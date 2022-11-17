Read full article on original website
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
Smoke and Barrel This Weekend in Lake Charles, Free Admission?
Smoke and Barrel makes its triumphant return this weekend to Lake Charles. The non-profit event not only raises money for various charities but hits home by combining bourbon, bbq, and whiskey. What more could we ask for?. The event features over 80 bourbons, scotches, and whiskeys guests can try, live...
KPLC TV
South City Christian Church giving away free Thanksgiving dinner boxes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving dinner boxes are being given away at South City Christian Church Sunday, November 20. Each box includes items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal. The church is located at 323 W Sale Rd in Lake Charles. The drive-thru giveaway begins at 2 p.m. The...
Big Brothers/Big Sisters Of SWLA Hosting Fish Fry In Lake Charles
We all know that in the Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles area, people are willing to step up and help others. We are all also willing to support our local charities and organizations that do good things for our community. One of those great organizations is our friends at Big...
Thanksgiving Holiday – Calcasieu Parish Closures/Trash Pickup
The City of Lake Charles announced that in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday all Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. Hours of operation will resume on Monday, November 28. Waste Management operations will also be altered due to the Thanksgiving...
Your Garbage Pickup Times Changed For Thanksgiving Holiday in Lake Charles
Whether you realize it or not, the Thanksgiving holiday is just a little over a week away. Can you believe how fast this year is flying by? Well, believe it because before you know it, Christmas will be here too. Because Thanksgiving is coming up next week, a lot of...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2022. Thomas Daniel Hoover, 42, Roberts: Theft from $25,000 or more; fail to possess required license for home improvements, residential construction; two counts instate detainer. Jasmine Jayda Nicole Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less...
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
KPLC TV
CPSO searching for missing woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open
Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
KPLC TV
North Lake Charles under precautionary boil advisory
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory is in place for residents in north Lake Charles, according to the City of Lake Charles. The boil advisory is expected to last for 18 hours, City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said. Areas in north Lake Charles...
KPLC TV
Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers gave thanks to seniors all around Calcasieu Parish today as they delivered a thanksgiving meal ahead of the holiday next week. Phillips 66, Second Harvest and Calcasieu Council on Aging volunteers packed their cars and hit the road. Going door to door delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to senior citizens in need.
Meet The Cajun Ninja This Sunday & Monday, Nov. 20-21 In Lake Charles
A viral sensation, The Cajun Ninja, is coming to Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana for a meet & greet this Sunday, November 20th, and Monday, November 21st. Who is the Cajun Ninja? His name is Jason Derouen but is known as the online personality behind The Cajun Ninja. Derouen aka...
KPLC TV
Juvenile arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile was arrested early Sunday morning and is accused of conducting multiple vehicle burglaries in Vinton, according to the Vinton Police Department. Vinton Police Officers responded to a trespass complaint in the 1500 block of East St. where they discovered the juvenile and took...
KPLC TV
GOTTA EAT: Get messy and get the special
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Anyone who comes into Lake Charles and asks a resident where to eat will likely hear the name Darrell’s. It’s a place that’s become pretty special to the community over the years. “Beer is always cold and the environment is good. There’s...
Cold, Lonely, Hurt, Suffering in Crowley Needs Our Help
Animals of Crowley, La. are asking for help with medical bills for this abused and injured animal.
If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu School Board to sell used iPads
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be holding an online sale of used iPads for parents that have students enrolled in one of the Parish schools. Each of the iPads is in good working condition but was used in classrooms so they may have minor wear and tear. The number of iPads up for sale is limited and only one iPad may be purchased per student. Enrollment of the student in a Parish school will be verified when the parent arrives to pick up the item.
Once Was Inc Hosts Holiday Turkey Giveaway At Rouses Lake Charles
The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
KPLC TV
CPSO: 66-year-old man missing since October
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Herman J. Gobert, 66, Lake Charles, who was reported missing in October. Gobert was last seen on Oct. 1, in the area of Broad Street and Shattuck Street in Lake Charles. Authorities say they have followed up on several leads and tips, but have been unsuccessful in locating him.
VIDEO: YouTubers Review Best and Worst Tex-Mex in Lake Charles
Just like most of us, we are all food critics. We also have our own opinions on the best place to go for certain types of food. While I do enjoy entertaining the occasional food critic's opinion. I much prefer to "trust but verify" when it comes to certain places. Some "experts" we know and love don't always enjoy the foods others enjoy. For instance, Guy Fieri of the Food Network doesn't like eggs on dishes. They're ok to be in them but to have an actual egg as part of a dish, it's a hard pass for him. Andrew Zimmerman of Bizarre Foods eats the craziest things across the world. He doesn't eat SPAM. Of course, not a lot of people do, but you see where I am going with this.
