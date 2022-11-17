The New York Mets are talking to one of the biggest pitching prizes on the free agent market. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday that the Mets talked with free agent Justin Verlander this week. The ace won his third Cy Young Award this season, winning with a unanimous vote after going 18-4 with a Read more... The post MLB world reacts as Mets talk with superstar free agent pitcher appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO