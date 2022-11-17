Read full article on original website
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLANOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Meet Erin Summers: Host Of The New Orleans Saints Podcast And Sideline Reporter For The Pelicans Radio TeamFlorence Carmela
Holiday traditions and annual events unique to LouisianaLouisiana State
2022 Bayou Classic EventsNOLA ChicWashington, LA
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
One high school football quarterfinal will stand above the rest; see all New Orleans area pairings here
There are few schools more accustomed to making deep playoff runs into December than Edna Karr and Catholic-Baton Rouge. This week, one of those schools will have its football season end before the calendar turns to the final month of the year. This is one of the many twists that will occur in the state quarterfinal games set to be played this week.
lafourchegazette.com
Colonels lose finale to Southeastern in River Bell Classic
The River Bell Classic and Southland Conference Title are headed for Hammond. And an interesting offseason now begins for the Nicholls Colonels. The Lions powered past Nicholls 40-17 on Thursday night in the River Bell Classic, taking home the trophy with a dominant performance to clinch the Southland Conference Championship.
NOLA.com
Prep football: Four downs, 3 players to watch and 3 games we’re following Friday
1. AFTER THE BYE: This is the second week of the high school football playoffs. Schools that had a bye into the second round of games will be playing for the first time. Warren Easton (Division I select) and Newman (Division III select) had the top seeds among New Orleans area schools.
FNF: Karr survives Scotlandville scare to advance to quarterfinals
See highlights of Friday (Nov. 18) night's matchup between the Edna Karr Cougars and the Scotlandville Hornets featured on WGNO's Friday Night Football.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
NOLA.com
It was cold on Friday night and so is revenge for Brother Martin in the playoffs
Revenge apparently is a dish best served cold. Playing in chilly temperatures in the 50s, Brother Martin exacted a pound of flesh from its Catholic League rivals from St. Augustine on Friday night with a 27-24 upset in a Division I select regional round game played at Tad Gormley Stadium.
NOLA.com
Catch Alicia Renee at the Dew Drop on Dec. 3
This season's musical series at the Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall will conclude 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 when Alicia "Blue Eyes" Renee brings her big personality, versatile musicality and her band to the Dew Drop stage. Renee can sing it all, from classical and opera, to jazz and the blues, soul, pop and R&B, and she is expected to close out the hall's fall season on a high, memorable note.
Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrates first female Bishop
NEW ORLEANS — The Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrated its first female bishop on Saturday in New Orleans, according to a press release. The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth was elected to replace outgoing Bishop Morris King Thompson, Jr. back in May. The consecration took place at the Christ...
NOLA.com
UNO gala honors alumni achievements
Hundreds turned out to celebrate at the University of New Orleans' annual gala celebrating alumni achievement, held recently at The National WWII Museum. Presented by the National Urban League, the gala was part of a weeklong slate of activities that marked the kickoff of Next Is Now, the university’s first comprehensive fundraising campaign.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Sybil Haydel Morial celebrates her 90th birthday this week
This week we celebrate the 90th birthday of Sybil Haydel Morial, former First Lady of New Orleans and a longtime educator, community activist and civil rights leader. Born Nov. 26, 1932, in Gert Town and raised in the 7th Ward, Morial’s father C.C. Haydel was a physician and surgeon, while her mother Eudora Haydel had been a teacher. Morial and her three siblings grew up somewhat privileged in Black Creole society, but as African-Americans in the Jim Crow era also faced the pain of segregation.
bossierpress.com
LOUISIANA TO TAKE THE NATIONAL STAGE AGAIN WITH THE CELEBRATION GATOR IN NEW YORK AND THE TOURNAMENT OF ROSES® NEW YEAR CELEBRATION IN PASADENA
Louisiana will once again parade across the national stage during the holiday season, officially announcing floats and riders in both the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and the 2023 Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California. Rose Parade® riders include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport and 20 Louisiana queens from around the state. The queens represent the best Louisiana has to offer. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism made the announcements today during a news conference at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.
fox8live.com
David Bernard says farewell to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For David Bernard, being a meteorologist is all he’s wanted to do since he was a child. And for years, he’s delivered the weather with humor and clarity, while providing a calming voice during severe weather events. Now, David has made the decision to start a new career path and is leaving FOX 8 to pursue that new passion.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Oct. 25-31, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA SPRINGS ESTATES, LOT 44: $240,000, F&R Farms LLC to German Cruz and Katy Zuniga. CHAPMAN DRIVE 73566: $357,500, Rene J. Chapotel and Adrienne Manette Giroir Chapotel to Dylan A. Casper. CRESTWOOD ESTATES, PHASE 1, LOT 31: $245,000, Succession of Hollis Lamar Odom Jr. to Glendal W. Brupbacher Jr. GREAT...
NOLA.com
UNO cancels Monday classes due to unspecified 'threat' discovered Friday
The University of New Orleans has canceled its Monday classes and is closing the campus for the day, citing an unspecified threat university police began investigating Friday. President John Nicklow said Sunday night that while there is "still no imminent threat to campus, I have made the decision to cancel all classes tomorrow out of an abundance of caution."
myneworleans.com
Top Restaurants in the French Quarter
This week, the editor’s are highlighting the heart of the city – the French Quarter. From fine dining to sandwich shops, we’ve got a few of the best restaurants the French Quarter has to offer. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps...
NOLA.com
These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast
South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
fox8live.com
Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs Freshman High teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with juveniles
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Denham Springs Freshman High teacher Thursday whom they accused of two separate inappropriate interactions with minors. Deputies say 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, of Denham Springs, was discovered exchanging inappropriate messages with a juvenile and coordinating with another juvenile to buy a cell phone and vape pen.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Vincent Buffa's namesake business opened in 1939
Buffa’s on Esplanade Avenue is one of my favorite hangouts for live music. Who was Buffa, and what is the place’s history?. Vincent Buffa was raised in the French Quarter and opened his namesake restaurant and lounge at the corner of Burgundy Street and Esplanade Avenue in December 1939.
WDSU
Pests found damaging New Orleans pine trees right before the holiday season
NEW ORLEANS — Not soon before the holiday season, Louisiana State University Agriculture Center reported that damaging pests are being found in pine trees in Louisiana forests. According to LSU AgCenter, the Ips beetle, also known as wood engravers, are the cause of some pine trees turning brown and...
