Blue State Coffee closing all its cafes, chain announces

Blue State Coffee, which has locations in Hartford and New Haven as well as Providence,, announced on its Facebook page on Thursday morning that it would close all of its cafes.

The Hartford location is at 777 Main St. The New Haven location is at 534 Orange St. At one time, the chain had nine cafes in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

“Our Blue State Coffee cafes are closing permanently as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17,” the letter reads. “As a family-owned business, we feel it is the right time to make this change.”

No other explanation was offered in the letter. Messages left with the chain’s administrative offices were not returned.

Blue State was founded in 2004 with the mission of giving away 2% of its sales to local nonprofits that promote marriage equality, environmental protection and literacy, that fight hunger and that promote other progressive causes. Since 2004, the chain donated more than $1 million.

In a 2016 interview with the Courant, CEO Carolyn Greenspan said her son, Andrew Ruben, founded the business after George W. Bush won the presidency in 2004. “He was really worried, at age 16, that all the things he thought were important, the values that we shared, would not be advanced by the administration and the government,” Greenspan told the Courant.

The Facebook notice states that for a limited time, the brand’s coffee could still be purchased at bluestatecoffee.com . The coffee is made at a roastery in South Windsor.

