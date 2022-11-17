Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Strategies to quit smoking
Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., and a listed risk factor for numerous diseases. "I think the reasons for quitting are primarily to avoid the adverse health effects, live longer and live better," says Dr. J. Taylor Hays, director of the Mayo Clinic Nicotine Dependence Center.
Medical News Today
What to know about quitting smoking and insomnia
A person may experience insomnia when they first quit smoking. Insomnia can cause several potential issues, including making it more difficult for someone to quit smoking. , 12.5% of adults in the United States, or 30.8 million people, identified themselves as current smokers. In addition, about 16 million individuals in the U.S. live with smoking related diseases.
beingpatient.com
3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early
It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
Medical News Today
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
wdfxfox34.com
How Long Does it Take to Detox from Alcohol?
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxnow.com/how-long-does-it-take-to-detox-from-alcohol/. When a person chooses to stop drinking, they will likely go through mild symptoms of alcohol withdrawal or may even face the severe symptoms linked to abrupt alcohol withdrawal resulting from alcohol dependence. The length of alcohol detox symptoms can span days or even several weeks...
KTEN.com
What Happens When You Mix Adderall and Alcohol?
Originally Posted On: https://treatmentindiana.com/what-happens-when-you-mix-adderall-and-alcohol/. Amphetamine, also known as Adderall, is a medication that directly impacts the central nervous system as a stimulant. Alcohol is a substance that affects serotonin and dopamine levels in an individual’s body. What happens when a person taking Adderall adds alcohol to the mix?. Attention...
Is sleeping too much bad for you?
Good quality sleep is linked to overall physical and mental health, but is sleeping too much bad for you? Put simply, it can be. Oversleeping, as well as a lack of it, has been linked to a higher risk of chronic illnesses including coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, anxiety and obesity in adults aged 45-plus, according to a study published in PLoS one (opens in new tab).
cohaitungchi.com
Quitting Alcohol Timeline and Body Repair After Quitting Drinking
It’s important to note that, because we are all biochemically different, not everyone has the same symptoms or alcohol withdrawal timelines. Moreover, both the symptoms and timeline depend on the severity of alcohol dependence. With that said, the following chart is a general snapshot of the alcohol withdrawal timeline....
Harvard Health
Shortage of ADHD medicines: Advice on coping if you are affected
Adults who take the ADHD drug Adderall may be looking for options due to short supply in some locales. Adderall, a drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), has been in short supply for months. Generic versions known as mixed amphetamine salts are available, but not in sufficient quantities to meet nationwide demand. How widespread is this problem? And what are the consequences, and possible solutions, for adults who rely on this medication to manage ADHD, a brain disorder characterized by inattention, being easily distracted, and impulsive behavior?
Medical News Today
What to know about drinking and alcohol dependency
Drinking in moderation means consuming no more than one drink weekly for females and two drinks weekly for males. Heavy drinking consists of 8 or more drinks per day for females and 15 or more for males. A person can discuss any concerns about their drinking with a doctor. Occasional...
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
CNBC
A clinical psychologist shares 8 tips for navigating ‘very food-centric holidays’ if you’re in recovery from an eating disorder
While the holidays are a joyful time for many, they can also be difficult for those recovering from eating disorders (ED). "They're very food-centric holidays," says Marshall Beauchamp, assistant professor in the Applied Psychological Science Program at Pacific University and a licensed psychologist who researches eating disorders and their treatments, "So much revolves around food."
Alcohol Withdrawal Happens to Anyone Who Drinks
It’s become clear to me that most people don’t understand the biological mechanisms behind alcohol withdrawal. When people hear about that, they automatically assume I’m talking about a “drunk,” whatever that means. The truth is, everyone who drinks, even if it’s only one drink, goes through alcohol withdrawal. The difference is that the amount of alcohol and how the body reacts to it determines how severe the withdrawal will be.
psychologytoday.com
Navigating Life After Cancer
Fatigue is a common side effect of cancer treatment. Moderate exercise can help combat fatigue. It takes time to heal after cancer treatment which can be frustrating. Be kind to yourself and set boundaries for others. Check in with your primary care physician to get back on track with your...
Medical News Today
Can you take Sudafed with alcohol?
People may take Sudafed with alcohol. However, doing so can cause side effects, such as drowsiness and dizziness. Alcohol may also weaken the effects of Sudafed. This article outlines whether a person can take Sudafed with alcohol, what effects alcohol can have on Sudafed, who can take Sudafed, and more.
ScienceBlog.com
Is ayahuasca safe? It’s complicated
There is a high rate of adverse physical effects and challenging psychological effects from using the plant-based psychoactive ayahuasca, though they are generally not severe, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS Global Public Health by Daniel Perkins of University of Melbourne, Australia, and colleagues.
psychologytoday.com
Why We Should Take Our Time on Psychedelic Therapy
Many researchers believe the real value of psychedelic therapy is not in the drugs themselves, but rather in the accompanying therapy. Results have been promising in general, possibly most so with anxiety and depression. The less-discussed problems that arose from the legalization of marijuana offer important warnings. Though psychedelic therapy...
psychologytoday.com
It's Time to Talk Menopause
1.3 million women enter menopause each year. By 2025, says the North American Menopause Society, more than 1 billion women worldwide will be in menopause. Forty-two percent of women between ages 50 and 59 never discussed menopause with a healthcare provider. Nearly 1 million women have left their jobs due...
In new book, The Alzheimer’s Revolution, Joseph Keon offers program he says can ward off dementia
The best studies show — the more healthful changes we adopt, the lower our risk of future dementia becomes. In his new book, The Alzheimer’s Revolution, investigative writer Joseph Keon offers research-based program he says can dramatically reduce the risk of the disease. Here are seven steps Koen...
Harvard Health
New guidelines on opioids for pain relief: What you need to know
Recommendations from the CDC emphasize safe, effective, and individualized options for pain relief. Six years ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) created guidelines for prescribing opioids to help reduce the staggering number of lives lost from overdoses — a goal that unfortunately remains out of reach. As an unintended consequence, some people who were taking these medicines had trouble getting them prescribed, or getting a dosage sufficient to reduce their level of pain or avoid uncomfortable withdrawal symptoms.
