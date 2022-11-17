3 juveniles, 18-year-old arrested in Winston-Salem in connection to Yadkinville gun shop theft, police chief says

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Arrests have been made in connection to a gun store burglary in Yadkinville.

According to the Yadkinville Police Chief, three juveniles, between 15 and 16, and one 18-year-old have been arrested in connection to a break-in at Foothills Firearms on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, Jamarion Malachi-Javaughn Jones, and the three juveniles were charged with felony breaking and entering, twenty-eight counts of felony larceny of a firearm, three counts of felony conspiracy, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

A suspect allegedly climbed a shed and went through ductwork in the ceiling to let in the other suspects, where they stole over two dozen guns. According to a release, three of the suspects were taken into custody at Hanes Mall and a search warrant was executed for a home on Motsinger Drive in Winston-Salem. Several of the stolen firearms were found during the search warrant.

This came two weeks after a car crashed into the store early Halloween morning. Suspects then broke in and stole several guns. Officials say they believe the car was stolen. A similar theft happened in Pilot Mountain a few days later .

The chief says that they are working with several agencies across multiple counties, as well as the ATF and they are working to determine if Tuesday’s theft is connected to the previous two. The agencies include the Winston-Salem Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Pilot Mountain Police and the Statesville Police.

Jones was given a $1 million secured bond. Additional suspects and charges are pending.

