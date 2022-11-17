Lima, OH (WLIO) - A fire in a chimney could be to blame for a Friday night house fire on the west side of Lima. Lima firefighters were called out to 1023 Cameron Lane around 9:30 p.m. Friday night after the residents noticed smoke coming from the attic. Everyone was able to get out safely, but the fire caused $70,000 worth of damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it originated from around the chimney and was more than likely the cause. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO