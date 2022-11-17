Ryan Day Thinks a "Talented and Dangerous" Maryland Team Awaits OSU on Saturday, Wants Buckeyes to Play With An Edge This Weekend

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Remains Unbeaten Despite Rough Start At Maryland
It sure felt like it, as Ohio State's 13-point margin of victory over Maryland was the largest win of the day among the College Football Playoff top 4, and No. 5 Tennessee was depantsed in prime time by South Carolina. That Team Up North needed a last-second field goal to...
Eleven Warriors
Dallan Hayden's Hard Running, Lathan Ransom's Clutch Play Power Ohio State to Road Win at Maryland
The late, great Al Davis said it best. No. 2 Ohio State did just that Saturday, leaving College Park with a 43-30 win over the Maryland Terrapins to improve to 11–0. It wasn't easy – the Buckeyes trailed at the half, 13-10 and Maryland kept it close until the very end, leading to some of the more spectacular fan meltdowns one will ever see online – but in the end, it's a W.
Eleven Warriors
Dallan Hayden Injects Life into Buckeye Run Game With Monster Second Half Against Maryland As TreVeyon Henderson Leaves in A Walking Boot
With a late-November Big Ten road game and the Buckeyes’ undefeated record hanging in the balance in College Park, Ohio State put the ball in the hands of a true freshman. Over and over again. And Dallan Hayden delivered. Over and over again. Miyan Williams sat out with an...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day “Very Upset” About Blocked Extra Point, Noah Ruggles Clutch on Field Goals and Penalties Plague Buckeyes
After scoring a touchdown on its opening possession of the fourth quarter against Maryland on Saturday, Ohio State initially planned to go for two. The Buckeyes ended up giving up two points to their opponent instead. Following a touchdown and two-point conversion by the Terrapins on their previous possession, Ohio...
Eleven Warriors
Living With Michigan Loss “Has Not Been Easy,” C.J. Stroud's Heard “All the Laughing," Lathan Ransom Broke Thumb on First Play
There was a dark cloud hanging over Saturday’s game. Ohio State tried to focus on the task at hand as much as possible, but next week’s all-important rivalry matchup with Michigan might have contributed to an off day for the Buckeyes against Maryland. The scarlet and gray still escaped College Park with a 43-30 win, but Ohio State trailed by three points at halftime and still held just a three-point lead with less than a minute to go.
Will Ohio State football’s Matt Jones be able to play against Michigan?
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day did not know immediately after Saturday’s 43-30 victory at Maryland whether he will have his starting offensive line intact against Michigan next week. Starting right guard Matt Jones suffered an apparent foot or lower leg injury in Saturday’s...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Takes Care of Some Shenanigans on the Road Before Michigan Comes to Town
We'll write approximately ten million words dedicated towards The Game on this website over the course of the next week, but given its implications I think that we all can be forgiven for jumping the gun and forgetting to glance at Maryland before the horse was before the cart and the hay was in the barn and other farming metaphors that my hands are too Charmin-soft to fully appreciate.
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in Coaches Poll heading into Michigan game
With only two weeks left in the college football season, Saturday was truly all about survival for a number of teams at the top of the sport. There were multiple games that saw higher-ranked teams pushed to the brink and even a few upsets across college football. Ohio State was...
Eleven Warriors
"We Went Blow for Blow With The Team I Consider to Be One of the Best in the Country"
Mike Locksley was proud of his players for their performance on Saturday. After all, they took the No. 2 team in the country down to the wire in College Park. The Maryland head coach addressed the media following his team's 43-30 loss to Ohio State at home. He was encouraged by his team's efforts in a four-quarter game but thought the Buckeyes' talent ultimately prevailed when the 60 minutes ran out.
Look: Ohio State Basketball's Michigan Photo Is Going Viral
The countdown has begun for Ohio State's huge football showdown against Michigan. Ahead of next weekend's pivotal Big Ten bout, the Buckeyes' men's basketball squad showed solidarity. In Maui Jim Maui Invitational, they posted a photo of a basketball with some key alterations. To avoid even the slightest reference to...
Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay
Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released
It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan, Ohio State Weather Forecast
Ohio State and Michigan will both be 11-0 heading into next weekend's rivalry game at The Horseshoe. It should be a great one. Winter weather is in the forecast, as well. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines played in snowy conditions last year and it could be the same this year.
Ryan Day discusses massive Ohio State change
Saturday afternoon’s game against the Maryland Terrapins did not go exactly according to plan for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes as the team struggled to pull away from Maryland. The team was ineffective running the ball in the first half of the game until it made a huge change, inserting true freshman running Read more... The post Ryan Day discusses massive Ohio State change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State hoops makes amazing preparations at Maui Invitational for TTUN
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is a classic, one of the most anticipated games of the year and will likely be deciding between a playoff spot. The Buckeyes are hungry for revenge as game week begins. Ohio State hoops is in Hawaii for the Maui Jim Maui invitational from Nov 21-23....
247Sports
Urban Meyer presents case for Ohio State, Michigan to both make College Football Playoff
Ohio State and Michigan face each other next week, but both teams needed to avoid upsets Saturday and stay undefeated in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings entering The Game. Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer made a case for both teams to get into the final four on Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff.
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries
So far this season, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been arguably the most dominant defender for the Ohio State Buckeyes, leading the team in both solo and total tackles while also having 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was dominant once again during Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, and Read more... The post Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Matt Jones Exits Maryland Game With Apparent Lower-Body Injury
Matthew Jones was walked off the field by the Ohio State training staff after suffering an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter of the Maryland game. With a little over three minutes remaining in the Buckeyes' matchup with the Terrapins, Jones fell to the turf while blocking for Dallan Hayden. He stayed on the ground while holding his right leg until the team's medical personnel raised him to his feet and assisted him to the sideline.
Eleven Warriors
ESPN's College GameDay, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Headed to Columbus for Showdown Between Ohio State and Michigan
College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff will be on Ohio State's campus for The Game next weekend. With all eyes on what is expected to be a No. 2 vs. No. 3 battle between Ohio State and Michigan inside the Horseshoe, ESPN and FOX's traveling college football pregame shows will be in Columbus to preview the matchup.
Comments / 0