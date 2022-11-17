ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Dayton home scorched after overnight fire

DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a working house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a reported structure fire at the cross of Gondert Avenue and Cosler Drive just before 4:30 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. Additional reports say flames could...
DAYTON, OH
WISH-TV

2 saved, 1 dead after warehouse fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were saved and one person died from a warehouse fire in Richmond Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Unions Facebook post. The Richmond Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant warehouse on fire at 10:14 a.m. Saturday, on the 600 block of South J St. When firefighters arrived to the scene there were reports of people inside the building.
RICHMOND, IN
hometownstations.com

Lima Fire Department is investigating if a chimney was the cause of a Friday house fire

Lima, OH (WLIO) - A fire in a chimney could be to blame for a Friday night house fire on the west side of Lima. Lima firefighters were called out to 1023 Cameron Lane around 9:30 p.m. Friday night after the residents noticed smoke coming from the attic. Everyone was able to get out safely, but the fire caused $70,000 worth of damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it originated from around the chimney and was more than likely the cause. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.
LIMA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

One dead in downtown Troy crash

TROY — One person has died after being involved in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Troy on Friday afternoon. Troy Police, Fire, and Medics were called to the 300 block of South Market Street around 2:30 p.m. for a reported crash with multiple injuries. Troy medics immediately called for...
TROY, OH
hometownstations.com

Multiple fire departments called to fight barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning

Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fully engulfed barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., the St. Marys Fire Department was called out to 17420 Koenig Road after the homeowners saw their barn on fire. The barn was filled with equipment. St. Marys Township, Celina, New Knoxville, and Buckland departments were called in to help fight the fire. St. Marys Fire Chief says the barn and the contents are considered total losses. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton

DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive

UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
UNION CITY, OH
WDTN

Multiple accidents reported in Darke County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Water main break project to impact busy Kettering street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews repairing a water main break may cause drivers some slowdowns on a portion of a busy road in Kettering. According to a release, crews are working to repair a water main break on West Dorothy Lane, just east of Southern Blvd. The work will impact drivers in the eastbound lanes […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

1 hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-75 Thursday night. According to the Ohio State Patrol, two-vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 just south of the I-675 interchange just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. One person was reportedly taken to a local hospital following the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Juvenile taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in Dayton on Thursday. According to dispatch, Dayton Police were called to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton at 6:11 p.m. on a report of someone struck by a vehicle. Dispatch says one juvenile was taken to Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Drivers delayed by crash on I-75 NB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound caused slowdowns for drivers during the evening commute on Thursday. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 4:51 p.m. to a crash that happened on I-75 northbound at the exit for West Second Street. Authorities say two vehicles were involved. At least one person has been […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy