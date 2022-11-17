Read full article on original website
tcu360.com
Proposal to lower graduation requirements goes to Faculty Senate for review
The Faculty Senate Executive Committee plan to discuss a proposal that would reduce the minimum number of hours required for graduation during their monthly meeting with the Provost on Thursday. The measure was discussed at the Undergraduate Council meeting last Friday, but after debating the changes, the council opted to...
Shorthorn
Vice president for Student Affairs steps down after over 20 years at UTA
Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, has stepped down from her position, according to a university email Friday. Nagy, who has been with UTA for over 20 years and has served in multiple positions in the Division of Student Affairs, was named to her current role in 2017. In recent years, Student Affairs has created the Maverick Pantry, which seeks to create communities free from hunger and waste by 2025, as well as the Maverick Advantage program, which creates experiential learning opportunities for students.
Grand Prairie ISD parents express concern over school lunches
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – School lunches were not on the Grand Prairie ISD school board meeting agenda Thursday night but still, some parents showed up to express their disappointment with them. They said they are not nutritious. "This is what they post on their website that they say that they're serving and in reality, it's this," said Edgar Suarez as he held a sign with photos of the two lunches. He said he understands why his two kids are refusing to eat the lunches."It's outrageous," he said."If you're hungry, you're not going to concentrate. You're going to be thinking of what...
WacoTrib.com
Tennyson school contract going to Frisco firm rankles Waco competitor
A divided Waco Independent School District board voted Thursday to approve Frisco-based CORE Construction to build the new Tennyson Middle School, over protests about a perceived snub of local builders. Trustees voted 4-3 to approve CORE for the $67 million school construction contract on the recommendation of Waco ISD administrators,...
FireRescue1
City of Whilte Settlement - White Settlemetn, Texas
The City of White Settlement is looking for the next Fire Chief. The Fire Chief reports directly to the City Manager and works closely with the public safety team to engage the community on a variety of fire prevention topics, safety awareness, citizen participation opportunities, and building trust throughout the city. The Fire Chief will set goals and objectives that align with the City Council and City Manager's Office, lead the fire personnel team, manage allocated budget, and prepare administrative reports as required.
fox7austin.com
State representative files bill that would create 'District of Austin'
AUSTIN, Texas - A state representative from Frisco has filed a bill to create the "District of Austin." "There are a number of issues where the state of Texas is having to come in and fix problems for the City of Austin," said Rep. Jared Patterson, a Republican from Frisco.
WFAA
Granbury ISD assistant superintendent used district’s private plane for family trip
Jimmy Dawson says several flights were to help him keep his pilot’s license. But an ethics expert says a family trip he took on the plane violates state policy.
dallasexpress.com
Mayor Johnson Confronts ‘Scourge of Homelessness’ in State of the City Address
Over the past several months, The Dallas Express has highlighted the city’s growing problem of homelessness and vagrancy. Now, even Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has recognized the city’s “scourge of homelessness.”. “Like almost every major city in the nation, the ranks of our homeless population have swelled...
Creuzot fulfills pledge, rescinds controversial theft policy in Dallas County
DALLAS — After pledging to reconsider his controversial theft policy, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot fulfilled the promise and quietly rescinded it over the weekend. “I want the people of Dallas County and our partner police agencies to know that I have heard their concerns, and I will...
ntdaily.com
Bitcoin mining facility owner may file for bankruptcy
The company, a cryptocurrency miner, leased 31 acres of land from the city of Denton to house a blockchain data center in October 2021. They lease Denton’s dark fiber and unused fiber cables and use excess capacity from transmission assets, Denton Municipal Electric general manager Tony Puente said. “So...
Plans under review for new north Plano Kroger
Kroger plans to open a new store in north Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Plans are in the works for a new Kroger in Plano on the northwest corner of Coit Road and Ridgeview Road, just south of SH 121, according to Kroger and city of Plano officials. The new store would...
Southlake Style
Don't Miss This Newly Listed Grapevine Property!
A rare find... 9 acres and a one-owner, custom-built, one-story home in Grapevine. As you drive up the winding, stamped & stained driveway you will feel like you are in the country, though you are minutes from restaurants, stores & freeway access. The kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of counter space (granite), Viking stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator, gas range oven & warming drawer, island, & pantry. A focal point of the kitchen is the gas stove surrounded with Austin stone & tile. Private master suite with a sitting area & stone fireplace & windows that look out to the pool & the landscaped backyard. Construction includes 2x6 walls. There is a well for watering the grass. The roof was replaced in 2019. 2 HVAC units were replaced in 2017. The property is divided into 2 plats. The home is on 5.2 acres, the other plat is 3.71 acres & part of that land is in the 100-year floodplain, see docs in the Transaction Desk. The seller would like to sell both plats together.
DFW-Based Corinth Land Co. and Prattco Creekway Industrial (PCI) Acquire Four Additional Class A Industrial Properties in Fort Worth and Frisco
FORT WORTH & FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- The Corinth Land Co./Prattco Creekway Industrial (PCI) partnership purchased a Class A Industrial building in the heart of the Frisco Sports Complex. The state-of-the-art 50,000 SF facility is home to the popular Frisco Flyers, a nationally ranked volleyball organization. Built in 2018, the building is located at 6300 Flyers Way and sits on 5 acres. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006066/en/ Adding three acquisitions in the well-known Fort Worth, TX IH-20 West Business Park, Corinth Land and PCI’s latest acquisitions include 6595 Corporation Parkway, occupied by Lesiker Construction; 6597 Corporation Parkway, occupied by Cheer Connection of Texas, and 6576 Corporation Parkway, occupied by Summit Casing. (Photo: Business Wire)
luxury-houses.net
This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining
6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years
Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
keranews.org
The Dallas police and fire pension fund is short $3 billion
The Dallas Police and Fire Pension System Fund is facing a $3 billion unfunded liability, city officials were told this week. City council members learned on Tuesday that a 2017 legislative plan to solve decades-long problems with the fund was not as successful as the city hoped. As it stands, the pension fund — which provides retirement, death and disability benefits to Dallas police and fire rescue employees — won’t be fully funded for another 68 years if nothing changes, according to a presentation to the council's Government Performance and Financial Management Committee.
FBI: Argyle fire chief used $500k of district funds for personal credit card bills
Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger was indicted Friday on federal violations for theft and misuse of funds. Hohenberger, 63, who has been with the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as the Argyle Fire District) for 30 years, was named in a federal indictment returned by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with multiple federal violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the ESD’s offices and arrested Hohenberger when his flight from Las Vegas landed at DFW Airport on Thursday afternoon.
KSAT 12
Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations
ARLINGTON — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.
dallasexaminer.com
Kicking the habit: Smoking can shorten a person’s life span by 10 to 15 years
“Quitting smoking is hard, especially if you do it alone,” Said Juan Prieto, Community Health Educator with Parkland Health’s Community Oriented Primary Care Smoking Cessation Program. He added that it’s important to find a support group that can relate to the obstacles of smoking cessation and provides a...
