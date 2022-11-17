Nancy Pelosi stepping aside as House Democratic leader, clearing the way for "new generation"

Read full article on original website
Related
McCarthy calls on DHS secretary to resign, threatens impeachment
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has called on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign. McCarthy said if Mayorkas does not resign, he could face an impeached inquiry by House Republicans when the new Congress is seated in January. Nicole Sganga, CBS News homeland security and justice reporter, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the remarks, and the response from DHS.
CBS News
Sen. Lauren Book begins term leading outnumbered Democrats
- Badly outnumbered Democrats in the Florida Senate put a focus Monday on gun-related issues as Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book was formally designated to continue heading the caucus going into the 2023 legislative session. Book became the leader in 2021 after Senate Democrats cast a vote of no confidence...
Supreme Court declines to block release of Trump tax returns to Congress
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to block the Treasury Department from turning over several years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, clearing the way for Democrats to obtain the records weeks before Republicans take control of the House in January.
Respect For Marriage Act passes Senate with bipartisan support
The Senate last week advanced the Respect for Marriage Act, with 12 Republican senators voting in favor along with every Democrat. David French, senior editor at The Dispatch, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the bill.
Opinion: Bombshell report deals another blow to the Supreme Court's reputation
A report about anti-abortion groups allegedly gaining access to the Supreme Court will test if the justices have to care about the court's legitimacy after all, writes law professor Mary Ziegler.
Copy of Hunter Biden laptop data appears genuine, independent experts find
House Republicans say one of their top investigative priorities is the Biden family businesses, and Hunter Biden's purported laptop could be crucial to those investigations. CBS News commissioned an independent forensic review of what is believed to be Hunter Biden's laptop data. Catherine Herridge reports.
Copy of what's believed to be Hunter Biden's laptop data turned over by repair shop to FBI showed no tampering, analysis says
Data from a laptop that the lawyer for a Delaware computer repair shop owner says was left by Hunter Biden in 2019 – and which the shop owner later provided to the FBI under subpoena – shows no evidence of tampering or fabrication, according to an independent review commissioned by CBS News.
Heated arguments mark Trump Organization hearings in two New York courts
More than a dozen lawyers representing the Trump Organization in two separate cases gathered in lower Manhattan Tuesday morning, when a pair of proceedings were scheduled in courtrooms a block apart, in matters that might decide the future of the company. The two cases, a civil suit brought by New...
Murkowski and Peltola win reelection in Alaska
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has won reelection, Alaska's Division of Elections announced Wednesday, as did the state's at-large Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola. Alaska used ranked-choice voting system for both races. Murkowski — the only Republican who was up for reelection who had voted to convict former President Donald...
Donald Trump faces multiple investigations as he kicks off his 2024 run
The Department of Justice has appointed a special counsel to head up investigations into the documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home as well as efforts to subvert the 2020 election results. Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
What a looming rail strike could mean for the American economy
American consumers and nearly every industry would be affected if rail unions and railroads fail to agree on a new contract soon, an outcome that would bring freight trains to a grinding halt next month. One of the biggest rail unions rejected its deal Monday, joining three others that have...
What the special counsel appointment means for Trump's political future
A newly appointed special counsel begins Monday overseeing some of the legal troubles facing former President Donald Trump. CBS News congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains what this could mean for Trump's political future.
Lindsey Graham appears before Georgia grand jury
Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday as part of an investigation into efforts from former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in that state, his spokesperson confirmed. "Today, Senator Graham appeared before the Fulton County Special...
Defeated Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refuses to concede
Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, has refused to concede the race, despite being defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake called the election "a debacle" in a video posted to Twitter this week. Jim Small, editor-in-chief for the Arizona Mirror, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest.
DOJ seeks to question Pence in Jan. 6 probe
The Justice Department reached out to former Vice President Mike Pence to question him about the events surrounding Jan. 6, sources say. Federal investigators want to interview Pence because he knows what former President Donald Trump said privately in the days leading up to and on Jan. 6. Catherine Herridge reports.
Justice Department seeks to question Pence in Jan. 6 investigation
CBS News confirms the Department of Justice is seeking to question former Vice President Mike Pence as it investigates the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Omar Villafranca speaks with senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge about this development.
Biden administration to extend pause on student loan repayments
The Biden administration is extending the pause on student loan payments until no later than June 30, 2023, as the administration's plan to forgive up to to $20,000 in loans is held up in court. President Biden announced the extension Tuesday in a video posted to the White House Twitter account.
With an eye on 2024, Pence beefs up political staffing
With an eye on a potential 2024 presidential run, former Vice President Mike Pence is beefing up his political staff, Pence advisers tell CBS News. Ali Kjergard, formerly a spokesperson for Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, will be communications director for Pence's pre-campaign, the nonprofit organization Advancing American Freedom. Pence is assembling a larger communications staff in early 2023, advisers said, and will also build up his fundraising team, with more hires expected in early 2023.
Special counsel appointed to oversee Trump investigations as Jan. 6 committee set to finish
CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBS News days after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel to oversee two Trump investigations. He discusses both the reaction from Capitol Hill and how this action may not be affectd by the Jan. 6 committee releasing all of its evidence within the month.
Rep.-elect Glenn Ivey talks Trump special counsel appointment
Congressman-elect and former federal prosecutor Glenn Ivey joins Scott MacFarlane on "Red and Blue" to discuss the appointment of a special counsel to several cases involving former President Donald Trump, and how Jack Smith will function in the role.
CBS News
573K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1