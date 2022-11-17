ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

3 juveniles, 18-year-old arrested in Winston-Salem in connection to Yadkinville gun shop theft, police chief says

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FklV9_0jEZNFRh00

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Arrests have been made in connection to a gun store burglary in Yadkinville.

According to the Yadkinville Police Chief, three juveniles, between 15 and 16, and one 18-year-old have been arrested in connection to a break-in at Foothills Firearms on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, Jamarion Malachi-Javaughn Jones, and the three juveniles were charged with felony breaking and entering, twenty-eight counts of felony larceny of a firearm, three counts of felony conspiracy, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

A suspect allegedly climbed a shed and went through ductwork in the ceiling to let in the other suspects, where they stole over two dozen guns. According to a release, three of the suspects were taken into custody at Hanes Mall and a search warrant was executed for a home on Motsinger Drive in Winston-Salem. Several of the stolen firearms were found during the search warrant.

Multiple guns stolen from Yadkinville gun store, surveillance video shows

This came two weeks after a car crashed into the store early Halloween morning. Suspects then broke in and stole several guns. Officials say they believe the car was stolen. A similar theft happened in Pilot Mountain a few days later .

The chief says that they are working with several agencies across multiple counties, as well as the ATF and they are working to determine if Tuesday’s theft is connected to the previous two. The agencies include the Winston-Salem Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Pilot Mountain Police and the Statesville Police.

Jones was given a $1 million secured bond. Additional suspects and charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 35

Janet NewMan
3d ago

SEVERAL firearms were recovered out of 28 stolen?!? Get warrants for every phone and computer they have access to and find the missing 25 guns!! These dudes need to be charged with EVERY crime where those guns are used!! Those dudes will start singing about who they went to once the first drive-by or domestic violence charge gets them a murderer charge

Reply(9)
7
Chuck Cardwell
3d ago

juveniles or not they should be treated as adults and sent straight to prison hard time prison make them learn to pay for their mistakes just putting them in prison won't do a damn thing they serve a few months and they'll be back out and do it again so this time put them in for 25 years at hard labor maybe they'll learn something

Reply(2)
5
DeeDee
3d ago

well there is one more punk that needs to be caught. How come the name of the adult was not given? He is not a juvenile at 18 and his name should have been released. Stop coddling these criminals and treat them for what they are THIEVES!

Reply(7)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

3 killed in early morning North Carolina shooting, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were killed in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:21 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1600 block of Attucks Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police discovered three people suffering from multiple gunshot […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington robbery: police

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the robbery of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Homicide investigation: three people shot and killed, police said

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Saturday's headlines. Police are on the scene investigating the death of three people after a shooting Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. Officers said they received a call at 5:21 a.m. about a shooting in the 1600 block of Attucks Street. When they arrived, they found three...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Modern Times

Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robbery

Vehicle drove through store’s entrance.(Mark Richardson/Owner) Lexington, North Carolina: November 20, 2022 A vehicle, at roughly 3:45 in the morning, drove through the front door of M&T Pawn and Gun Store. At least three suspects are seen entering into the pawn and gun store and begin to break display cases and remove items. According to Lexington‘s Police to Citizen reports, there are no updates. Mark Richardson, believed to be the store’s owner, reported the incident to his social media. If you have any tips you are asked to please contact Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302.
LEXINGTON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Four to face charges in theft of vehicles from Statesville dealership

A wrecked Ford Mustang led authorities to a break-in at a local dealership and the discovery that four vehicles had been stolen. Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been charged. The names of the juveniles were not released due to their age. Jamarion Maliki Jones of Winston-Salem is facing numerous...
STATESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Asheboro men plead guilty to Greensboro robbery in 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men, Deante Cheek, 26, and Amir Marshall, 21, have pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges after a 2020 robbery in Greensboro, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Attorneys say Cheek entered...
GREENSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Lenoir Man Arrested After Tussle With Taylorsville Police

Aaron Thomas Braswell, age 39 of Lenoir, was arrested on Thursday by Taylorsville Police Officers. Braswell was charged with two counts of larceny in relation to an incident that was reported in October at the Taylorsville WalMart store. He was spotted on Thursday in the store by the Loss Prevention Officer who alerted Taylorsville Police. Officers arrived on the scene and Braswell fled on foot but was captured. He was combative with Police leading to a taser being deployed according to the arrest report. Braswell was also charged with resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect has been released with a secured bond of $20,000. A Monday, November 21st appearance is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
wfdd.org

UPDATE: Two die in Winston-Salem plane crash

Local authorities have confirmed that two people died when their plane crashed in Winston-Salem around 11:15 am Saturday. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the twin-engine Piper PA-30, which took off from St. Louis Downtown Airport at 6:27 a.m. Saturday, crashed along Jeketer Drive, which is off New Walkertown Road. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
860wacb.com

Yet Again, A Hiddenite Man Is In Custody

An Alexander County man who is quite often in custody is being held without bond. 44-year old Marty Joe Bryan of Hiddenite was arrested Wednesday, November 16th by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was served arrest warrants after missing court dates on charges of assault on a female, communicating threats, burglary and injury to personal property. New charges were also filed including felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

4 arrested in Smith Avenue shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people, including two juveniles were arrested for a shooting in Lexington. Tevvohn Zishod Jeramyah Knotts,18, and Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lexington police responded to a call on Smith Avenue stating suspects in a car were...
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

18-year-old charged in Greensboro man's murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old is charged with the murder in the death of a Greensboro man. The Greensboro Police Department said Kelvin Jaquan Leonard Lerek Harper Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44 of Greensboro. Police said Martin was shot...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with Danville shooting that left one hurt

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE. The Danville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one hurt. DeShawn Delane Richardson, of Danville, has been charged with the following:. Aggravated malicious wounding. Possession of a stolen firearm. Use of a firearm in the commission of...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
81K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy