thumama Stadium.

WALES

Best result: Quarterfinals (1958)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: European playoffs

Coach: Robert Page (Wales)

Players to watch: Gareth Bale, Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey.

Schedule: vs. United States on Nov. 21 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Iran on Nov. 25 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. England on Nov. 29 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

ARGENTINA

Best result: Champion (1978, 1986)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

How they qualified 2022: Second place in South American qualifying group

Coach: Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Players to watch: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria.

Schedule: vs. Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Mexico on Nov. 26 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Poland on Nov. 30 at Stadium 974.

SAUDI ARABIA

Best result: Round of 16 (1994)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: Won Asian qualifying Group B

Coach: Herve Renard (France)

Players to watch: Salem Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Salman Al-Faraj.

Schedule: vs. Argentina on Nov. 22 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Poland on Nov. 26 at Education City Stadium; vs. Mexico on Nov. 30 at Lusail Stadium.

MEXICO

Best result: Quarterfinals (1970, 1986)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

How they qualified 2022: Second place in CONCACAF qualifying group

Coach: Gerardo Martino (Argentina)

Players to watch: Guillermo Ochoa, Hirving Lozano, Andres Guardado.

Schedule: vs. Poland on Nov. 22 at Stadium 974; vs. Argentina on Nov. 26 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Saudi Arabia on Nov. 30 at Lusail Stadium.

POLAND

Best result: Third place (1974, 1982)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: European playoffs

Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz (Poland)

Players to watch: Robert Lewandowski, Jan Bednarek, Wojciech Szczesny.

Schedule: vs. Mexico on Nov. 22 at Stadium 974; vs. Saudi Arabia on Nov. 26 at Education City Stadium; vs. Argentina on Nov. 30 at Stadium 974.

FRANCE

Best result: Champion (1998, 2018)

2018 World Cup: Champion

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group D

Coach: Didier Deschamps (France)

Players to watch: Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane.

Schedule: vs. Australia on Nov. 22 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Denmark on Nov. 26 at Stadium 974; vs. Tunisia on Nov. 30 at Education City Stadium.

AUSTRALIA

Best result: Round of 16 (2006)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: Intercontinental playoffs

Coach: Graham Arnold (Australia)

Players to watch: Ajdin Hrustic, Awer Mabil, Mat Ryan.

Schedule: vs. France on Nov. 22 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Tunisia on Nov. 26 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Denmark on Nov. 30 at Al Janoub Stadium.

DENMARK

Best result: Quarterfinals (1998)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group F

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark)

Players to watch: Christian Eriksen, Simon Kjaer, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Schedule: vs. Tunisia on Nov. 22 at Education City Stadium; vs. France on Nov. 26 at Stadium 974; vs. Australia on Nov. 30 at Al Janoub Stadium.

TUNISIA

Best result: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: African playoffs

Coach: Jalel Kadri (Tunisia)

Players to watch: Ellyes Skhiri, Dylan Bronn, Aissa Laidouni.

Schedule: vs. Denmark on Nov. 22 at Education City Stadium; vs. Australia on Nov. 26 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. France on Nov. 30 at Education City Stadium.

SPAIN

Best result: Champion (2010)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group B

Coach: Luis Enrique (Spain)

Players to watch: Pedri Gonzalez, Sergio Busquets, Alvaro Morata.

Schedule: vs. Costa Rica on Nov. 23 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Germany on Nov. 27 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Japan on Dec. 1 at Khalifa International Stadium.

COSTA RICA

Best result: Quarterfinals (2014)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: Intercontinental playoffs

Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez (Colombia)

Players to watch: Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz, Celso Borges.

Schedule: vs. Spain on Nov. 23 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Japan on Nov. 27 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Germany on Dec. 1 Al Bayt Stadium.

GERMANY

Best result: Champion (1954, 1974, 1990 as West Germany; 2014)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group J

Coach: Hansi Flick (Germany)

Players to watch: Leroy Sane, Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala.

Schedule: vs. Japan on Nov. 23 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Spain on Nov. 27 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Costa Rica on Dec. 1 at Al Bayt Stadium.

JAPAN

Best result: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

How they qualified 2022: Second place in Asian qualifying Group B

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu (Japan)

Players to watch: Takumi Minamino, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kaoru Mitoma.

Schedule: vs. Germany on Nov. 23 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Costa Rica on Nov. 27 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Spain on Dec. 1 at Khalifa International Stadium.

BELGIUM

Best result: Third place (2018)

2018 World Cup: Third place

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group E

Coach: Roberto Martinez (Spain)

Players to watch: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois.

Schedule: vs. Canada on Nov. 23 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Morocco on Nov. 27 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Croatia on Dec. 1 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

CANADA

Best result: Group stage (1986)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: Won CONCACAF qualifying group

Coach: John Herdman (England)

Players to watch: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

Schedule: vs. Belgium on Nov. 23 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Croatia on Nov. 27 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Morocco on Dec. 1 at Al Thumama Stadium.

MOROCCO

Best result: Round of 16 (1986)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: African playoffs

Coach: Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Players to watch: Achraf Hakimi, Sofiane Boufal, Sofyan Amrabat.

Schedule: vs. Croatia on Nov. 23 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Belgium on Nov. 27 at at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Canada on Dec. 1 at Al Thumama Stadium.

CROATIA

Best result: Final (2018)

2018 World Cup: Final

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group H

Coach: Zlatko Dalic (Croatia)

Players to watch: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic.

Schedule: vs. Morocco on Nov. 23 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Canada on Nov. 27 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Belgium on Dec. 1 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

BRAZIL

Best result: Champion (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

2018 World Cup: Quarterfinals

How they qualified 2022: Won South American qualifying group

Coach: Tite (Brazil)

Players to watch: Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Dani Alves.

Schedule: vs. Serbia on Nov. 24 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Switzerland on Nov. 28 at Stadium 974; vs. Cameroon on Dec. 2 at Lusail Stadium.

SERBIA

Best result: Fourth place (1930, 1962 as Yugoslavia)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group A

Coach: Dragan Stojkovic (Serbia)

Players to watch: Dusan Vlahovic, Alejsandar Mitrovic, Dusan Tadic.

Schedule: vs. Brazil on Nov. 24 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Cameroon on Nov. 28 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Switzerland on Dec. 2 at Stadium 974.

SWITZERLAND

Best result: Quarterfinals (1934, 1938, 1954)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group C

Coach: Murat Yakin (Switzerland)

Players to watch: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer.

Schedule: vs. Cameroon on Nov. 24 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Brazil on Nov. 28 at Stadium 974; vs. Serbia on Dec. 2 at Stadium 974.

CAMEROON

Best result: Quarterfinals (1990)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: African playoffs

Coach: Rigobert Song (Cameroon)

Players to watch: Vincent Aboubakar, Andre Onana, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Schedule: vs. Switzerland on Nov. 24 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Serbia on Nov. 28 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Brazil on Dec. 2 at Lusail Stadium.

PORTUGAL

Best result: Third place (1966)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

How they qualified 2022: European playoffs

Coach: Fernando Santos (Portugal)

Players to watch: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes.

Schedule: vs. Ghana on Nov. 24 at Stadium 974; vs. Uruguay on Nov. 28 at Lusail Stadium; vs. South Korea on Dec. 2 at Education City Stadium.

GHANA

Best result: Quarterfinals (2010)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: African playoffs

Coach: Otto Addo (Ghana)

Players to watch: Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.

Schedule: vs. Portugal on Nov. 24 at Stadium 974; vs. South Korea on Nov. 28 at Education City Stadium; vs. Uruguay on Dec. 2 at Al Janoub Stadium.

URUGUAY

Best result: Champion (1930, 1950)

2018 World Cup: Quarterfinals

How they qualified 2022: Third place in South American qualifying group

Coach: Diego Alonso (Uruguay)

Players to watch: Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Federico Valverde.

Schedule: vs. South Korea on Nov. 24 at Education City Stadium; vs. Portugal on Nov. 28 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Ghana on Dec. 2 at Al Janoub Stadium.

SOUTH KOREA

Best result: Semifinals (2002)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: Second place in Asian qualifying Group A

Coach: Paulo Bento (Portugal)

Players to watch: Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo, Kim Min-jae.

Schedule: vs. Uruguay on Nov. 24 at Education City Stadium; vs. Ghana on Nov. 28 at Education City Stadium; vs. Portugal on Dec. 2 at Education City Stadium.

