ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Nancy Pelosi will not seek reelection to House Democratic leadership

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ILl4E_0jEZL5m600

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced that she does not plan to run for reelection as leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives.

“With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said while speaking on the House floor. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”

She said she will continue to represent California’s 12th congressional district in the House.

It was not immediately clear who would run to replace Pelosi. Unidentified sources told Politico earlier this week that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., would not be running for a leadership post, and Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said the same in a letter to colleagues, The New York Times reported.

Pelosi’s announcement came one day after Republicans won enough seats to seize control of the House. On Tuesday, House Republicans voted to nominate Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

Pelosi, the first woman to serve as speaker of the House, has led the Democrats since 2003. She is the longest-serving House leader and pledged in 2018 to serve in the role for only four more years, The Washington Post reported.

She was undecided about whether to run to hold her position as recently as Wednesday night. Citing unidentified sources, CNN reported that she took home two versions of her planned floor speech to review.

In a statement Wednesday, Pelosi praised Democrats for their performance in the midterm elections but did not mention her future plans.

“This year, House Democrats defied expectations with an excellent performance: running their races with courage, optimism and determination,” she said. “In the next Congress, House Democrats will continue to play a leading role in supporting President Biden’s agenda – with strong leverage over a scant Republican majority.”

Several races remained too close to call on Thursday, though The Associated Press reported that the Republicans were “on track to cobble together what could be the party’s narrowest majority of the 21st century.”

White House officials said President Joe Biden spoke Thursday with Pelosi. In a statement, he said she would be remembered as “the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history.”

“There are countless examples of how she embodies the obligation of elected officials to uphold their oath to God and country to ensure our democracy delivers and remains a beacon to the world,” he said. “In everything she does, she reflects a dignity in her actions and a dignity she sees in the lives of the people of this nation.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and a small group of other Republicans were on the House floor when Pelosi made her announcement Thursday, CNN reported. He stood alongside them and clapped for her, according to the news station.

“Godspeed, Speaker Pelosi,” Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., said in remarks on the floor before Pelosi’s comments, The Washington Post reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Mike Pence backed away from anti-LGBT figures before five killed in Colorado shooting

Former vice president Mike Pence appeared to take a step back from his party’s hard-right wing stand in an interview that was taped just days before the deadly attack at a gay nightclub that has been blamed on a rising tide of anti-LGBT hate.Mr Pence was interviewed by Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation this past week; his remarks were broadcast on Sunday.During the interview, he was asked about the legislation which was passed by the US Senate this week, seeking to protect the rights of same-sex marriages at the federal level. Unlike other conservatives in his party,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WTRF- 7News

Bill from Sen. Brown plans to stop fentanyl in its tracks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown introduced the bipartisan Prevent Exposure to Narcotics and Toxins or PREVENT Act of 2022, that will provide drug containment devices to frontline border patrol agents and provide training on their proper use. This legislation also builds off Brown’s INTERDICT Act, which was signed into law in 2018, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Lawmakers urge action after report of other high court leak

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said his panel is reviewing “serious allegations” in a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The New York Times followed the stunning leak earlier this year of a draft […]
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Chasten Buttigieg tells Boebert to ‘Get off Twitter’ after Colorado shooting

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of encouraging the hate that led to Saturday’s deadly shooting in Colorado and told her to “Get off Twitter.” Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured after a shooter, believed to be 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, opened […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
92K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy