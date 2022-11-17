Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Dayton home scorched after overnight fire
DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a working house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a reported structure fire at the cross of Gondert Avenue and Cosler Drive just before 4:30 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. Additional reports say flames could...
Crews respond to a ‘fully engulfed’ barn fire in Auglaize County
SAINT MARYS — Auglaize County crews were called to a barn fire early Saturday morning. A barn on the 17000 block of Koenig Road in Saint Marys was “fully engulfed” in flames, Auglaize County dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Auglaize County and Saint Marys Fire responded...
‘Total loss;’ 2 people hospitalized, 11 displaced after house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Just days before Thanksgiving, a house fire in Dayton has forced nearly a dozen people out of their homes. The fire started in a house in the 200 block of North Irwin Street around 10:15 a.m. and firefighters were on scene for hours battling the fire as it spread to nearby homes.
WISH-TV
2 saved, 1 dead after warehouse fire in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were saved and one person died from a warehouse fire in Richmond Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Unions Facebook post. The Richmond Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant warehouse on fire at 10:14 a.m. Saturday, on the 600 block of South J St. When firefighters arrived to the scene there were reports of people inside the building.
hometownstations.com
Lima Fire Department is investigating if a chimney was the cause of a Friday house fire
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A fire in a chimney could be to blame for a Friday night house fire on the west side of Lima. Lima firefighters were called out to 1023 Cameron Lane around 9:30 p.m. Friday night after the residents noticed smoke coming from the attic. Everyone was able to get out safely, but the fire caused $70,000 worth of damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it originated from around the chimney and was more than likely the cause. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.
miamivalleytoday.com
One dead in downtown Troy crash
TROY — One person has died after being involved in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Troy on Friday afternoon. Troy Police, Fire, and Medics were called to the 300 block of South Market Street around 2:30 p.m. for a reported crash with multiple injuries. Troy medics immediately called for...
hometownstations.com
Multiple fire departments called to fight barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning
Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fully engulfed barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., the St. Marys Fire Department was called out to 17420 Koenig Road after the homeowners saw their barn on fire. The barn was filled with equipment. St. Marys Township, Celina, New Knoxville, and Buckland departments were called in to help fight the fire. St. Marys Fire Chief says the barn and the contents are considered total losses. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton
DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
Daily Advocate
Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive
UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
Shoplifting led to pursuit that included collision with police cruiser in Greene County
SUGARCREEK TWP. — Shoplifting at the Kohl’s in the 6400 block of Wilmington Pike two weeks ago led to a police pursuit that included a collision with a police cruiser in Geene County and ended with police having to use a Taser on one suspect, K-9 units to track down a second suspect and a drone to search for the third and final suspect.
Multiple accidents reported in Darke County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
Water main break project to impact busy Kettering street
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews repairing a water main break may cause drivers some slowdowns on a portion of a busy road in Kettering. According to a release, crews are working to repair a water main break on West Dorothy Lane, just east of Southern Blvd. The work will impact drivers in the eastbound lanes […]
New legislation introduced to honor Kenton Ridge graduate killed in 2019 car crash
COLUMBUS — New legislation has been introduced to honor Caitlin Preston, an 18-year-old graduate of Kenton Ridge High School killed in a car accident in 2019. >>ORIGINAL STORY: 18-year-old killed in head-on crash on state Route 72 near Cedarville. State Representative Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek) and State Representative Bill Dean...
1 hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash on I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-75 Thursday night. According to the Ohio State Patrol, two-vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 just south of the I-675 interchange just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. One person was reportedly taken to a local hospital following the […]
‘A kid just ran in front of our car,’ Teenager taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dayton
DAYTON — UPDATED @ 12:07 p.m.:. A teenager was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after being hit by a car in Dayton Thursday night. “A kid just ran in front of our car,” a woman told an emergency dispatcher Thursday night in 9-1-1 audio obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request.
Juvenile taken to hospital after crash in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in Dayton on Thursday. According to dispatch, Dayton Police were called to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton at 6:11 p.m. on a report of someone struck by a vehicle. Dispatch says one juvenile was taken to Dayton […]
Drivers delayed by crash on I-75 NB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound caused slowdowns for drivers during the evening commute on Thursday. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 4:51 p.m. to a crash that happened on I-75 northbound at the exit for West Second Street. Authorities say two vehicles were involved. At least one person has been […]
Drivers impacted by fuel mishap at Love’s station asking company to pay for damages up front
CLARK COUNTY — Earlier this week, at least 15 drivers put the wrong fuel in their vehicles without knowing it due to a mix-up at a Clark County Love’s Travel Stop. Now, they’re asking the company to pay for their repairs. On Wednesday, News Center 7 spoke...
City of Springfield to begin leaf collection Saturday morning
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield residents should have their bagged leaves ready and placed on the curb for pickup tomorrow, according to the City of Springfield’s social media page. Residents should have their leaves in bags at the curb by 6 a.m. Saturday, the spokesperson said. According to the City...
Comments / 0