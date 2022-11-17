This Bucks County Restaurant Just Opened Its Doors Under New Management

The Bucks County inn is back open under new management. Image via The Wycombe House

A Bucks County eatery has just opened under new management, offering fine fare in one go the area’s most popular towns.

The Wycombe House, located at 1073 Mill Creek Road in Wycombe, just held their grand opening this past week, with the new owners offering a wide array of unique eats for their customers. Offering “Southern Influenced American Cuisine”, the new establishment is set to be a new must-stop for both locals and residents.

“We served 181 guests. There were a couple hiccups along the way, but over-all it went well,” the restaurant said online.

“A great big thank you to everyone who participated and allowed us to use you as guinea pigs to test our menu, service and drinks.”

Originally opening in 1902 as a 14-room hotel named the Wycomb Hotel, the building has gone through serves changes in ownership. Now, Jerry Driscoll, a Warminster resident, will oversee the longstanding location, located in the heart of Buckingham Township.