Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
MLB world reacts as Mets talk with superstar free agent pitcher
The New York Mets are talking to one of the biggest pitching prizes on the free agent market. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday that the Mets talked with free agent Justin Verlander this week. The ace won his third Cy Young Award this season, winning with a unanimous vote after going 18-4 with a Read more... The post MLB world reacts as Mets talk with superstar free agent pitcher appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pirates sign 3B Miguel Andújar to 1-year deal for $1,525,000
PITTSBURGH (AP)Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract on Friday. Andujar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season. Pittsburgh...
Heat, Cavaliers bring weary legs into matchup
Fresh off snapping a five-game losing skid, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue a four-game homestand on Sunday when they welcome the visiting Miami Heat. Miami continues a four-game road trip with Sunday’s contest, coming in having dropped its first two decisions at Toronto and Washington. Friday’s 107-106 overtime loss against...
Pacers ride 3-game win streak into matchup with Magic
Two rebuilding teams riding high after impressive wins meet on Saturday when the Orlando Magic face the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. Orlando held on for a 108-107 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Friday, while Indiana rallied from an early deficit to beat the host Houston Rockets 99-91 for its third straight victory.
Raptors out to continue recent success against Hawks
The Toronto Raptors hope to get an encore performance from O.G. Anunoby when they travel to play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The Raptors have dominated the series over the last two seasons. Toronto won three of the four meetings a year ago and scored a 139-109 win over Atlanta on Oct. 31 in their first encounter of the season when the Hawks committed a season-worst 18 turnovers.
UCLA gets an early-season reality check, losing to Baylor to go winless in Vegas
After losing to Illinois, UCLA fails to keep pace with Baylor in an 80-75 loss that underlines where the Bruins stand among the nation's elite teams.
Hornets try to match Wizards’ recent rhythm
The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards are coming off Friday night games that had something in common, as neither was decided in regulation. From there, there were different routes. So expect the Wizards to be in a little better shape when the teams meet Sunday night in Washington. The Wizards...
NFL Fans Roast the Minnesota Vikings After Getting Embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys
Who saw the Dallas Cowboys beating the snot out of the Minnesota Vikings? This game wasn’t close not even for a minute. Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ defense were dominant. Dak Prescott and the offense, along with Cooper Rush, put up points, and it was all Dallas all night. NFL fans were ruthless.
Beal scores 27 points, Wizards outlast Heat 107-106 in OT
WASHINGTON (AP)Bradley Beal scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds and the Washington Wizards beat the undermanned Miami Heat 107-106 in overtime Friday night. Washington outscored Miami 3-2 in overtime. Kyle Kuzma hit one of two free throws with 2:48 to play for the...
Rockets figure to present Warriors chance to overcome road woes
There was little out of the ordinary in the Warriors’ 111-101 home victory over the New York Knicks on Friday. It was a win that featured six Warriors scoring in double figures paced by Stephen Curry, who paired a team-high 24 points with 10 assists and now ranks third in the NBA in scoring.
