Pedestrian hit on Broadway Boulevard near Randolph Park dies due to injuries

The Tucson Police Department says a pedestrian who was hit by a driver on Saturday, Oct. 29 has died as a result of his injuries.

Gabriel Anthony Rodriguez, 24, was crossing East Broadway Boulevard mid-block, east of South Randolph Way when he was hit by a driver in a 2015 Toyota Corolla, according to TPD.

Officers and Tucson Fire Medics arrived at the site of collision around 8:15 p.m. and transported Rodriguez to Banner - University Medical Center.

According to TPD, impairment was not a factor in the incident, and the driver of the Corolla cooperated with investigators.

