Pelosi's top deputies to make way for next generation of Democratic leadership

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
'Not accurate': Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee fire back at Mike Pence after attack
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority
The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
Washington Examiner
Omar and out: McCarthy vows to yank 'Squad' member from House committee
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Saturday he intends to make good on his promise to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) off the House Foreign Affairs Committee when the GOP takes control of Congress next year. McCarthy made the comments while speaking at the high-profile Republican Jewish Coalition’s 2022...
iheart.com
Red Tsunami That Landed in Wrong Places Ended Pelosi’s Reign of Terror
You can’t say the 2022 midterms weren’t a success. We removed Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. It wasn’t the Red Tsunami we expected, but Republicans got five million more votes than the Democrats, which was a 12 million vote swing from 2020. That’s an amazing number. This American Spectator piece by Scott McKay is a must-read.
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Opinion: Trump Announces the Dems will Win 2024.
Trump Campaign(public use photo) Does anyone remember in 2015 when Donald Trump told The Hill he could run for president as a third-party candidate if he's not treated better by the Republican National Committee during the primary season?
Rep. Jim Jordan: House Republicans Will Hold Biden’s ‘Politicized’ DOJ Accountable
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leader of the Freedom Caucus who is poised to chair the powerful Judiciary Committee, is not hiding his intentions to investigate President Joe Biden and his Department of Justice. He has put Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on notice that he will be digging in and looking for answers.
Washington Examiner
Why are Democrats able to win elections with poor-quality candidates?
The topic of “candidate quality” has been discussed recently to rationalize Republicans’ poor performance in last Tuesday’s elections. It’s been repeatedly pushed by many on the Right as the main reason for the Republicans’ failure. But blaming “candidate quality” is foolish and an oversimplification. If candidate quality truly matters as much as some have claimed, why do Democrats continue to win elections while nominating low-quality candidates?
2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Joins Fox News
Former Democratic Congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is joining Fox News in a paid contributor role, the network announced in a statement this week. Gabbard, who ran for president as a Democrat in the 2020 primaries, recently announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party and becoming independent.
Washington Examiner
Democrats running low on time to pass anti-Big Tech antitrust bills
Democrats only have a few weeks left to pass Big Tech antitrust legislation before the start of the new term. With the House set to fall into Republican hands in January, Democrats may not have enough time to resolve differences among members and pass the major bipartisan tech reform bills that have been debated over the past year, according to industry watchers.
Vote for Senate Minority Leader Revealed
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has fought back against a challenge from Florida Senator Rick Scott to win another term as Minority Leader, according to the New York Times.
MSNBC
As Republicans take the House, gridlock won’t be the only problem
Even as Democrats celebrated their unexpectedly strong showings in U.S. Senate, gubernatorial and state legislative races, there was a grudging realization that the incumbent majority was likely to lose control of the U.S. House. Given the low bar Republicans had to clear — a net gain of just five seats would flip the chamber from “blue” to “red” — it was only a matter of time.
Investigating the investigators: Dem strategists to launch counterpunch to House GOP
The newly relaunched Congressional Integrity Project will include rapid response, investigative researchers, pollsters and eventually paid media designed to put Republicans on the defensive.
Washington Examiner
Biden's Justice Department rushes to run against Donald Trump in the 2024 general election
Polls across the country continue to confirm that Republicans are keen to trade in former President Donald Trump for Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential election. But that isn't stopping the Democrats from dreaming about running against President Joe Biden's predecessor. Not 72 hours after Trump announced that he...
Third Top Democrat Expected to Make Move From Leadership
With Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer leaving their positions atop the Democratic Party, a path has been cleared for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to replace Pelosi as the head of the House Democrats, The Hill reports.
Washington Examiner
'Inevitable that Trump will be indicted': Legal Twitter sounds off on special counsel
Legal trouble is looming over former President Donald Trump following the explosive appointment of a special counsel to weigh criminal charges against him Friday, according to a slew of legal experts. Experts think the 2024 contender is in trouble after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of war crimes...
Washington Examiner
Done with Trump, the nation moves on
Are Americans done with Donald Trump? Are voters over him? Is he past his sell-by date? Has he, to use a phrase as shopworn as the man himself, jumped the shark?. The answers are yes, yes, yes, and yes. All of the above. For years, many principled conservatives and Republicans...
Washington Examiner
Can Republicans make Congress great again?
There’s no sugarcoating the disappointing results of the midterm elections. Even with one of the worst-performing presidents in modern times, Joe Biden, and even with 2 out of 3 voters saying the country is headed in the wrong direction, Republicans couldn’t make the sale to independent voters. But...
Washington Examiner
The needless act to 'protect' marriage
THE NEEDLESS ACT TO 'PROTECT' MARRIAGE. There are two things to remember about the Respect for Marriage Act. One, it is unnecessary. And two, it's going to become law. The bill is in the Senate, where it is guaranteed to pass. There was a vote this week to overcome a filibuster, and the bill made it over that hurdle with 62 votes — all 50 Senate Democrats plus 12 Republicans. Democratic leaders had waited until after the midterm elections to hold the vote in case any of the Republicans were feeling political pressure. Now, the Senate will hold a vote on the final passage after Thanksgiving.
