The Toronto Raptors hope to get an encore performance from O.G. Anunoby when they travel to play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The Raptors have dominated the series over the last two seasons. Toronto won three of the four meetings a year ago and scored a 139-109 win over Atlanta on Oct. 31 in their first encounter of the season when the Hawks committed a season-worst 18 turnovers.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO