Costco Opening 3 New Stores Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenLake Stevens, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
downtownbellevue.com
Furniture Consignment Store to Open at Old Sports Authority Location in Bellevue
Bellevue Consignments Store is opening this Saturday, November 19th. Their hours will be 10am to 6pm. The address is 44 Bellevue Way Northeast. It is located at the old Sports Authority location in downtown Bellevue. The consignment store is 35,000 square feet and is filled with all different types of...
Alderwood Mall developers to add apartments, more restaurants
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Holiday season at the Alderwood Mall means some people are quite literally "home for the holidays." 328 apartment homes to be exact. Twin 6 story towers called Avalon Alderwood Place are connected by a skybridge and sit perched atop a new Dave & Busters restaurant.
Weekend guide: Some of the biggest events ahead of Thanksgiving break
Despite the freezing weather, there is still plenty to do for those looking to escape early signs of cabin fever. Here are some of the biggest events around the Puget Sound area. King County. Day: Sat., Nov. 19. Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The first runner to cross the...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along
Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
secretseattle.co
5 Stunning Holiday Tree Displays To See In Seattle This Winter
There are few things better than a massive Christmas tree for getting one into the holiday spirit. If you’re looking for a Christmas tree display in Seattle, you actually have more than one option. We rounded up a few of the most exciting holiday tree displays in Seattle this season, as well as a fun getaway option.
seattlemet.com
This Long-Awaited Bar in Greenwood Lives Up to Expectations
A cocktail with squid ink has to be a gimmick, right? Order the Queen Anne’s Revenge at Bar Sur Mer and it arrives looking like a haunted Coke, garnished with lime and a flower. Inside, mezcal and pineapple flavors acquire a briny shine—I should have known Eric Donnelly was way too astute for gimmicks.
KING-5
This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with a side of ohana - 2022's Best
KINGSTON, Wash. — Ono Poke is the winner of Best Poke in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. Steven Ono and Leilani Mickelsen have a piece of paradise in Kitsap County. It's called Ono Poke Too, a smaller version of the authentic Hawaiian poke restaurant Steven has run...
Yakima Herald Republic
Celebration of life set for Art Oberto, Seattle’s sausage and jerky king
A celebration of life for Art Oberto, a Seattle fixture known as the city’s sausage and jerky king, will be held Friday at the Museum of History & Industry. Oberto died in August, about a week after he had a mild stroke, at his assisted-living apartment in Seattle, his family said. He was 95.
roadtirement.com
Everett Washington’s Shawn O’Donnell’s Irish Pub
This morning Sher and I and our daughter were off to a nearby Walmart for our (gulp) annual flu shots and another COVID booster, per doctor’s recommendations. Got the “needle sticks” done and then we went and picked up our son-in-law and our grandson. Our daughter suggested we head for an Irish Pub and American Grill named Shawn O’Donnell’s.
FodorsTravel
The Seattle Neighborhood Reclaiming Its Black Heritage
The city’s Central District is undergoing a cultural revival with a selection of new restaurants, public spaces, and artistic initiatives. Seattle is famous for its distinct neighborhoods. There’s eccentric Fremont, rebellious Capitol Hill, and historic Pioneer Square, not to mention the iconic Space Needle and perennially popular Pike Place Market. Yet, arguably, one of the most intriguing locales to visit in the city of late is the recently reinvigorated Central District (CD), a diverse residential area wedged between Downtown and Lake Washington that nurtures a rich African American heritage.
KING-5
The small Seattle store that's making a big difference - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Assistance League of Seattle Thrift Store is the winner of Best Thrifting in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. The prices are thrifty but the merchandise is nifty at Assistance League of Seattle's thrift store. The all-volunteer staff provides carefully curated women's and men's fashions, household...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Santa Parade – Save the Date!
Submitted by Greg Christenson. The Tacoma Santa parade will be held on Sunday December 4 This year’s theme is Christmas Around the World. The festivities include food and merchandise vendors, a 5k run, performances and of course Santa. The festivities start at noon, with the parade (along South Tacoma...
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
knkx.org
Rat City Roller Derby returns to a rink they used to call 'home'
Seattle’s oldest roller derby league is making its return after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus this Saturday. Rat City Roller Derby started almost two decades ago in 2004 and is a league for women and nonbinary folks. The league drew thousands of fans to their games or as they call them in derby – bouts – at Key Arena. But at the end of 2019, they lost their home rink and struggled to find a new place before the pandemic shut everything down.
nbcrightnow.com
Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosts ceremony for the Tiny Home send-off
YAKIMA, Wash.- Twelve youth at OIC of Washington have spent the summer and fall months in experimental learning programs. OIC calls them OIC Futures. The program is meant to re-engage and job train with partners at West Valley School District's Open Doors program. 12 students built two tiny homes for a program based out of Seattle.
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s Julefest Is A Nordic Christmas Celebration You Won’t Want To Miss
Did you know that Seattle has a rich history of Nordic people and culture? You can learn about it year-round at the National Nordic Museum that is located in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood—or experience a taste at this year’s Julefest. Seattle’s Julefest is a Nordic Christmas celebration taking place at the National Nordic Museum this Saturday and Sunday (November 19-20, 2022). This event is sure to get you into the holiday spirit the Nordic way!
KING-5
Beloved show Teatro ZinZanni returns home to Seattle - What's Up This Week
A beloved spectacle of love, dinner, and chaos is back! Teatro ZinZanni has returned with their first shows in years. You can catch a whole new show in a whole new spot now through Feb. 19 in Sodo Park. Disenchanted / Nov. 18 / Disney+. And they lived happily ever...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing
Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
What’s the best grocery store in Tacoma?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Tacoma? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
This Is Washington's Best Burger Joint
If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state.
