POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily and David Heck welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Gracelyn Rae Heck, into the world on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:59 a.m. After spending precious hours with her loving mommy, daddy and grandparents, Gracie passed away peacefully in her Daddy’s arms. She was lifted by an army of angels up to Heaven to be with Jesus.

POLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO