Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Donald Trump May Choose This Person As His 2024 Running Mate
Although Donald Trump hasn't made it official, at this point it would be shocking if he didn't announce his candidacy for 2024. The former president has spent the last two-plus years setting the stage for it. On January 6, Trump refused to admit that the election was over, even as rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results (via Reuters). From there, he has continued to promote his claims of fraud in his Truth Social posts and at the many rallies he attends for Republican candidates and political action committees (via CBS News). In addition, Trump takes every opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden's actions on everything from the economy to the immigration crisis — and point out how he would have handled matters if he were still in office.
'The Laughing Stock Of The World': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted After His Father Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Donald Trump finally announced he's running for president in 2024 on Tuesday, November 15, and of course, he received support from his son Donald Trump Jr., who shared the news via Instagram. Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo from Twitter of his father with the caption, "President Trump: 'In order...
Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination
One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
'Furious' Donald Trump Bans Dr. Oz From 2024 Presidential Bid, Rages Against TV Quack Who Lost To 'Shrek-Like' Monster
It looks like Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz won't be friends going forward — especially after the latter lost the midterm election to John Fetterman. "Trump has told advisors he wants nothing to do with Dr. Oz in his bid for reelection. He is furious. Trump can’t believe Dr. Oz had fame and fortune and was still beaten by a ‘blue-hoodied Shrek-like’ monster. Trump once firmly believed the cult of pop culture would catapult people like him and Oz into office. He’s second guessing everything after the midterm disaster. One thing is certain: Oz will be nowhere near Trump...
Joe Biden Gets Honest About The State Of His Marriage To Jill
President Joe Biden got honest with America by making a speech about democracy on November 2 as violent speeches from the GOP rose after the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. Before Biden's speech, his former press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted: "As we get ready for @POTUS speech tonight was just thinking about a line in his inaugural speech (which was largely about unity) but did have this line 'And, we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.'"
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account. Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father. Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her...
Donald Trump Said Something Kind of Interesting
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. About an hour into a presidential campaign announcement speech so boring that even Fox News cut away, former President Trump made an interesting point. For the most part, Trump hit all his usual...
The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign
The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
Tucker Carlson Is Furious Someone Called His Son A Nepotism Baby
Fox News host Tucker Carlson is raging at the suggestion that his son, 25-year-old Buckley Carlson, could be benefiting from nepotism. According to a report from Axios, Carlson lashed out Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) after an anonymous source told the Daily Beast that Emmer’s potential rival for GOP leadership positions, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), hired Buckley Carlson as his communications director in an effort to “be liked by the Establishment.” Carlson allegedly accused Emmer’s office of having planted the quote, and demanded that either he reveal who on his staff was responsible for the dig against Buckley, or Carlson would...
Marla Maples Reunites with Ex Donald Trump — and Melania — at Daughter Tiffany's Rehearsal Dinner
Tiffany Trump's whole family came together for her wedding weekend. The bride-to-be, 29, was joined by both her mother Marla Maples and father, former President Donald Trump, for her rehearsal dinner on Friday as she prepared to tie the knot with fiancé Michael Boulos on Saturday. The parents of...
The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off
Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
What Ivanka Trump Did To A Tiffany Trump Wedding Pic Has Twitter In Stitches
Tiffany Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump and actress Mara Maples, got married over the weekend (via People). She and her new husband, Michael Boulos, tied the knot after a 2-year engagement. The wedding took place at none other than the Trump family's infamous Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida....
Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president
Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
'The View' host Ana Navarro called Tiffany Trump's wedding celebration a 'MAGA funeral'
Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos on November 12 at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Her wedding was held days after the GOP's midterm "red wave" failed to materialize. On Monday, "The View" co-host Ana Navarro called Tiffany's wedding a "MAGA funeral." Tiffany Trump's wedding to businessman Michael Boulos on...
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Former Trump advisor Tom Barrack is charged with illegal lobbying on behalf of the UAE. In testimony on Monday, the billionaire reportedly said Trump was "disastrous" for his business. He said that it would be "unquestionably" better if he hadn't supported Trump, per multiple outlets. Donald Trump's billionaire friend Tom...
Ivanka Trump was unhappy about how her friends 'turned their backs' on her during her father's administration, report says
Ivanka Trump hated "all the criticism and threats" that came with being in politics, The New York Post reported, citing an unnamed source.
Liz Cheney Rates Donald Trump's Chances Of Ever Being President Again
At his Florida home on Nov. 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump announced that he is running for president in 2024 (via CNN). In an hour-long speech, he called America "a nation in decline" and discussed his many frustrations with the current administration. He promised his supporters that his next campaign will be "our campaign all together." Trump seems to be changing tactics for his 2024 run, with a new catchphrase, "make America great and glorious again," per Newsweek.
Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in it’
Former President Trump on Friday blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee its probes on him, saying he would not “partake” in the investigations. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, suggested the appointment of a special counsel was politically motivated, despite...
Kevin Costner Opens Up On Supporting Liz Cheney: “She Wasn’t Going To Win… But I Appreciated Her Brave, Clear-Headed Stance”
Yellowstone Season Five’s premiere is only three days away, and the anticipation has been through the roof since they released the official trailer back in September…. And it’s mainly because we learn that John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana, which could present a whole new storyline and heap of problems for the Dutton family.
