This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenChilton, WI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Fox11online.com
Pre-Black Friday Deals at Apricot Lane Boutique
Apricot Lane Boutique is hosting some amazing pre-Black Friday deals in the store right now! Today only, enjoy 20% off all regular priced items and be sure to grab the doorbuster deal - $30 sherpas. Kim joins Living with Amy with some great holiday and winter looks. Check out Apricot...
Fox11online.com
Seymour shop hosting "Widow's Weekend" event on opening day
SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- Kalihofer's Greenhouse and Flowers is hosting its Widow's Weekend Sip & Shop event on Saturday. The store is giving women around Northeast Wisconsin something fun to do as hunters spend the weekend in the woods for the gun deer hunt season opener. Customers can grab a glass...
Fox11online.com
102 wreaths on display in Green Bay to benefit cancer patients
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Ribbon of Hope is once again Making A Difference for those impacted by cancer in the Green Bay area with its Christmas Tree Jubilee. The foundation's beautiful Christmas wreath display is lit up downtown for a third year. It changed from trees to wreaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.
wearegreenbay.com
Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
Fox11online.com
Stock up on all your holiday baking needs at Bulk Priced Food Shoppe
Brenda from the Bulk Priced Food Shoppe joins Living with Amy with a quick and easy Pecan Pie recipe for the holiday season. Be sure to check out all of the items they carry to make your holiday baking quick and easy. Watch for more ideas!. For more on all...
Fox11online.com
The Green Bay Holiday Parade met with below freezing temperatures
(GREEN BAY) -- The cold certainly did not stop people from showing up and having a good time at the 38th annual Green Bay Holiday Parade. Some were not bothered by the weather. “I mean I didn’t have any issue with it, we've got blankets, we've got hot chocolate, we...
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Food drive, leaf raking, fundraiser are Making A Difference
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share these encouraging Making A Difference stories with you. Over three days this week, we worked with Paul's Pantry in Green Bay, the St. Joseph Food Program in Menasha and Father Carr's Place 2B in Oshkosh. During this time, we witnessed hundreds of people who unselfishly performed acts of kindness toward others.
Fox11online.com
Organization surprises Kaukauna Gold Star family with mortgage payoff
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- An organization has paid off the mortgage of a Gold Star family in Kaukauna. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation presented Jacole Hall with a mortgage payoff notice Thursday on state at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards held at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Jacole's husband, U.S....
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's Broadway District alight for holiday season
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Broadway District is officially ready for the holiday season. The district held its annual lighting ceremony Friday night. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich counted down the official illumination at 5:30 p.m. on the corner of Broadway and E. Hubbard Street. The event featured more than...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Season opener excitement builds at Fleet Farm Orange Friday event
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The start of Deer Hunt 2022 is early Saturday morning, and participation in this year's hunt is expected to be slightly lower than last year's. Officials from the Department of Natural Resources say license sales have been trending down for about 20 years. They expect to...
Fox11online.com
Hunting harvest tips from Maplewood Meats
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Many people are ready to head into the woods for the 2022 Gun Deer Season. FOX 11's Emily Deem joined Brad Van Hemelryk at Maplewood Meats to share some must-haves for people heading to Deer Camp. Maplewood Meats is located in Brown County at 4663 Milltown...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Hunters share traditions, hopes ahead of opening day
SHIOCTON (WLUK) -- The 2022 gun deer season kicks off on Saturday. Hunters are scoping out the perfect spots and preparing their stands on Friday. Some are stopping for a big breakfast to fuel them before the busy day. Deer Hunt 2022. FOX11’s Gabriella Premus made her way to Shiocton...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Hunters recap opening weekend
SHIOCTON (WLUK) --Saturday marked the start of the nine-day gun deer hunt season. Hunters took a break Sunday to enjoy some food at Hometown Grill in Shiocton. It was hunter Elliot Pegel’s birthday, and he made the most of opening weekend. “I’ve gotten two, a buck and a doe,...
Fox11online.com
Omro Area Community Center looking for new home after lease extension gets denied
OMRO, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Omro Area Community Center is looking for a new place to call home after its lease wasn't extended. The city has decided to sell the building, creating some turmoil within the community. Since 1995, 130 W. Larrabee Street has been the address of the Omro...
Fox11online.com
'Christkindlmarket' comes to Green Bay for the holidays
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The holiday season is now underway. And with it comes Green Bay's new "Christkindlmarket." “It's really fun to bring a lot more life into this area and to be supported with small business is wonderful," said small business owner Dana Tingley. Tingley owns her own soap...
WBAY Green Bay
Omro community center loses its home
Spores from a fungus that's seemingly everywhere in Wisconsin's outdoors can cause blastomycosis. If you have symptoms, let a doctor know your outdoor activities for the last 3 months. Leonard Weis unearthed many treasures over a career spanning decades. World Preemie Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. A mother-daughter duo share...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says
Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. Two other cubs are OK.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
