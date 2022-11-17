Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
DHHS urgers Mainers to order their free tests for Covid-19
STATEWIDE– The holiday season is right around the corner and Maine health officials are reminding you that Covid-19 is still here. Maine DHHS is encouraging you to order free, at-home Covid-19 tests. Every month each household can get one free kit of five rapid tests mailed to their home...
Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite
The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
People Living in These 16 Maine Towns Have the Highest Monthly Bills in the State
They are unavoidable. Every month they are due and it seems they just keep getting more and more expensive. They're the bills we get every month, just to keep the lights on the heat going, the roof over our heads, our vehicles running, and the insurance coverage we need to protect everything we own and ourselves.
WPFO
Maine’s warm fall has put holiday wreath-making season behind schedule
MAINE (BDN) -- The short season for wreath makers in Maine has become even smaller this year. In a normal year, the season for harvesting the tips of balsam fir branches — the popular and aromatic greenery used to make holiday wreaths — starts around Nov. 1, and provides a short window for wreath makers to produce the thousands of wreaths sold every year in time for Christmas.
What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?
Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
NH, Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022
Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
WPFO
Advisory group wants to make it harder for Maine police to destroy discipline records
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Members of Maine’s public records advisory committee expressed support for closing a loophole that currently allows police unions to negotiate shorter timelines for destroying their officers’ discipline records. The exemption has enabled police to purge public documentation of misconduct far sooner than the law usually allows.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20
TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
Maine backtracks on guidance for medical cannabis sales
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is backing down from some of its guidance for the medical marijuana industry by allowing the sale of pre-rolled products to resume. The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy last month banned medical marijuana caregivers without a storefront from providing pre-rolled products and increased the age limit for pre-rolled products sold in stores from 18 to 21, the same as the age limit for recreational marijuana purchase. The guidance at the time suggested that a tobacco license was needed.
A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America
The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction where that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. So while Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lovers destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
WGME
Maine firefighters sound alarm about EV fire dangers, as training lags behind the tech
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WGME) -- As the number of electric vehicles or EVs grow in Maine, so are concerns about the safety of first responders. The technology is advancing faster than most firefighters can train, leading many to sound the alarm about added dangers under the hood that could pose a risk during emergencies.
ecowatch.com
Construction Begins on Maine’s Largest Solar Project
Maine is about to get its largest solar farm, which will help the state meet its climate goals of getting 80 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, reported Bangor Daily News. The project is also projected to avoid carbon dioxide emissions that are the equivalent of removing about 30,000 cars from the road each year.
WPFO
Maine Lobstermen have 2 years to comply with regulations
Maine's lobster industry has caught a break in court. A federal judge has ruled lobster harvesters will have two years to comply with new fishing restrictions. The lobstermen successfully argued that the new restrictions should have been based on the best scientific and commercial data available. They claimed the agency...
foxbangor.com
Court decision offers new hope for Maine lobstermen fighting new regulations
STATEWIDE — A small sign of hope for Maine Lobstermen as a federal judge in D.C. District Court has ruled that new lobster fishing restrictions designed to protect North Atlantic Right Whales will be delayed until 2024 to give the government time to draft more effective regulations. “We need...
themainewire.com
One of Maine’s Biggest School Districts Can’t Pay Janitors, Bus Drivers, and Lunch Ladies On Time; Teachers Unaffected
Gov. Janet Mills and Legislative Democrats met the statewide commitment to fund 55 percent of Maine’s public schools, but that funding isn’t trickling down to hourly employees in the school system of Maine’s biggest city like it should. Janitors, bus drivers, food service providers, and other hourly...
Here is How Real Mainers Prepare for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and in the past week or so we've seen so many organizations come together exuding a sense of community and thinking of others as they gathered food to share with those who might not have a Thanksgiving without the help of the community. We've...
wabi.tv
Mills announces unemployment tax cuts for Maine businesses
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration announced Thursday nearly $24 million in unemployment tax cut for Maine businesses. They say many businesses in the state will see a significant reduction in unemployment taxes next year. In 2020 and 2021, Governor Mills directed $382 million in Federal COVID relief funding...
WMTW
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter
FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
newscentermaine.com
The Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act
The land that is Maine was tribal land long before white settlers arrived. It first was stewarded by four Indigenous tribes: the Passamaquoddy, Penobscot, Maliseet.
