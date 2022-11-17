Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Gun violence permeates New Orleans with a homicide, 3 armed robberies, 4 carjackings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Weekend gun violence abounded again in New Orleans, with a shooting death, three armed robberies and four carjackings reported in the city Saturday through early Sunday morning (Nov. 20). A 29-year-old man shot multiple times Saturday at 11:13 a.m. was taken for hospital treatment but died...
WWL-TV
Man shot by police outside Superdome murdered his family in 1990
NEW ORLEANS — The man who caused a disturbance outside the Superdome on Tuesday morning after wielding a knife and subsequently being shot in the arm by an NOPD officer has a crime history that includes murdering his family more than three decades ago. Our partners at NOLA.com are...
WWL-TV
One shot after apparent armed robbery attempt in N.O. East
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East just before 10 p.m. in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road. NOPD officials have confirmed to Eyewitness News that three males entered through the backdoor of a New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company restaurant on the block.
Man wounded in shooting on Crowder Blvd., NOPD
At about 11:13 a.m., officer responded to the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WDAM-TV
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An armed robbery suspect attempting to hold up a New Orleans East business Friday night (Nov. 18) instead wound up hospitalized after being shot by an employee, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, three male suspects entered through the back door of a business...
WDSU
Mistrial declared; New Orleans judge accused of padding wedding fees
The jury of a New Orleans judge who is facing a trial for tax fraud has been reported as deadlocked. The case has been declared a mistrial. Jurors deliberating the case against Second City Court Judge Ernestine Anderson-Trahan told the judge Friday that they couldn't reach a decision. Trahan's attorneys...
WDSU
New Orleans woman shares terrifying experience on Interstate 10
NEW ORLEANS — A woman's drive on Interstate 10 in New Orleans turned into calls for help. The woman, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said another driver tried to force her off the road and pointed a gun at her. Now, officials say cases like...
Pair of New Orleans East shootings
A pair of shootings took place over night in New Orleans East the first came in around 9:30 on the I-10 Service Road near Bullard. EMS transported a man to the hospital with bullet wounds.
NOLA.com
Authorities name Harvey stabbing suspect, girlfriend he's accused of killing
Jefferson Parish authorities on Friday identified the man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Harvey and trying to conceal the crime by hiding her body and torching his vehicle in a wooded area on the west bank Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 39, was booked wth second-degree murder and obstruction of...
NOLA.com
West bank stabbing leads to burning car, dead woman, man hiding in the woods
A nine-hour investigation into a west bank stabbing ended Thursday night when Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies found a burning car, a dead woman and a man hiding nearby in the woods. It was 9:30 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to the stabbing in the 3800 block of Alex Kornman Boulevard...
WDSU
Shooting near West Lake Forest injures 1 person Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. According to police, a man was shot on the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard around 11:13 a.m. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Man suffers gunshot wound after New Orleans East shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road. Around 10:00 p.m. Friday evening (Nov. 18th), NOPD officers responded to a shooting that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by a private car. […]
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner ID's two killed recent shootings
Two men killed in recent shootings were identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Dennis Ducre, 62, and Joseph Norah, 41. Ducre was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 Chef Menteur Highway on Friday when two men opened the passenger door and demanded money. Ducre was shot during a struggle with the men, police said. He died Sunday.
Man charged with death of man brutally beaten in South 7th Ward
A man was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 17) in connection to the death of a man who died after being brutally beaten in New Orleans' 7th Ward this summer.
JPSO: Suspect in morning homicide under arrest
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a homicide that occurred today on the Westbank. Portions of the incident occurred in Harvey and Avondale.
Update: Suspect identified following morning homicide, evening arrest
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a homicide that occurred today on the Westbank. Portions of the incident occurred in Harvey and Avondale.
NOLA.com
After killing Jefferson Parish jail inmate, two-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison
A two-time felon who punched and killed a fellow Jefferson Parish jail inmate has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, authorities said Wednesday. Press Shorter III's criminal record dates from 2013, when he was convicted of second-degree battery. In January, Judge Danyelle Taylor of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced him to 20 years for illegal possession of a gun, resisting arrest and drug charges. And on Feb. 16, a jury convicted him of manslaughter, for fatally beating Brian Alexander in a shower at the Gretna jail, resulting in Taylor adding the maximum 40 years to his punishment.
Shooting on I-10 Service Road sends man to hospital
According to officers, the shooting happened in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road.
WDSU
Two men accused in a fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa, one arrested in Maine and the other in Houston
Two arrests have been made in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa. Veronique Allen was shot and killed on Aug. 23 while she was getting her hair done inside her mother's home. Aquandre Spencer, 23, of Houston, was arrested on Thursday by local U.S. Marshals for the drive-by...
brproud.com
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with arrest of trio on drug and gun charges
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently initiated a traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop took place on Tuesday, November 15, after a deputy saw “an eastbound vehicle commit a traffic violation,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
