Grain shippers have been scrambling to consider all their export options in the wake of low water levels on the Mississippi River and its tributaries. “Because of the low water conditions on the river, which is a major conduit for soybean and grain exports, there are a lot of farmers and a lot of agricultural shippers who are asking themselves, ‘What is my plan B? What is my plan C?’” Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, told FreightWaves. “And that answer is going to be different depending on your region of the country and what that market looks like.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO