ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trump Org. cleaned up illegal practices when Trump became president, ex-CFO testifies

By By Erin Durkin
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxv1E_0jEZJ11w00
Trump Organization's former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the courtroom in New York, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo

NEW YORK — The Trump Organization engaged in an effort to clean up its act and stop fraudulent tax practices to avoid scrutiny when Donald Trump became president, the company’s former chief financial officer told a jury Thursday.

Allen Weisselberg, a longtime top executive at the Trump Organization, took the stand for his second day of testimony at the company’s criminal tax fraud trial in state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

“We were going through an entire clean up process to make sure that since Mr. Trump was now president, that everything was done properly,” Weisselberg contended.

The company is accused of giving Weisselberg and other executives off-the-books perks including apartments, luxury cars and private school tuition, a scheme Weisselberg detailed on the stand.

He said that he and other executives knew their practices were illegal — and brought them to an end after Trump took office. The company had been paying Weisselberg and at least one other executive’s personal expenses, allowing them to avoid income taxes and the company to dodge payroll taxes. It was also paying executives bonuses on tax forms that claimed they were independent contractors, when they were actually employees, he said.

“Mr. Trump became president, and everybody was looking at our company from every different angle you could think of,” Weisselberg said, adding the company wanted to “make sure that we correct everything that we have to correct.”

Until the cleanup took place, Weisselberg had been receiving a free apartment on the Upper West Side, a Mercedes Benz for himself and his wife, private school tuition for his grandchildren, cash to give tips at the holidays and other expenses.

He detailed Thursday how Trump personally began picking up the tab for his two grandchildren to attend Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School at a cost of about $100,000 a year.

He was in Trump’s office when his son, Donald Trump Jr., came in with tuition bills for his own children. Trump jokingly said, “I might as well pay for your grandkids too,” according to Weisselberg.

Weisselberg later brought Trump an invoice for the tuition, and he agreed to pay it. Weisselberg promised to pay him back.

While he initially got the perks on top of his salary, Weisselberg eventually directed a staffer to deduct the value from his salary and bonus.

“Between the rent for the apartment, the tuition, we had an automobile or two — I thought the amount I was being given was too much, and the right thing to do was pay back the company for it,” he said.

But he opted to do it that way rather than pay his own expenses in order to evade taxes, he acknowledged on the stand. “It gave me the ability to pay pre-tax,” he said, adding that, “I knew the amount they were reporting [on tax forms] was incorrect.”

Defense attorneys have argued that Weisselberg carried out the scheme on his own, but on Thursday, Weisselberg detailed the involvement of several other top figures at the Trump Organization.

He said the company’s controller, Jeffrey McConney, who handled the paperwork, knew the arrangement was illegal. “I undoubtedly believe in my mind that he knew it as well,” he said.

He contended that another Trump executive, Matthew Calamari, the chief operating officer, also had his expenses paid by the company tax-free. Weisselberg’s son, Barry, who managed Wollman Rink at Central Park, got a Trump-owned apartment on Central Park South.

Weisselberg, Calamari, McConney and several other senior employees got their bonuses on 1099s, a tax form intended for self-employed individuals. That, Weisselberg said, allowed the company to avoid payroll taxes, and the executives to open tax-deferred retirement accounts that only self-employed people qualify for.

That practice, Weisselberg said, began in the 1980s before he started working at the Trump Organization.

Weisselberg is testifying against his employer after pleading guilty to 15 criminal counts in August. Under the deal, he will serve five months in jail if he testifies truthfully.

Asked by prosecutors Thursday why he pleaded guilty, he said, “I was guilty of those crimes.”

On his first day of testimony earlier this week, Weisselberg revealed that he remains on the payroll of the Trump Organization at his full salary and celebrated a birthday party at Trump Tower the same day he finalized his plea deal.

On cross-examination later Thursday, a defense lawyer for the Trump Organization sought to establish that Weisselberg carried out the scheme for his own benefit, unbeknownst to the Trump family.

“It was my own personal greed that led to this,” Weisselberg said.

Weisselberg became emotional, his voice cracking as he admitted he is embarrassed and ashamed about what he did. “More than you can imagine,” he said.

The Trump Organization lawyer, Alan Futerfas, pressed Weisselberg on who he conspired with in the scheme. He said he conspired with McConney, but not with any member of the Trump family.

Weisselberg said he had an almost familial relationship with the Trumps after 50 years working for the family and was deeply trusted.

“Wasn’t your responsibility to protect the family and protect these companies from these very kinds of problems?” Futerfas asked.

Weisselberg said that was true.

“The decision not to pay taxes on these benefits was yours alone and made solely for your benefit, correct?” Futerfas later asked.

Weisselberg replied: “The answer is yes.”

He also said Trump did not authorize, and, as far as he knows, was not aware of the tax evasion.

“He didn’t authorize you to commit tax fraud, did he?” Futerfas asked, to which Weisselberg replied, “Of course not.”

“No one gave you permission to commit tax fraud, right?” the defense attorney went on.

Weisselberg said that was correct.

Comments / 12

Frank Nolasco
3d ago

well since you knew about the tax game then you know you committed fraud, You and your employer Trump

Reply(1)
12
Marcus Robinson
2d ago

Yes we did the crime.But we cleaned up some,when Trump became president. You can’t make this 💩up!

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Efforts to Hide Cash From NY AG Shot Down in Court

Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to escape the wrath of the New York Attorney General were halted Thursday when a state judge there took the remarkable step of putting the former president’s company under court supervision—and preventing the billionaire from quietly shifting his money to avoid paying millions in fines.
GEORGIA STATE
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Melania Trump?

Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsweek

Man's Threat to Assassinate Trump Was 'Drunken Cry' for Reassurance: Lawyer

The lawyer representing a man who is accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump recently said that the threats were instead a "drunken cry for reassurance." In January, 72-year-old Thomas Welnicki was arrested by U.S. Secret Service agents after he made several phone calls to the agency making threats to kill Trump as well as some members of Congress if the former president lost the 2020 election and did not concede the results.
FLORIDA STATE
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’

Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
TEXAS STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
The Independent

Trump reacts angrily to special counsel move: ‘I’m not going to partake in it’

Donald Trump has slammed the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the investigations into his handling of classified information and the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. “I have been going through this for six years — for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital on Friday after the counsel was revealed. “And I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this.”“I have been proven innocent for six years on everything — from fake impeachments to [former special counsel Robert]...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Judge bars Trump Organization from transferring assets and appoints independent monitor for company

Donald Trump will not be allowed back on Twitter until after midterm elections. The New York State judge overseeing Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his family, and his eponymous real estate and licensing company has issued an order barring the transfer of any of the ex-president’s or his company’s assets without notifying the court and the attorney general’s office.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
281K+
Followers
16K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy