Neenah, WI

Fox11online.com

Pre-Black Friday Deals at Apricot Lane Boutique

Apricot Lane Boutique is hosting some amazing pre-Black Friday deals in the store right now! Today only, enjoy 20% off all regular priced items and be sure to grab the doorbuster deal - $30 sherpas. Kim joins Living with Amy with some great holiday and winter looks. Check out Apricot...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Seymour shop hosting "Widow's Weekend" event on opening day

SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- Kalihofer's Greenhouse and Flowers is hosting its Widow's Weekend Sip & Shop event on Saturday. The store is giving women around Northeast Wisconsin something fun to do as hunters spend the weekend in the woods for the gun deer hunt season opener. Customers can grab a glass...
SEYMOUR, WI
Fox11online.com

102 wreaths on display in Green Bay to benefit cancer patients

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Ribbon of Hope is once again Making A Difference for those impacted by cancer in the Green Bay area with its Christmas Tree Jubilee. The foundation's beautiful Christmas wreath display is lit up downtown for a third year. It changed from trees to wreaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

The Green Bay Holiday Parade met with below freezing temperatures

(GREEN BAY) -- The cold certainly did not stop people from showing up and having a good time at the 38th annual Green Bay Holiday Parade. Some were not bothered by the weather. “I mean I didn’t have any issue with it, we've got blankets, we've got hot chocolate, we...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

COMMENTARY: Food drive, leaf raking, fundraiser are Making A Difference

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share these encouraging Making A Difference stories with you. Over three days this week, we worked with Paul's Pantry in Green Bay, the St. Joseph Food Program in Menasha and Father Carr's Place 2B in Oshkosh. During this time, we witnessed hundreds of people who unselfishly performed acts of kindness toward others.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Organization surprises Kaukauna Gold Star family with mortgage payoff

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- An organization has paid off the mortgage of a Gold Star family in Kaukauna. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation presented Jacole Hall with a mortgage payoff notice Thursday on state at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards held at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Jacole's husband, U.S....
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay's Broadway District alight for holiday season

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Broadway District is officially ready for the holiday season. The district held its annual lighting ceremony Friday night. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich counted down the official illumination at 5:30 p.m. on the corner of Broadway and E. Hubbard Street. The event featured more than...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Hunting harvest tips from Maplewood Meats

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Many people are ready to head into the woods for the 2022 Gun Deer Season. FOX 11's Emily Deem joined Brad Van Hemelryk at Maplewood Meats to share some must-haves for people heading to Deer Camp. Maplewood Meats is located in Brown County at 4663 Milltown...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Deer Hunt 2022: Hunters share traditions, hopes ahead of opening day

SHIOCTON (WLUK) -- The 2022 gun deer season kicks off on Saturday. Hunters are scoping out the perfect spots and preparing their stands on Friday. Some are stopping for a big breakfast to fuel them before the busy day. Deer Hunt 2022. FOX11’s Gabriella Premus made her way to Shiocton...
SHIOCTON, WI
Fox11online.com

Deer Hunt 2022: Hunters recap opening weekend

SHIOCTON (WLUK) --Saturday marked the start of the nine-day gun deer hunt season. Hunters took a break Sunday to enjoy some food at Hometown Grill in Shiocton. It was hunter Elliot Pegel’s birthday, and he made the most of opening weekend. “I’ve gotten two, a buck and a doe,...
SHIOCTON, WI
Fox11online.com

'Christkindlmarket' comes to Green Bay for the holidays

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The holiday season is now underway. And with it comes Green Bay's new "Christkindlmarket." “It's really fun to bring a lot more life into this area and to be supported with small business is wonderful," said small business owner Dana Tingley. Tingley owns her own soap...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Omro community center loses its home

Spores from a fungus that's seemingly everywhere in Wisconsin's outdoors can cause blastomycosis. If you have symptoms, let a doctor know your outdoor activities for the last 3 months. Leonard Weis unearthed many treasures over a career spanning decades. World Preemie Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. A mother-daughter duo share...
OMRO, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body

A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI

