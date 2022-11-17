ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along

Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
LYNNWOOD, WA
secretseattle.co

5 Stunning Holiday Tree Displays To See In Seattle This Winter

There are few things better than a massive Christmas tree for getting one into the holiday spirit. If you’re looking for a Christmas tree display in Seattle, you actually have more than one option. We rounded up a few of the most exciting holiday tree displays in Seattle this season, as well as a fun getaway option.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

This Long-Awaited Bar in Greenwood Lives Up to Expectations

A cocktail with squid ink has to be a gimmick, right? Order the Queen Anne’s Revenge at Bar Sur Mer and it arrives looking like a haunted Coke, garnished with lime and a flower. Inside, mezcal and pineapple flavors acquire a briny shine—I should have known Eric Donnelly was way too astute for gimmicks.
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

Everett Washington’s Shawn O’Donnell’s Irish Pub

This morning Sher and I and our daughter were off to a nearby Walmart for our (gulp) annual flu shots and another COVID booster, per doctor’s recommendations. Got the “needle sticks” done and then we went and picked up our son-in-law and our grandson. Our daughter suggested we head for an Irish Pub and American Grill named Shawn O’Donnell’s.
EVERETT, WA
FodorsTravel

The Seattle Neighborhood Reclaiming Its Black Heritage

The city’s Central District is undergoing a cultural revival with a selection of new restaurants, public spaces, and artistic initiatives. Seattle is famous for its distinct neighborhoods. There’s eccentric Fremont, rebellious Capitol Hill, and historic Pioneer Square, not to mention the iconic Space Needle and perennially popular Pike Place Market. Yet, arguably, one of the most intriguing locales to visit in the city of late is the recently reinvigorated Central District (CD), a diverse residential area wedged between Downtown and Lake Washington that nurtures a rich African American heritage.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

The small Seattle store that's making a big difference - 2022's Best

SEATTLE — Assistance League of Seattle Thrift Store is the winner of Best Thrifting in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. The prices are thrifty but the merchandise is nifty at Assistance League of Seattle's thrift store. The all-volunteer staff provides carefully curated women's and men's fashions, household...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Santa Parade – Save the Date!

Submitted by Greg Christenson. The Tacoma Santa parade will be held on Sunday December 4 This year’s theme is Christmas Around the World. The festivities include food and merchandise vendors, a 5k run, performances and of course Santa. The festivities start at noon, with the parade (along South Tacoma...
TACOMA, WA
knkx.org

Rat City Roller Derby returns to a rink they used to call 'home'

Seattle’s oldest roller derby league is making its return after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus this Saturday. Rat City Roller Derby started almost two decades ago in 2004 and is a league for women and nonbinary folks. The league drew thousands of fans to their games or as they call them in derby – bouts – at Key Arena. But at the end of 2019, they lost their home rink and struggled to find a new place before the pandemic shut everything down.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

Seattle’s Julefest Is A Nordic Christmas Celebration You Won’t Want To Miss

Did you know that Seattle has a rich history of Nordic people and culture? You can learn about it year-round at the National Nordic Museum that is located in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood—or experience a taste at this year’s Julefest. Seattle’s Julefest is a Nordic Christmas celebration taking place at the National Nordic Museum this Saturday and Sunday (November 19-20, 2022). This event is sure to get you into the holiday spirit the Nordic way!
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing

Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
OLYMPIA, WA
Ask Tacoma

What’s the best grocery store in Tacoma?

I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Tacoma? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy