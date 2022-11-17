2 Houston universities lead nation for elite entrepreneurship programs in new Princeton Review ranking

Read full article on original website
Talented HCC fashion student draws top spot in global brand's design competition
Pierre Cardin's famed avant-garde brand is tapping into the talent of aspiring fashion designers with its annual Young Designers Contest, and a Houston Community College student made the short list of finalists. Marian Magdaniel is one of just six students in the U.S. and the only one from a community college to be selected as a finalist in the contest. Leaders at the design house built by the late Pierre Cardin, the famed Avant Garde designer, held Master Classes at a handful of colleges and then chose a select group of talented designers to vie for the chance to work...
Houston named one of world’s 100 best cities in prestigious new report
If you live in Houston, you can confidently say you live in one of the best cities on the planet — at least according to one new study.Houston ranks No. 42 on the new list of 100 best cities in the world. Two other Texas cities also make the list: Austin, at No. 43 and Dallas at No. 47.As for the Bayou City, the report describes the city as an “educated, diverse, and hard-working” powerhouse.Highlights for Houston include:A population increase of almost 300,000, thanks to both domestic and international immigrationA No. 26 global ranking for Culture, with more than 145...
Houston's corn-obsessed Mexican eatery lands on Esquire's prestigious best new restaurants list
Esquire magazine has named three Texas restaurants to its list of The Best New Restaurants in America 2022. They are:Canje: Austin chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s acclaimed Caribbean restaurant (fourth)Tatemó: chef Emmanuel Chavez’s corn-obsessed tortilleria and Mexican restaurant in Houston (19th)Birdie’s: Austin’s natural wine bar and cafe from husband-and-wife duo Arjav Ezekiel and Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel (25th)Four writers — Omar Mamoon, Joshua David Stein, former Esquire food and drink editor Jeff Gordinier, and culture and lifestyle director Kevin Sintumuang — created the list by traveling the county. They found themselves drawn to restaurants that told a chef’s personal story.“We’re always hooked when there...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend, locals can wild at the zoo in adults-only night of lights, wine, music, and more. A hilarious comedy fest comes to town, as does a delish French food fest. Downtown gets totally lit for the holidays, soccer fans can pack downtown for World Cup action, and hot cars go fast and furious at a luxe and exotic car show. Stay warm; here are your best bets for the weekend.Thursday, November 17Houston Zoo presents Sip & SparkleThe Houston Zoo is going wild about wine and giving the 21-and-up crowd a chance to see the holiday spectacular in a different...
Tilman Fertitta's new SoCal beachfront resort tops week's most popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning oceanfront resort in sunny Southern California. The craftsman-style resort features the luxurious 20,000-square- foot Spa Montage. 2. Downtown Houston lights up the holidays with 8 winter wonderlands, ice skating, markets, and more. Visitors can enjoy holiday markets, winter lights, a hot chocolate bar, and more.3. 13 Houston restaurants serving up Thanksgiving feasts to-go. Simplify the Thanksgiving cooking process by ordering mains, sides, and desserts from the professionals. 4. Houston Astros pitcher ties the knot with longtime partner in post-World Series wedding. The happy couple were joined in Florida by Astros ace Lance McCullers, Jr. and wife Kara, as well as pitcher Ryan Pressly and wife Kat.5. Alex Bregman rocks the red carpet with wife Reagan and returns to meet hundreds of Houston fans. “This offseason is going to be focused on getting back into great shape and getting ready to win another one,” the slugger tells CultureMap.
Crafty Houston Lebanese restaurant opens second locale in West U with patio dining and expanded menu
An acclaimed Houston Lebanese restaurant will soon open its second location. Craft Pita’s restaurant in West University Place opens this Saturday, November 19 at Plaza in the Park, the Kroger-anchored shopping center at the corner of Buffalo Speedway and Westpark.First opened in Briargove in 2019 by chef-owner Rafael Nasr and his mother Claudia, Craft Pita has earned a devoted following for its flavorful Lebanese-inspired dishes. The menu includes pita sandwiches, bowls, and salads paired with proteins such as rotisserie chicken, beef kafta patties, and falafel, many of which are made with locally sourced ingredients such as Naked Truth chicken and...
