ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Discussions and deals underway for key Houston Astros players this offseason

This is the Houston Astros newsletter emailed out each week by the KPRC 2 Sports team. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hi everybody, this is KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with this week’s Astros newsletter! Hope everyone is still celebrating the 2022 World Champions!. It’s offseason time...
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

MLB world reacts as Mets talk with superstar free agent pitcher

The New York Mets are talking to one of the biggest pitching prizes on the free agent market. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday that the Mets talked with free agent Justin Verlander this week. The ace won his third Cy Young Award this season, winning with a unanimous vote after going 18-4 with a Read more... The post MLB world reacts as Mets talk with superstar free agent pitcher appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Click2Houston.com

New Texans running back, Texas native Eno Benjamin embracing ‘new start’

HOUSTON – Studying his playbook on his iPad at his locker, greeting new teammates, and reviewing multiple restaurant recommendations via text messages from J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins, Eno Benjamin is learning on the fly during his first few days with the Texans. Claimed off waivers from the Arizona...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Young talent on Houston Rockets roster is one bright spot

This is the Houston Rockets newsletter which is sent out weekly by the KPRC 2 Sports team. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hey guys, it’s Ari Alexander checking in. It’s a bit of a change going from covering the World Series winning Astros to the potentially lottery pick Rockets. There are pockets of things to get excited about with the boys in red, including the growth of their young guys.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Texans add new talent to struggling 2022 team

Hello, Chancellor Johnson writing to you this week. We’re past the halfway mark of the NFL season and going into today’s game, the Texans sit at 1-7-1. This weekend, they’re back at NRG stadium with a date against another NFC East opponent the Washington Commanders. THE NEWBIES.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy