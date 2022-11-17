ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pelosi's top deputies to make way for next generation of Democratic leadership

By David Sivak, Congress & Campaigns Editor
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Washington Examiner

House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority

The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
Washington Examiner

Omar and out: McCarthy vows to yank 'Squad' member from House committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Saturday he intends to make good on his promise to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) off the House Foreign Affairs Committee when the GOP takes control of Congress next year. McCarthy made the comments while speaking at the high-profile Republican Jewish Coalition’s 2022...
NEVADA STATE
iheart.com

Red Tsunami That Landed in Wrong Places Ended Pelosi’s Reign of Terror

You can’t say the 2022 midterms weren’t a success. We removed Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. It wasn’t the Red Tsunami we expected, but Republicans got five million more votes than the Democrats, which was a 12 million vote swing from 2020. That’s an amazing number. This American Spectator piece by Scott McKay is a must-read.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Washington Examiner

Why are Democrats able to win elections with poor-quality candidates?

The topic of “candidate quality” has been discussed recently to rationalize Republicans’ poor performance in last Tuesday’s elections. It’s been repeatedly pushed by many on the Right as the main reason for the Republicans’ failure. But blaming “candidate quality” is foolish and an oversimplification. If candidate quality truly matters as much as some have claimed, why do Democrats continue to win elections while nominating low-quality candidates?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Joins Fox News

Former Democratic Congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is joining Fox News in a paid contributor role, the network announced in a statement this week. Gabbard, who ran for president as a Democrat in the 2020 primaries, recently announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party and becoming independent.
Washington Examiner

Democrats running low on time to pass anti-Big Tech antitrust bills

Democrats only have a few weeks left to pass Big Tech antitrust legislation before the start of the new term. With the House set to fall into Republican hands in January, Democrats may not have enough time to resolve differences among members and pass the major bipartisan tech reform bills that have been debated over the past year, according to industry watchers.
MSNBC

As Republicans take the House, gridlock won’t be the only problem

Even as Democrats celebrated their unexpectedly strong showings in U.S. Senate, gubernatorial and state legislative races, there was a grudging realization that the incumbent majority was likely to lose control of the U.S. House. Given the low bar Republicans had to clear — a net gain of just five seats would flip the chamber from “blue” to “red” — it was only a matter of time.
Washington Examiner

Done with Trump, the nation moves on

Are Americans done with Donald Trump? Are voters over him? Is he past his sell-by date? Has he, to use a phrase as shopworn as the man himself, jumped the shark?. The answers are yes, yes, yes, and yes. All of the above. For years, many principled conservatives and Republicans...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Can Republicans make Congress great again?

There’s no sugarcoating the disappointing results of the midterm elections. Even with one of the worst-performing presidents in modern times, Joe Biden, and even with 2 out of 3 voters saying the country is headed in the wrong direction, Republicans couldn’t make the sale to independent voters. But...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

The needless act to 'protect' marriage

THE NEEDLESS ACT TO 'PROTECT' MARRIAGE. There are two things to remember about the Respect for Marriage Act. One, it is unnecessary. And two, it's going to become law. The bill is in the Senate, where it is guaranteed to pass. There was a vote this week to overcome a filibuster, and the bill made it over that hurdle with 62 votes — all 50 Senate Democrats plus 12 Republicans. Democratic leaders had waited until after the midterm elections to hold the vote in case any of the Republicans were feeling political pressure. Now, the Senate will hold a vote on the final passage after Thanksgiving.

Comments / 0

Community Policy