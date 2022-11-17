Read full article on original website
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 20, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Amber Martines near Fort Bridger, Wyoming. Amber writes: "Friday (18 Nov 22) morning sunrise captured as the fog was clearing. This pillar turned into a sundog. I was hoping would also turn into a halo, but the fog cleared up before it could do so. I love the beautiful sunrise surprises we get all year long. This one was particularly amazing."
Wyoming Equality Issues Statement on Colorado Springs Shooting
From CNN: "A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday. The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as...
Rod Miller: Of Men and Horses and Death
Humans and horses have evolved together in an elegant symbiosis of work and love. Anatomically, we humans are perfectly built to ride horseback, and horses to carry us. Our centers of gravity align perfectly with that of the horse between our...
Drinking Wyoming: A Pre-Thanksgiving Yeast Feast With The Folks At Jackson Hole Still Works
Walking into Jackson Hole Still Works, a peculiar smell wafts into my nose. It smelld almost like a stew, but not quite. I couldn't put my finger on it. Many breweries and distilleries offer food, games and other distractions, but...
Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know
Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
3 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you wish to travel there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Wyoming that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Wildlife Task Force Recommends Cranking Up Out-Of-State “Big 5” Trophy Hunting Licenses
Hiking the prices for some nonresident hunting tags could keep Wyoming resident's prices lower while helping to fund wildlife conservation, members of the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force said Friday. Nonresident hunting tag prices could also go up for Wyoming's "Big...
WATCH: Breathtaking Elk Migration In Northern Bighorn Mountains
Herds of many different kinds of animals have been gathering and moving. But it wasn't until this latest push of cold air and the snow that came with it that the elk of the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming decided it was time to move. The video below was posted by...
Inside The Blue Bubble: What Teton County Residents Think Of The Rest Of Wyoming
There's no question in the minds of many Jackson locals about how they are viewed around the rest of Wyoming. "It's not that we don't love the state, I know the state doesn't love us," said Mike Woods, a local bartender.
F-Bombs, Cut Fences, Trespassing: Animosity At Boiling Point Between Landowners & Hunters
The major players in Wyoming's hunting culture aren't happy with each other. "I don't know if it's those on the fringes, those who are abusive, those who make the most noise, but there does seem to be a great animosity among resident hunters toward landowners" that spills over into resentment toward outfitters, Joe Schaffer said Friday.
‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get
Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you're lucky enough to get a...
Reece Monaco Out As University of Wyoming Play-By-Play Announcer
University of Wyoming's play-by-play announcer for both football and basketball will no longer be doing the broadcasts. Reece Monaco, who took over calling UW football games this year after broadcaster Dave Walsh retired after 38 years, announced on Facebook that...
How voters in the Mountain West's most conservative state are grappling with change
Wyoming's midterm elections sent the deep-red state even further to the right. At the same time, the state is reinventing itself, as the energy transition and, in some communities, a wave of new residents bring big opportunities and challenges. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey recently went on a “listening tour” across Wyoming to hear how residents are contending with change.
Warm-up Continues With Some Breezy Winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Temperatures continue to warm over the weekend. We have seen the last of the frigid temperatures as we had at the end of this week. We will have to settle for just plain cold in the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm into Sunday by an average of 10 degrees for the daytime highs. While heavier cloud coverage surrounded Wyoming, the Cowboy State will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next few days. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the low 20s and upper teens around the Cheyenne region with colder temperatures of lower teens and single digits out west.
Wyoming Game and Fish acquires Ellis Ranch property in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch property in Johnson and Washakie County during its November meeting this week, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Friday. The 2,680 acres will also open access to 1,280 acres of Bureau of...
Better Mental Health System Could Save More Wyoming Lives
Brad and Jan Cundy lost their son 11 years ago. The parents are painfully aware that Wyoming is ranked No. 1 in the nation per capita for suicide. For them, that's not just cold statistic. It's an all-too-close-to-home reality tied to someone personal and dear, someone who they have forever lost.
Wyoming GOP Not Happy With Lummis’ Support Of Gay Marriage Protection
Wyoming Republican Party leadership on Thursday denounced U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis' vote to hear a bill codifying same-sex marriage access nationwide. "Yesterday's vote on the 'Respect for Marriage Act' sadly saw our own Senator Lummis vote aye," wrote the state...
As Wyoming rakes in extra revenues, Gordon recommends $412M infusion into Permanent Mineral Trust Fund
CASPER, Wyo. — The State of Wyoming has more money in its coffers than was anticipated when the biennium budget for fiscal year 2023–24 was set this spring. Driven by higher oil and natural gas prices, the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s October report projected $874.5 million more in revenues for the General Fund, Budget Reserve Account and investment income during the biennium than CREG had forecast in its January 2022 report. The January report was a major reference point for the Wyoming Legislature’s discussions when setting the biennial budget.
Groups petition to keep taxpayers from cleaning oil and gas messes
WYOFILE — Conservation and taxpayer advocacy groups filed a petition Wednesday asking the Interior Department and U.S. Bureau of Land Management to make good on promises to reform reclamation bonding requirements that help ensure the cleanup of oil and natural gas production facilities. Current minimum federal bond requirements are...