———

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Related
The Associated Press

Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of the tension of staging the event, which is not just a sports tournament but also a monthlong party, in the autocratic country where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. It’s also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over...
theScore

People who will define the 2022 World Cup

The World Cup is finally here - but not without its share of controversy and backlash. Here, theScore looks at the people who, for better or worse, will have the greatest impact on the tournament in Qatar. Gianni Infantino. As human rights organizations called on FIFA to grant compensation in...
ESPN

Cameroon held to draw by Panama in World Cup warm-up

World Cup-bound Cameroon scored first but spent much of the second half on the back foot as they drew 1-1 with Panama in a friendly international on Friday. Cameroon, warming up for their eighth World Cup finals appearance, took a 48th minute lead through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who had come on as a substitute at the start of the second half.
BBC

England: 'No escape from furnace and expectation at World Cup 2022'

England's players have been seeking respite from Doha's searing heat by sticking their heads in what they have labelled 'the heat shack' at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex training headquarters. The large fan blasting out cold air is a glorious relief after the intensive training sessions carried out under the...
theScore

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema out of World Cup after injury in training

Add another one to the list. Karim Benzema will miss the World Cup after injuring his left thigh in France's training session Saturday, the team announced. The reigning Ballon d'Or winner sustained the ailment during a sprint near the end of the practice, sources told Julien Laurens of ESPN. He underwent a scan shortly after that revealed the extent of the problem.
SB Nation

World Cup Previews: Senegal vs Netherlands | Everton’s Gueye and his fellow Lions face the Oranje

The long-awaited and very controversial 2022 World Cup is upon us, and with it, wonderful matches from teams across the world. In terms of the games that Group A will give us, they do not come much better than the likes of Senegal versus the Netherlands. For Toffee supporters though, there will be some added interest in this Senegalese team; the recently returned central defensive midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye will be playing a crucial role for this team too, and they will need him badly against a dangerous Dutch side that is aiming to be top of the group.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Women Return, Crucial Ruben, Pep Contract, and More...

The Men’s side won’t play a match until December 22, but the Manchester City Women are back in WSL action tomorrow away to Everton. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready. Erling Haaland’s agent responds to Man City release clause and Real...
People

Who Is Kevin De Bruyne's Wife? All About Michèle De Bruyne

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne and wife Michèle have been together since 2014 Kevin De Bruyne is a very decorated soccer star. Since joining Manchester City in 2015, the midfielder has helped the team secure four Premier League titles in five seasons and has won Premier League Player of the Year twice. The Belgian athlete started his career in his native country, playing for Genk before moving to the Premier League with Chelsea. He then moved to Wolfsburg in Germany in 2014, and it was while playing for...
The Associated Press

Infantino scolds World Cup critics in extraordinary diatribe

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gianni Infantino said he feels gay. That he feels like a woman. That he feels like a migrant worker. He lectured Europeans for criticizing Qatar’s human rights record and defended the host country’s last-minute decision to ban beer from World Cup stadiums. The FIFA president delivered a one-hour tirade on the eve of the World Cup’s opening match, and then spent about 45 minutes answering questions from media about the Qatari government’s actions and a wide range of other topics. “Today I feel Qatari,” Infantino said Saturday at the start of his first news conference of the World Cup. “Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker.” Infantino later shot back at one reporter who noticed he left women out of his unusual declaration.
The Associated Press

FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday. The last three sponsors — two American and one from the Middle East — were announced...
BBC

Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic target former Arsenal defender for vacant manager role

Former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure is now the favoured candidate of the Wigan Athletic board to become the club's new manager, BBC Radio Manchester reports. Toure's younger brother, Yaya, had already ruled himself out of contention for the post. Kolo, 41, has completed his pro-license and has worked under Brendan...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Let’s go shock them all’ – Biden gives USMNT pep talk on eve of World Cup

On the eve of the World Cup, the U.S. men’s national team got a pep talk from none other than the POTUS himself. U.S. President Joe Biden, from his desk in the Oval Office, was connected to a phone held by USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter in a room filled with the entire team. “I know you’re the underdog, but I tell you what man, you got some of the best players in the world on your team,” Biden said in a somewhat contradictory opening message. “You’re representing this country and I know you’re going to play your hearts out, so let’s go shock...
SB Nation

Report: Tottenham to target Ruslan Malinovskyi in January window

All eyes are on the World Cup at the moment, but there’s still Tottenham Hotspur news in the wind. Specifically, transfer rumors don’t sleep even when there are other things going on in the world of football. And this one is actually pretty exciting! Tuttomercattoweb (lol I know)...
ABC News

ABC News

912K+
Followers
193K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

