Read full article on original website
Related
Thomas: Mike Pence, a man of integrity
If former Vice President Mike Pence is ever in need of a character witness, he could not do much better than one statement former President Donald Trump made to him. In his new book “So Help Me God,” Pence quotes Trump as pressuring him to overturn the results of the 2020 election by rejecting electoral votes from the states. When he refuses, Pence says Trump told him “you’re too honest.” It was cynicism at its worst and what so many people hate about Washington and politics.
Goldberg: Will the GOP finally do something about its Trump problem?
On election night, Donald Trump took to his post-truth social media platform, “Truth Social,” to spin the results. His first utterance was to celebrate Republican Joe O’Dea’s loss in the U.S. Senate race in Colorado. “Joe O’Dea lost BIG!” Trump crowed. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” O’Dea had distanced himself from Trump during the campaign (and Trump attacked him for it).
Thistlethwaite: Turns out women like having rights
Women vote. Millennials vote and Gen Z votes. You put these things together and you get the unexpected (by some) strong performance by Democrats in the 2022 midterms as exit polls show. In all three demographics, it is clearer that abortion rights were a key factor in determining outcomes despite...
Chasten Buttigieg tells Boebert to ‘Get off Twitter’ after Colorado shooting
Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of encouraging the hate that led to Saturday’s deadly shooting in Colorado and told her to “Get off Twitter.” Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured after a shooter, believed to be 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, opened […]
Mike Pence backed away from anti-LGBT figures before five killed in Colorado shooting
Former vice president Mike Pence appeared to take a step back from his party’s hard-right wing stand in an interview that was taped just days before the deadly attack at a gay nightclub that has been blamed on a rising tide of anti-LGBT hate.Mr Pence was interviewed by Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation this past week; his remarks were broadcast on Sunday.During the interview, he was asked about the legislation which was passed by the US Senate this week, seeking to protect the rights of same-sex marriages at the federal level. Unlike other conservatives in his party,...
Newmann: Color bind
“Man never creates, he only recombines the lines and colors of his own existence.” — Mark Twain. Here we are, trotting toward Thanksgiving, with the bulk of Election Tuesday in the rearview. Quite a welcome relief to turn on the tube and not see a cast of colorful characters on one side dissing the grey images of their opponents. And especially terrific to have a relatively uncluttered inbox.
Lawmakers urge action after report of other high court leak
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said his panel is reviewing “serious allegations” in a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The New York Times followed the stunning leak earlier this year of a draft […]
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0