Jane Ann Greasel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Ann Greasel, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Preserves at Mentor Ridge. Jane was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 7, 1944, the daughter of Joseph C. and Ethel McCarthy Greasel. She was a graduate of Canfield High School. She...
Cynthia “Cyndi” A. Zigler-Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Cynthia A. Zigler-Clark, 55, of Youngstown, departed this life peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022 surrounded by her family and friends. Cynthia affectionately known to family and friends as “Cynt” or “Cyndi”, was born November 12, 1966, the daughter of Wyoming D. and Amelia...
Edith L. Butler, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Edith L. Butler, 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned from her earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Monday, November 14, 2022. Mrs. Butler was born November 12, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of Gilbert Battles and Julia Thomas Robinson. She had worked for many...
Marvin Eugene Donaldson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marvin Eugene Donaldson, age 94, of Warren, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, November 18, 2022. Marvin was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on March 24, 1928, the son of Russell and Gladys Donaldson. He grew up in...
Oddie G. Russ, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oddie G. Russ of Youngstown, Ohio departed life Monday, November 14, 2022 peacefully in his home. Mr. Russ was born on May 19, 1930 to Ida Gainer-Russ and George Russ in Cottondale, Florida. When he moved to Ohio from New Jersey, he initially worked for...
Robert Keith Mohn, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Keith Mohn, 71, passed away early Thursday morning, November 10, 2022, at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Robert, affectionately known by “Keith,” was born November 5, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Robert “Bus” and Roberta “Helen” Taylor Mohn.
Mary Lynn Smercansky, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lynn Smercansky, 66, a lifelong resident of Poland, passed away suddenly Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home with her high school sweetheart and husband and her beloved dog, Sadie at her side. Mary Lynn was born September 5, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter...
Thomas E. Kingsley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Kingsley, 66, of Boardman passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Tom was born on December 17, 1955 in Youngstown to parents W. Ernest and Cornelia Kingsley, of Austintown. He was involved in many sports, specifically in wrestling at...
Gracelyn Rae Heck, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily and David Heck welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Gracelyn Rae Heck, into the world on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:59 a.m. After spending precious hours with her loving mommy, daddy and grandparents, Gracie passed away peacefully in her Daddy’s arms. She was lifted by an army of angels up to Heaven to be with Jesus.
David Eric Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering a medical emergency at home, David Eric Clark, age 53, of Youngstown passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born in Youngstown on September 16, 1969 to William Earl and Josephine Virginia (Myers) Clark. David is...
Karen L. Simmons, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Simmons, 57, of Niles, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born September 6, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Edward and Georgia Blanche (Hamilton) Brister. Karen was a lifetime member of...
Richard A. Seidita, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” A. Seidita, 66, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Hospice House, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer. Rich was born March 3, 1956, in Youngstown, a son of Anthony and Margaret Hill Seidita. He was a lifelong...
Shirley A. Mowchan, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Mowchan, 85, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 16, 2022, at her home. Shirley was born January 23, 1937, in Ramey, Pennsylvania, the youngest of ten children born to Herman Miller and Maude Martin Miller. She came to the Youngstown area in the...
Scott D. MacDonald, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott D. MacDonald, 45, of Warren, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at University Hospital in Cleveland following a brief illness. Scott was born September 29, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Stewart and Gayle (Olson) MacDonald. He attended Kent State University and Culinary...
Ronald James Helle, Sr., New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald James Helle, Sr., age 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at UPMC Jameson. He was born on April 16, 1954 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Russell and Clara (Candioto) Helle. Ronald was employed for many years in the maintenance department...
Martha Zackeroff, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Zackeroff, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center. She was born July 12, 1931 in Hamtramck, Michigan, the daughter of the late Alex Evans and the late Cora Evans. Martha enjoyed many forms of art, writing...
Ruben Gonzales Guerra, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruben Gonzales Guerra, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Struthers, Ohio. He was born on April 17, 1960 in Oxnard, California to Daniel and Julia (Mondesi) Gonzales Guerra. His stepfather was Amilcar Mondesi Cruz. Ruben leaves behind his siblings, Nellie Mondesi, Emily...
Joanne L. Barnes, Homeworth, Ohio
HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne L. Barnes, age 81 of Homeworth, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1941, to the late George Luka and Ruth (Specht) Weiss. She is survived by her loving husband, Leslie (Les)...
