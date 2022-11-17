ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia War Memorial seeks veterans, family members to interview for new film about 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5w4w_0jEZLY2g00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia War Memorial is looking for veterans or their family members to interview for a new film that’s part of its Virginians at War documentary series.

According to a statement released earlier this week, the War Memorial wants to hear from veterans who were serving on active duty, or their family members who may have more information, about two events that occurred during the same week in October 1983 — the bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon and the U.S. invasion of Grenada.

Charges dropped against shuttered Virginia assisted living facility officials

The War Memorial is seeking veterans and their families to tell their stories in the new documentary film highlighting the two historic events, “One Week in October.”

“We want to include stories of those who served in either campaign, those who have an intimate knowledge of the events in Beirut or Grenada, and of course, those who may have lost a loved one in either event,” the War Memorial’s director Dr. Clay Mountcastle said in the statement.

“As with all of our Virginians at War films, our interviews will be with persons currently residing in Virginia. Interviews will be scheduled and conducted at the Memorial in Richmond,” Dr. Mountcastle added.

King William County Public Schools closed the rest of the week due to spike in illness

Production of the new film will begin next year with an expected premiere date of October 2023, the 40th anniversary of both events. Once completed, the film will be shown daily in the War Memorial’s Reynolds Theater, offered for viewing on the War Memorial’s website and distributed across middle and high school classrooms throughout the state.

Anyone interested in being interviewed for the film are encouraged to contact Dr. Mountcastle by email at clay.mountcastle@dvs.virginia.gov , or by calling the War Memorial at 804-786-2060 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Nov. 17-23

Food News will be taking a holiday break next week! Stay tuned for its tasty return on Dec. 1. Time to HBO Max and chill — “The Big Brunch,” an eight-episode cooking competition hosted by Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek,” Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara, premiered on the streaming service last week. The show aims to spotlight undiscovered culinary talents and one of the contestants is chef Daniel Harthausen of Richmond’s Young Mother pop-up. P.S. Three more episodes went live today, Nov. 17, the perfect recipe for a binge-worthy evening. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Red Imported Fire Ants found in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -The US Department of Agriculture has confirmed Red Imported Fire Ants (RIFA) were found on a northwest Prince George farm. The county says numerous RIFA mounds have been found across Prince George County. RIFA colonies have been found near Carson, Templeton, Prince George and Richard Bland College.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Highway to the Sky

When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy