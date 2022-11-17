Langhorne Resident Joins McDaniel College as Associate Vice President of Student Success

The Lagnhorne resident will begin her major position with a college in Maryland. Image via Lower Bucks Times

A Bucks County educator was just promoted to a very important position at a prestigious college just outside of the state. Staff writers from the Lower Bucks Times wrote about her new role.

Langhorne’s Christine Moran recently joined McDaniel College, where she serves as the new associate vice president of student success. In her new role, Moran provides cross-divisional support for students through working with all areas of academic and campus life.

Some of her responsibilities include maximizing academic support services for all students and finding ways to improve students’ sense of belonging and achievement.

“Her cross-divisional and collaborative approach, along with her strong leadership, is an incredible asset to the McDaniel family, especially our students,” said McDaniel College president Julia Jasken.

Moran brings more than 25 years of experience in education to her new role. Her most recent appointment was vice provost of student success and dean of the School of Education at Stevenson University. Before that, she was a professor of education at Immaculata University.

“In the short time since my arrival, I have witnessed a caring community deeply committed to engaging students and supporting their success,” said Moran. “I look forward to being part of this important work and assisting McDaniel students with their academic, personal and professional growth in my role here at the college.”