New Mexico State

Multiple payments coming your way from the state government

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November

New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
Good news (and a little bad) about NJ ANCHOR property tax relief

TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
New Jersey Locals Have Until December To Apply For Cash Relief

If you feel the pinch of inflation, relief is on the horizon. There is still time to get state help to ease the burdens of your expenses. New Jersey has a program to help homeowners and renters. Unlike others with a fast closing deadline, you still have time to access this one.
Millions in debt relief coming to New Mexico healthcare professionals

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Millions are going to health care professionals across New Mexico. The New Mexico Higher Education Department announced on Wednesday it has awarded $2.8 million in student debt relief. The relief comes from the agency’s Health Professional Loan Repayment Program which will be providing debt relief to 44 healthcare professionals by way […]
NMDOH releases update on COVID-19 and flu cases in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to the latest data, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in New Mexico is 580. But with many testing at home, health leaders say the counts are likely higher. “We know that case counts are maybe two or three times higher than what we're reporting....
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 126 […]
KRWG News This Week- Southern New Mexico's uncertain water future

This week, KC Counts talks with Dr. Kurt Anderson, a supervisor at the Doña Ana Soil and Water Conservation District who shares more about the challenges intense drought and climate change pose for our region. Also, Anthony Moreno talks with Dr. Stewart Kelter, a retired clinical psychologist about mental health, trauma, and bullying.
Payments up to $1,500 coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Have you received your money back from the state of Colorado? Some taxpayers have not yet at this time. Where did this money come from? Well, last spring, Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law that gives residents of Colorado a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers. (source)
Albuquerque: Did your neighborhood vote for Ronchetti or Lujan Grisham?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — You know who you voted for, but how well do you know your neighbors? The unofficial results from New Mexico’s 2022 general election reveal which parts of Albuquerque leaned towards Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and which leaned towards Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti. So, do you know where your neighborhood sits? The baseline: […]
