Nancy Pelosi stepping aside as House Democratic leader, clearing the way for "new generation"

By Melissa Quinn, Nikole Killion, Caitlin Yilek
CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago
CBS News

McCarthy calls on DHS secretary to resign, threatens impeachment

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has called on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign. McCarthy said if Mayorkas does not resign, he could face an impeached inquiry by House Republicans when the new Congress is seated in January. Nicole Sganga, CBS News homeland security and justice reporter, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the remarks, and the response from DHS.
CBS News

Sen. Lauren Book begins term leading outnumbered Democrats

- Badly outnumbered Democrats in the Florida Senate put a focus Monday on gun-related issues as Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book was formally designated to continue heading the caucus going into the 2023 legislative session. Book became the leader in 2021 after Senate Democrats cast a vote of no confidence...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Copy of Hunter Biden laptop data appears genuine, independent experts find

House Republicans say one of their top investigative priorities is the Biden family businesses, and Hunter Biden's purported laptop could be crucial to those investigations. CBS News commissioned an independent forensic review of what is believed to be Hunter Biden's laptop data. Catherine Herridge reports.
CBS News

Murkowski and Peltola win reelection in Alaska

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has won reelection, Alaska's Division of Elections announced Wednesday, as did the state's at-large Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola. Alaska used ranked-choice voting system for both races. Murkowski — the only Republican who was up for reelection who had voted to convict former President Donald...
ALASKA STATE
CBS News

Lindsey Graham appears before Georgia grand jury

Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday as part of an investigation into efforts from former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in that state, his spokesperson confirmed. "Today, Senator Graham appeared before the Fulton County Special...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS News

DOJ seeks to question Pence in Jan. 6 probe

The Justice Department reached out to former Vice President Mike Pence to question him about the events surrounding Jan. 6, sources say. Federal investigators want to interview Pence because he knows what former President Donald Trump said privately in the days leading up to and on Jan. 6. Catherine Herridge reports.
CBS News

Biden administration to extend pause on student loan repayments

The Biden administration is extending the pause on student loan payments until no later than June 30, 2023, as the administration's plan to forgive up to to $20,000 in loans is held up in court. President Biden announced the extension Tuesday in a video posted to the White House Twitter account.
CBS News

With an eye on 2024, Pence beefs up political staffing

With an eye on a potential 2024 presidential run, former Vice President Mike Pence is beefing up his political staff, Pence advisers tell CBS News. Ali Kjergard, formerly a spokesperson for Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, will be communications director for Pence's pre-campaign, the nonprofit organization Advancing American Freedom. Pence is assembling a larger communications staff in early 2023, advisers said, and will also build up his fundraising team, with more hires expected in early 2023.
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

