ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2022. Thomas Daniel Hoover, 42, Roberts: Theft from $25,000 or more; fail to possess required license for home improvements, residential construction; two counts instate detainer. Jasmine Jayda Nicole Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO searching for missing woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
SULPHUR, LA
Magic 1470AM

Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open

Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

North Lake Charles under precautionary boil advisory

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory is in place for residents in north Lake Charles, according to the City of Lake Charles. The boil advisory is expected to last for 18 hours, City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said. Areas in north Lake Charles...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers gave thanks to seniors all around Calcasieu Parish today as they delivered a thanksgiving meal ahead of the holiday next week. Phillips 66, Second Harvest and Calcasieu Council on Aging volunteers packed their cars and hit the road. Going door to door delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to senior citizens in need.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Juvenile arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile was arrested early Sunday morning and is accused of conducting multiple vehicle burglaries in Vinton, according to the Vinton Police Department. Vinton Police Officers responded to a trespass complaint in the 1500 block of East St. where they discovered the juvenile and took...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

GOTTA EAT: Get messy and get the special

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Anyone who comes into Lake Charles and asks a resident where to eat will likely hear the name Darrell’s. It’s a place that’s become pretty special to the community over the years. “Beer is always cold and the environment is good. There’s...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu School Board to sell used iPads

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be holding an online sale of used iPads for parents that have students enrolled in one of the Parish schools. Each of the iPads is in good working condition but was used in classrooms so they may have minor wear and tear. The number of iPads up for sale is limited and only one iPad may be purchased per student. Enrollment of the student in a Parish school will be verified when the parent arrives to pick up the item.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Magic 1470AM

Once Was Inc Hosts Holiday Turkey Giveaway At Rouses Lake Charles

The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO: 66-year-old man missing since October

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Herman J. Gobert, 66, Lake Charles, who was reported missing in October. Gobert was last seen on Oct. 1, in the area of Broad Street and Shattuck Street in Lake Charles. Authorities say they have followed up on several leads and tips, but have been unsuccessful in locating him.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

VIDEO: YouTubers Review Best and Worst Tex-Mex in Lake Charles

Just like most of us, we are all food critics. We also have our own opinions on the best place to go for certain types of food. While I do enjoy entertaining the occasional food critic's opinion. I much prefer to "trust but verify" when it comes to certain places. Some "experts" we know and love don't always enjoy the foods others enjoy. For instance, Guy Fieri of the Food Network doesn't like eggs on dishes. They're ok to be in them but to have an actual egg as part of a dish, it's a hard pass for him. Andrew Zimmerman of Bizarre Foods eats the craziest things across the world. He doesn't eat SPAM. Of course, not a lot of people do, but you see where I am going with this.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy