Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Electrification, autonomous startups happy for help
A theme emerges as you look around the electrification and autonomous trucking space. Practically no one does it alone. “Oh, I get by with a little help from my friends. Mm, gonna try with a little help from my friends.” — The Beatles. No man is an island....
freightwaves.com
FedEx Ground delivery contractor trade group disbands
A trade association formed in August to represent the interests of driver contractors at parcel delivery firm FedEx Ground disbanded on Friday amid allegations by the group’s founder that the FedEx Corp. unit threatened to strip its leaders of their contracts if they kept the group alive. In a...
freightwaves.com
MSC Air Cargo moves up start date for global freighter service
Ocean carrier Mediterranean Shipping Co. will debut its freighter service in early December, sooner than previously indicated. A new air cargo schedule posted on the company’s website shows MSC Air Cargo will begin weekly around-the-world service with a Boeing 777 freighter in early December. When the company announced in September it would establish a cargo airline to support customers with end-to-end logistics capabilities, it said commercial service would begin in early 2023.
freightwaves.com
Export grain shippers mull options amid limited barge, rail capacity
Grain shippers have been scrambling to consider all their export options in the wake of low water levels on the Mississippi River and its tributaries. “Because of the low water conditions on the river, which is a major conduit for soybean and grain exports, there are a lot of farmers and a lot of agricultural shippers who are asking themselves, ‘What is my plan B? What is my plan C?’” Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, told FreightWaves. “And that answer is going to be different depending on your region of the country and what that market looks like.”
Comments / 0