Where to watch the World Cup in Houston
Soccer fans all over the world are turning their attention to Qatar where the World Cup will take place from November 20 through December 18. The 32-team field includes the world’s top squads, including the US’s first appearance since 2014. For those whose knowledge of international soccer is limited to playing FIFA, check out this handy guide from The Verge that explains the controversies surrounding the event, lists a few teams to watch, and offers other tips for newbies. A number of Houston bars and restaurants will be showing many of the matches, some of which kick off as early...
Meet the furry face who's the new mascot for the University of Houston — and his equally adorable brother
In August, the University of Houston’s beloved live mascot and school symbol Shasta VI passed away, ending an era for the Coogs and the Houston Zoo.But now, in a true reminder of nature's circle of life, two cougar cubs have relocated to the Bayou City to carry on the longstanding, cherished UH/Houston Zoo tradition. The Houston Zoo has rescued and relocated two male — and impossibly cute — cubs, according to joint announcements. The orphaned duo was discovered by a rancher on his property. The rancher contacted Washington State Fish & Wildlife Services, which determined the cubs — estimated at...
Pink gets the party started with Summer Carnival tour headed to Houston
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival tour 2023 to Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, September 27.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in Arlington, Pink will also play in San Antonio on September 25 and Arlington on Friday, September 29.. All Texas dates — at which she'll be joined by Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp — are post-summer, but who's counting?This will be...
Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning oceanfront resort in sunny Southern California
Devotees of Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta's nationwide hospitality brands are in for a treat. The Billionaire Dollar Buyer has just secured an award-winning, 30-acre resort in sunny SoCal.Fertitta has purchased the acclaimed Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel, a premier, landmark beachfront property in the sunny, SoCal getaway destination. Notably, the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel is one of only six hotels in the U.S. to score the Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel status. The Montage has also been included among Travel + Leisure’s Top Hotels in the World. Image courtesy of Montage Laguna BeachFertitta's newest purchase...
Let your favorite Houston restaurants handle Thanksgiving dinner this year
If you want to focus more on friends and family, and less on cooking, this Thanksgiving, some of your favorite Houston restaurants are standing by to help.Whether you're looking to pick up a full meal to-go or want to dine in, these eateries have got you covered.B&B Butchers & RestaurantOpen on Thanksgiving Day: 10 am-9 pmPrix-fixe menu: $90 for adults, $35 for kids ages 11 and underIncludes: An amuse bouche, three courses (appetizer, main course, and dessert) and family-style side dishes. Grab complimentary hot apple cider and pumpkin cookies to enjoy on the way in or out.Also available: Ordering from...
Downtown Houston lights up the holidays with 8 winter wonderlands, ice skating, markets, and more
Every great city boasts a great downtown holiday celebration — take Christmas in New York City, for example. The Bayou City is no different, as it toasts the 2022 yuletide season with a downtown, stroll-worthy event.Aptly titled City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic, the holiday fun offers up eight unique, themed villages/venues located across downtown. Visitors can enjoy holiday markets, winter lights, a hot chocolate bar, roaming carolers, movie nights, sweet treats, and more. Things kick off at 5:30 pm on Friday, November 18 with an official, ceremonial lighting at Avenida Houston's plaza. These experiences are mostly free, open to the...
Hot Heights restaurant and sister steakhouse make major staff moves to elevate experience
A pair of popular Heights restaurants have made some key personnel changes following the departure of one of its founders. The new additions at wine-fueled restaurant Savoir and Patton’s, its companion steakhouse, pave the way for more new concepts from the restaurant’s ownership group. Savoir owners Haig and Hien Papaian have promoted Eric Johnson, the restaurant’s long time executive chef, to the role of culinary director for both restaurants. His wife, sommelier Lexey Davis Johnson, has been hired as the company’s director of operations. Toby Schwebel has been promoted to general manager for both concepts. Opened in 2019, Savoir serves an eclectic,...
Innovative national auto dealership drives into Houston area with massive inventory and online shopping
Houstonians in search of new wheels will soon have a new option, thanks to a national chain steering into town.Florida-based CarSquad will open its first Houston outpost near Katy at the northwest intersection of I-10 and Highway 99, the company announced. The 15-acre site is slated to open in early 2023.CarSquad’s Katy location will feature a large sales floor, detailing floor, and test drive area (occupying more than 21,000 square feet) and an inventory lot that can accommodate up to 1,500 vehicles, which makes it one of the largest car dealership stores in the Houston area.How does CarSquad work? Interested...
Houston airports predict big boost in Thanksgiving travel and share planning tips
In yet another reminder that society — and Houston — is indeed back, Houston Airports reports a big anticipated boost in holiday travelers this year.George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport are expected to see some 2.3 million travelers this season. That's 3 percent increase from the same period in 2019 and 9 percent increase from 2021, per the system.By the numbers, Bush Airport will see the bulk of travelers with more than 1.7 million anticipated passengers, with approximately 560,000 travelers going through Hobby. As a refreshers, the Thanksgiving travel season began on Thursday, November 17 and...
Longtime Houston kolache bakery rises in Kingwood with sweet and savory fare and dog-friendly patio
A Houston kolache staple has arrived in Kingwood. Kolache Shoppe opened its third Houston-area location at 4521 Kingwood Dr.Open since 1970, Kolache Shoppe is known for its Czech-inspired, sweet and savory pastries that come with both traditional fruit toppings and a wide array of meat fillings. Seasonal specials — currently cranberry & cream and a Bacon Jalapeño Popper Sausage sourced from Blood Bros. BBQ — keep things fresh. The Kingwood location is different from the Greenway Plaza and Heights bakeries in a few ways. Most importantly, it's Kolache Shoppe's first franchised outpost. Franchisees Jordan and Kristy Armendinger took their backgrounds...
Pour more than 200 varieties of whiskey for an unforgettable holiday gift
Give the gift of whiskey this holiday season with tickets to Whiskey Riot, coming to POST Houston on April 15, 2023.From whiskey connoisseurs to the "whiskey curious," everyone is invited to this massive tasting event, which boasts more than 200 varieties of whiskey for attendees to try.All types of whiskey will be available, with representation from the large historic bourbon houses of Kentucky — like Four Roses and Heaven Hill — to local Texas distillers with products made right here in the Lone Star State.The event runs 4-7 pm that Saturday, with VIP ticket-holders gaining early admission for an extra hour of sampling.General admission tickets are $90 and VIP are $160, but early birds can score $85 general admission if purchased before December 31.Grab your tickets here, and delight the whiskey lover in your life this holiday season with a once in a lifetime experience.
Houston's newest sushi restaurant-cocktail bar opens with black-rice rolls and more
The owners of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations are ready to introduce Houston to their next project. Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar opens for lunch and dinner this Thursday, November 17.Located directly across Mid Lane from Bosscat in the 200 Park Place building (4200 Westheimer Rd.), Ten Sushi serves as pan-Asian menu of sushi alongside Japanese, Chinese, and Thai-inspired dishes. Co-owner John Reed tells CultureMap that opening Ten will create a symbiotic relationship with Bosscat, the whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant that’s been a neighborhood staple since it opened in 2017.“The more I got into the River Oaks/Highland Village area, I realized...
Wheel of Fortune Live spins into Houston with puzzles, prizes, and celebrity host
We’re all subject to the wheel of fortune, but not all get to watch it turn onstage. Lucky Houstonians will get that chance on January 27, 2023, when “Wheel of Fortune Live” comes to town. This “theatrical experience” is not exactly the same as the long-running game show — since it’s not broadcast — but there are still opportunities to win big prizes.The Sony Pictures Television-backed stage show is the only official experience outside of the filmed show, and it’s traveling across the country to make sure everyone gets a chance to see it. The tour will also stop in...
Disgraced Theranos CEO and former Houstonian Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years for fraud
A former Houstonian who became the face of recent white-collar, Silicon Valley fraud case is facing more than a decade in prison. Elizabeth Holmes, founder of blood-testing startup Theranos, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison on Friday, November 18 in San Jose, California. The sentencing comes her conviction in January for defrauding Theranos investors.“I suppose we step back and ask what is the pathology of fraud? Is it the refusal to accept responsibility or express contrition in any way?" Judge Edward Davila said during the ruling, according to Yahoo! Finance. "Perhaps that is the cautionary tale that...
