Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3-Day Wonderfront Festival kicks off in Downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Wonderfront Music and Art Festival is back on the Embarcadero in Downtown San Diego for its second year. The music festival started in 2019 along Seaport Village but was put on hold during the pandemic. The three-day festival includes headliners Zach Brown Band on Friday, Kings...
ranchosantafereview.com
San Diego Botanic Garden dials up the wattage with mile-long Lightscape attraction
In Ari Novy’s understandably biased opinion, the San Diego Botanic Garden is the most beautiful garden of its kind in the world. But even Novy, who is president and CEO of the 37-acre property in Encinitas, can admit it just got a lot prettier. That’s because San Diego Botanic...
californiafamilytravel.com
Complete Guide to San Diego Beach Resorts
San Diego is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the U.S., and if you are looking for fun in the sun, nothing beats staying at a hotel right on the beach! Read on for a complete guide to the best San Diego beach resorts for families – both San Diego ocean front hotels and Mission Bay resorts.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 18-20 – Music & Makers
Feeling the holiday spirit yet? It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, after all. It’s also prime time for crafters this San Diego weekend, if you’re looking for unique decor or special gifts. Find music, theater and an event for doggies too. Here’s some shopping...
La Jolla's Yamada House gets historic designation from San Diego board
The Muirlands home is named after landscape architect Joseph Yamada and his wife, civic activist Elizabeth Yamada, who lived there from 1973 until their deaths in 2020.
sandiegoville.com
Downtown San Diego's Incoming AC Hotel To Include Rooftop Lounge & Onsite Speakeasy
Set to open in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter early next year, the AC Hotel by Marriott will house a South America-inspired rooftop bar & restaurant and an intimate speakeasy cocktail lounge. AC Hotels by Marriott is an incoming, European-style boutique hotel set to open in March 2023 in the heart...
sandiegoville.com
After Battling To Get Into San Diego's Ocean Beach, Controversial Starbucks Location Set To Close By Year's End
After battling to enter San Diego's notoriously anti-corporate neighborhood of Ocean Beach, Starbucks on Newport Avenue will serve its last coffees this December. On March 25th, 2001, the first "No Starbucks in OB" protest took place throughout San Diego's bohemian beach town of Ocean Beach. Hundreds gathered throughout the streets of OB to demonstrate to the Seattle-based conglomerate that the community was not looking for "Big Coffee". Starbucks responded to the protest by almost immediately signing a lease for a quaint space on the corner of Newport Avenue and Bacon Street.
thevistapress.com
Onmi Resort & Spa Lights Up 2,000 Poinsettia Christmas Trees
Introduces Poinsettia Princess For Festive Holiday Programming – Iconic Carlsbad, California Resort Promises a Truly Magical Home-Away-From Home Experience, Complete with Snow!. Carlsbad, CA – November, 2022 – Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, located just north of San Diego in Carlsbad, today announced its winter programming for the...
pacificsandiego.com
Top weekend events in San Diego for Nov. 17-20: Wonderfront Festival, Lightscape and more
Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 20. “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: The Old Globe presents its 25th annual production of this Mel Marvin-Timothy Mason musical inspired by the Dr. Seuss children’s book about a lonely mountain-dwelling creature who schemes to rob a village of all its Christmas spirit and presents. Opens Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary week to week, but mostly evening performances Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple performances on weekend days. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.
kusi.com
Pandemic-ignited outdoor dining approved in Solana Beach through end of 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Outdoor dining became popular over the course of the pandemic at restaurants that did not traditionally offer the option through the implementation of sidewalk and street extensions of restaurants. Now that the pandemic seems behind us, many restaurants do not wish to sacrifice this amenity....
kusi.com
Wonderfront Festival at Waterfront Park Nov. 18-20
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The three-day festival “Wonderfront” will come to San Diego Friday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, Nov 20. The festival will feature eight stages and a massive skate ramp for Tony Hawk’s HuckJam. KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Festival Organizer Paul Thornton...
sandiegomagazine.com
9 Things To Do in San Diego This Weekend: November 17-20
“Hamilton,” the broadway sensation which won 11 Tony Awards and perfectly blended history and hip-hop will finish its short run at the San Diego Civic Theatre this weekend with shows Friday through Sunday. The musical which birthed a significant pop culture impact and made Lin-Manual Miranda an A-List star tells the underdog story of Alexander Hamilton and his ascent into a political relevance during the dawn of the U.S.A. Tickets can be found here. | 1100 3rd Avenue, Downtown.
San Diego Moms: Local Mom Creates Inclusive Line of Home Goods
If you want to hear a story about determination, here it is. Jasmine Williams, a mother of two in Santee, is the founder of SUNNY&TED, a holiday shop focused on diversifying home goods by providing items in a variety of shades to include people of all ethnic backgrounds. Williams, who...
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
sandiegomagazine.com
Chef Brian Malarkey & Chris Puffer (Re)Take Herringbone in La Jolla
It was arguably the most magical room they had. And now they have it again. They have massive, grand plans for it. And then they're done. Chef Brian Malarkey and Chris Puffer, business partner/operator (Puffer-Malarkey Collective), have taken over Herringbone San Diego in La Jolla. They will rename it, remodel it, and reimagine it in a way that fills a hole. They're gonna build La Jolla a Parisian steakhouse.
athomeincarlsbad.com
Carlsbad Art Wall November 2022
The 4th mural of 2022 for the Carlsbad Art Wall was painted November 6th and 7th. Now in its 8th year, the newest mural is by artist CJ Troxell. It certainly gives you something to ponder. What do you think?. Well-known Carlsbad artist, Bryan Snyder, founded the #CarlsbadArtWall in 2015,...
Weekend Watch November 18-20 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!. The production is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Special performances for children under three years old, as well as a sensory-friendly performance. Buy tickets online. Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival. November 18 through...
nomadlawyer.org
Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
San Diego considering action if ambulance provider doesn't drastically improve
SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is now considering what action it will take if Falck doesn't make major changes to improve its response times and ongoing staffing issues, and said action could be taken as soon as January. "We can't wait any longer we are already...
foodgressing.com
Snow N Glow Holiday Festival 2022 Returns to Southern California
This holiday season, Santa and his team of elves are lending CBF Productions a helping hand for this year’s Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, which returns to Ventura on November 27th and Del Mar on December 8th. A magnificent fireworks display, snow tubing, holiday magic igloos, a build-your-own s’mores...
Comments / 0