Read full article on original website
Related
Thistlethwaite: Turns out women like having rights
Women vote. Millennials vote and Gen Z votes. You put these things together and you get the unexpected (by some) strong performance by Democrats in the 2022 midterms as exit polls show. In all three demographics, it is clearer that abortion rights were a key factor in determining outcomes despite...
Curious Nature: Shifting winters and climate change
Temperate weather this fall extended one of the finest aspen-viewing seasons in memory. In fact the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that September was the warmest on record for North America, marking the 46th-consecutive September (and the 453th-consecutive month) with temperatures above the 20th-century average. Now that snow is...
Lewis: Have we no decency?
It’s 2 a.m. A loud shattering of glass awakens the occupant of a darkened home. An old man, 82 years old, is confronted by an attacker in his own home. The assailant, armed with zip ties and duct tape, terrorizes this frightened old man, ultimately shattering his skull with a hammer.
Wissot: The saddest memorial in America sits on a forsaken hill
I cried the first time I saw the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It took place in the dark and the low-slung wall blocked my view of what I was about to witness. I wasn’t prepared for the shock of suddenly seeing thousands of names listed on 72 black granite panels. Each name represented the death of a man or woman sacrificed in this country’s worst military mistake of the 20th century.
The strange story of turkey tails
One part of the bird never makes it to the groaning board, or even to the giblet bag: the tail.
Voting age of 18 is discriminatory, New Zealand supreme court rules
Campaign to lower voting age to 16 secures what it called a historic victory after judges rule human rights of young people are being breached
World Cup notebook: Johnson takes third in Idre Fjall FIS open mogul event
The U.S. Moguls Team looked sharp in its season-opener over the weekend, sweeping the podium at a FIS open event in Idre Fjall (SWE) on Saturday and Sunday. Olivia Giaccio, Alli Macuga, and Vail’s Tess Johnson went 1-2-3 in Saturday’s event, which featured five nations, and Kasey Hogg, Kylie Kariotis and Skylar Slettene formed a red, white and blue trio on Sunday.
Australia’s new approach was one of the few positives at Cop27 – but its actions still don’t match rhetoric
Qualified victory was snatched from defeat at the climate summit with a genuine and surprising agreement on loss and damage. But there’s still no plan to get to 1.5C. The Cop27 climate summit ended in a desperate and confused flurry more than 40 hours late with a qualified victory clutched from the jaws of complete failure, but with the big issues unresolved.
Cope: The names, teams and stories behind the 2022 FIFA World Cup
With the burgeoning amount of content available surrounding this World Cup and the moral consideration of whether it should even take place, I’m not sure if anyone out there even deigns to read this. I would, however, like to share a few thoughts on the teams, the history, and the cultural impact of the globe’s biggest spectacle. It’s here, we qualified, and who knows — it might be fun to watch a few matches crammed in-between visits from your relatives.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0