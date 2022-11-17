ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL-TV

One shot after apparent armed robbery attempt in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East just before 10 p.m. in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road. NOPD officials have confirmed to Eyewitness News that three males entered through the backdoor of a New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company restaurant on the block.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mistrial declared; New Orleans judge accused of padding wedding fees

The jury of a New Orleans judge who is facing a trial for tax fraud has been reported as deadlocked. The case has been declared a mistrial. Jurors deliberating the case against Second City Court Judge Ernestine Anderson-Trahan told the judge Friday that they couldn't reach a decision. Trahan's attorneys...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting near West Lake Forest injures 1 person Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. According to police, a man was shot on the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard around 11:13 a.m. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Man suffers gunshot wound after New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road. Around 10:00 p.m. Friday evening (Nov. 18th), NOPD officers responded to a shooting that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by a private car. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner ID's two killed recent shootings

Two men killed in recent shootings were identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Dennis Ducre, 62, and Joseph Norah, 41. Ducre was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 Chef Menteur Highway on Friday when two men opened the passenger door and demanded money. Ducre was shot during a struggle with the men, police said. He died Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

After killing Jefferson Parish jail inmate, two-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison

A two-time felon who punched and killed a fellow Jefferson Parish jail inmate has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, authorities said Wednesday. Press Shorter III's criminal record dates from 2013, when he was convicted of second-degree battery. In January, Judge Danyelle Taylor of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced him to 20 years for illegal possession of a gun, resisting arrest and drug charges. And on Feb. 16, a jury convicted him of manslaughter, for fatally beating Brian Alexander in a shower at the Gretna jail, resulting in Taylor adding the maximum 40 years to his punishment.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

