ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langhorne, PA

Langhorne Resident Joins McDaniel College as Associate Vice President of Student Success

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GW5vE_0jEZJIx200
The Lagnhorne resident will begin her major position with a college in Maryland.Image via Lower Bucks Times

A Bucks County educator was just promoted to a very important position at a prestigious college just outside of the state. Staff writers from the Lower Bucks Times wrote about her new role.

Langhorne’s Christine Moran recently joined McDaniel College, where she serves as the new associate vice president of student success. In her new role, Moran provides cross-divisional support for students through working with all areas of academic and campus life.

Some of her responsibilities include maximizing academic support services for all students and finding ways to improve students’ sense of belonging and achievement.

“Her cross-divisional and collaborative approach, along with her strong leadership, is an incredible asset to the McDaniel family, especially our students,” said McDaniel College president Julia Jasken.

Moran brings more than 25 years of experience in education to her new role. Her most recent appointment was vice provost of student success and dean of the School of Education at Stevenson University. Before that, she was a professor of education at Immaculata University.

“In the short time since my arrival, I have witnessed a caring community deeply committed to engaging students and supporting their success,” said Moran. “I look forward to being part of this important work and assisting McDaniel students with their academic, personal and professional growth in my role here at the college.”

Read more about Christine Moran in the Lower Bucks Times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County School District Just Entered a Major Partnership with a Nearby College

A Bucks County school district has recently entered a major deal with one of the most well-respected colleges in the area. Centennial School District has entered a partnership agreement with Bucks County Community College, which would help Centennial students to get into college post-graduation. Qualified seniors will have automatic admissions into he college through the collaboration.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Student found dead at York College

YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Join Experts from Bryn Mawr Trust’s Planning and Advice Team for Tips on Year-End Financial Planning

With the end of the year on the horizon, now is the time to make sure you’re still on track for achieving your financial goals. What market trends should you watch for right now and steps you can take in the closing weeks to optimize your portfolio and charitable contributions, reduce taxes, and ensure all the elements of your estate plan are in place.
BRYN MAWR, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Hospital Receives 13th Straight ‘A’ Grade for Hospital, Patient Safety

Doylestown Health has once again been ranked highly for its attention to the safety of their patients and staff on a yearly basis. The ‘A’ grade comes from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization that focused on patient safety. With their latest ranking, the Bucks County medical facility is the only one in the entire state to receive 13 consecutive top rankings from the nonprofit.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

How to Write a Strong Resume Summary

In a sea of applicants, your resume can easily get lost in a crowd. Even if you’re applying to hundreds of jobs, if your resume does not prove you’re a strong candidate it can be overlooked. The summary is an essential part of a resume, but sometimes the most daunting.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Langhorne Nonprofit Collects Close to 250 Winter Coats for Local Children in Need

A Bucks County nonprofit recently ended one of their most popular charitable events, which saw a large amount of winter jackets collected. The Family Service Association of Bucks County, headquartered at 4 Cornerstone Drive in Langhorne, recently brought their “Operation Warm: Driving Away the Cold” event to an end. Ultimately, the nonprofit need up collecting close to 250 winter coats for children in need across the Bucks County area.
LANGHORNE, PA
PennLive.com

Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school

Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Lahaska Bookshop Looks Back on Five Years of Business, Celebrating with an Upcoming Mural Signing

A popular Bucks County bookstore is celebrating hall a decade of business with a fun and artistic community get-together this week. The Lahaska Bookshop, located at Route 263 & Street Road in Lahaska, opened its doors in the fall of 2017. Owned by the popular Doylestown Bookshop, the Lahaska location has become a fixture of both Peddler’s Village and the Upper Bucks County area.
LAHASKA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy