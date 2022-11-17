ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow games stink: Meet me at the logo

By Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Mythmaking is a huge component of what makes sports great, but it can also lead to false misconceptions. For example, there's a false misconception that referees are deserving of respect just because their job is hard. No, that's wrong. But today there's an even more sinister myth that needs to be debunked before the Bills and Browns play this weekend in a game that's going to be affected by a gargantuan snowstorm.

Snow games stink! They’re awful! I’m loud and correct on this issue of national security. You can’t stop me! I will give people this aspect of snow games: The aesthetic is great. The usual green field is replaced by an inviting and cozy layer of white snow. Being able to see the breath of the players involved. The touchdown celebrations. It’s a fantastic vibe from afar — "afar" being a crucial component in the evaluation.

Everything outside of the aesthetic of snow games objectively makes football worse. The game itself is worse. It’s more difficult to throw the ball or even hold onto the ball during runs and receptions. World-class athletes suddenly become as uncoordinated as your average flag football player that swears he would have gone Division 1 if he just didn’t tear up his knee. The reason why the NFL and all professional sports are great are because we get to see the greatest athletes in the world play against each other. Snow puts a physical damper on their abilities to be great. We’re being robbed and applauding the storm holding us at gunpoint.

People complain when a product they ordered comes in less than what they were expecting, but when it comes to snow games fans are suddenly fine with one of their precious 18 Sundays of professional football turning into a slopfest. I won’t stand for it!

Then there’s the actual experience of playing in snow games, which is bad. There are definitely the sickos out there who like slipping and sliding in the snow, but us rational folk know how bad it is. Especially if you’re one of the millions of American football players, like me, who never got to play in the NFL and the technologies afforded to them to make snow games more tolerable. Let me pose this question to you: Is there ever a scenario where you would enjoy being soaking wet in freezing temperatures for three hours? No! Playing in snow games is a miserable experience.

Real ones understand what I’m saying here. Snow weather is not football weather. Real football weather is 70 degrees with a slight breeze. Disagree? Meet me at the logo, but bring a space heater.

Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City

DETROIT — (AP) — The Buffalo Bills dug out of their snowy homes and got their groove back in the Motor City. Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York.
Cowboys crush Vikings' 7-game win streak with 40-3 romp

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys had some hard conversations with each other after their collapse last week at Green Bay. They took out all that frustration and then some on the Minnesota Vikings, who might need a serious talk themselves after their seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt.
AP source: Hackett hands off Broncos' play-calling duties

DENVER — (AP) — First-year Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is handing over offensive play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hackett hasn't publicly disclosed the...
Giants fans give WR Kenny Golladay loud ovation after he makes first catch since Week 1

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay gave fans a reason to cheer on Sunday. In the first half against the Detroit Lions, Golladay caught a pass. On 2nd and 17 with 12:15 left, quarterback Daniel Jones threw a pass to Golladay. He caught the ball and fell to the ground, swallowed up by several Lions defenders. As soon as the pass landed in his hands, the crowd went absolutely wild.
Cordarrelle Patterson breaks NFL record with 9th career kickoff returned for touchdown

Cordarrelle Patterson entered Sunday in a three-way tie for the most kickoff-return touchdowns in NFL history. Now the record is all his own. During the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, Patterson fielded a kickoff from the end zone. He knifed through a group of would-be Bears tacklers near the 30-yard line then broke near midfield. Nobody was catching him from there.
Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 12

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 12. Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans (20 percent rostered) Treylon Burks' NFL career had a pretty inauspicious start....
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker done for season with knee injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will miss the rest of the season after injuring his left knee in the fourth quarter of the ninth-ranked Volunteers loss to South Carolina. Tennessee announced Sunday that Hooker had a torn ACL and thanked the fifth-year senior transfer...
Ben Simmons scores season-high 22, 'ready to play' at 76ers on Tuesday

After a brutal start in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons is finding his stride just in time to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets guard connected on 11 of 13 shot on Sunday en route to 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The point total was a third-straight season high after scoring 15 and 11 points in his previous two games. He led the Nets with a plus-19 in the plus-minus column.
