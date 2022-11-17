ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Pedestrian hit on Broadway Boulevard near Randolph Park dies due to injuries

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPV6y_0jEZJ5Yq00

The Tucson Police Department says a pedestrian who was hit by a driver on Saturday, Oct. 29 has died as a result of his injuries.

Gabriel Anthony Rodriguez, 24, was crossing East Broadway Boulevard mid-block, east of South Randolph Way when he was hit by a driver in a 2015 Toyota Corolla, according to TPD.

Officers and Tucson Fire Medics arrived at the site of collision around 8:15 p.m. and transported Rodriguez to Banner - University Medical Center.

According to TPD, impairment was not a factor in the incident, and the driver of the Corolla cooperated with investigators.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , Twitter or LinkedIn .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Marana Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision Saturday night involving three cars on Interstate-10 westbound at Twin Peaks. Northwest Fire told KOLD News 13 those involved refused medical transport. Traffic was delayed for...
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

SILVER ALERT: Pima County father, son missing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert had been issued for a Pima County father and son who went missing late last week. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen near Houghton and Snyder on Friday, Nov. 18.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

El Tour De Tucson Causing Several Road Closures Across The Community

Premiere Bicycling and El Tour de Tucson announced new routes for this year's events. The 39th annual El Tour de Tucson will take place throughout the community on Saturday, November 19th. With the new routes comes many road closures that Tucson residents should be aware of. Here are all of...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Craycroft Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near South Craycroft Road and East 22nd Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Police are looking for a dark-colored early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC SUV that they suspect fled the scene after the crash. According to the Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

The Buzz: Sunshine Mile project complete after years of work

Downtown Tucson is seen in the distance from the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Country Club Road. Your browser does not support the audio element. On its face, the widening of Broadway Boulevard between Country Club Road and Euclid Avenue does not look like a long-running project. Construction began in 2019 and officials held a ribbon cutting in October.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities respond to call on Pima Community College campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are responding to a call on the Pima Community College El Pueblo Campus on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. The public was urged to avoid the area, but authorities gave the “all clear” at around 4:45 p.m. This is a developing...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson’s outdoor ice rink is officially open for the season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Holiday Ice opened up Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. Skaters can now enjoy the outdoor ice rink downtown near the Tucson Convention Center along Church Avenue. The rink will stay open through January 8th. Tickets can be purchased online (skates included), and there...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is injured and another is in custody after a fight broke out in Tucson’s midtown on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tucson police confirmed the fight took place near Tucson High School, but said there was no indication the school or any students were involved.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

RAW CHOPPER VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes section of I-10 south of Eloy

Arizona's Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Hobbs, two days after the AP and other outlets projected her the winner of the governor's race. Consumer Reports figures out the most reliable new vehicle in the past 20 years. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. Consumer Reports finds that the...
ELOY, AZ
KOLD-TV

WATCH: TPD searching for two men posing as maintenance workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for help. Two men are shown on surveillance video posing as maintenance workers for the Villas de Kino Apartments in South Tucson. In the video, they are seen knocking on the door and asking where the water heater is.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy