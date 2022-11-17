Read full article on original website
The One iPhone ‘Tracking’ Setting Privacy Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately
Your phone can track your whereabouts. It can provide helpful tips on the best route to take to get to work (without you even asking it). And the simple truth of the matter is: if you own a smart phone, you are agreeing to lose a certain level of privacy in your life. You may be okay with this trade-off because your phone can provide a number of other important and practical functions. But if this leaves a bad taste in your mouth, your best course of action is to get to know certain tracking settings that can be changed to better protect you. This is the one iPhone tracking setting that privacy experts say you should turn off immediately.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
Which iPad should you buy on Black Friday? Find the right tablet for you
We're running through every model so you can work out which iPad you should buy on Black Friday.
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
Engadget
Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro: What we know so far
The iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro differences could be huge. Here's the rumors and leaks so far.
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
The USB-C standardization wave may be coming to India next
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The legions who want to leave Micro-USB behind are rejoicing: the European Council recently approved the EU common charger initiative which mandates all commercially available electronics to feature a USB-C port by the fall of 2024. While notebooks and laptops have until the spring of 2026 to adopt these measures, smartphone manufacturers will have to adhere to the 2024 deadline. But that's not the only victory future-proofers are eyeing as India is also looking into a USB-C common charger program of its own following an inter-ministerial task force meeting between government officials, tech companies, and multiple trade associations.
CNET
USB-C iPhones May Save High-Speed Data Transfer for Pro Models
USB-C iPhones are finally coming, but they may not all be created equal. A new rumor has it that the lower-end iPhones will get a less advanced type of USB standard with slower data transfer than the Pro models. Though Apple executives said earlier this month that USB-C iPhones would...
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro could get a remarkably faster USB-C port than the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
Initial rumours suggested only Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Ultra (aka iPhone 15 Pro Max) would get a USB Type-C port. Subsequent reports debunked that speculation and said the entire iPhone 15 line would get it and transition to a portless form factor afterwards. Ming-Chi Kuo now has new information about the iPhone 15's USB-C ports. While all iPhone 15 models will get the new connector, their speeds could vary.
notebookcheck.net
Oukitel WP21 teased as an incoming dual-display rugged smartphone with a new MediaTek SoC, a large battery and fast charging
Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Touchscreen. Where some smartphones have large circular multi-lensed camera housings and others might have huge speakers, the new Oukitel WP21 has a whole round secondary display. On the other side, it sports a 6.78-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz resolution. Its IP68/IP69K/MIL-STD-810H-rated...
9to5Mac
This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 – Apple's top class tablet comes at a dear price
Once again, Apple packs the performance of a mobile workstation into a passively cooled tablet and, thanks to a large number of accessories, enables numerous application possibilities. But the price of the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 has also increased significantly... Professionals who work on the go often have the...
The best laptops of 2022
Here are our picks for the best laptops you can buy right now, whether you need an all-arounder for everyday use, a versatile 2-in-1 or a powerful gaming laptop.
CNET
Apple Reveals Black Friday Deals for 2022
Apple previewed on Thursday the deals it'll be rolling out on Black Friday and the following weekend. It'll be offering Apple gift cards on select purchases from November 25-28. Shoppers will get a $50 gift card when they buy select iPhones (not the iPhone 14), iPads, Beats headphones, Apple accessories...
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Which Apple smartphone should you buy?
Our Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro guide explains the main differences between the phones, to help you make the best choice
