ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day Thinks a "Talented and Dangerous" Maryland Team Awaits OSU on Saturday, Wants Buckeyes to Play With An Edge This Weekend

By Chase Brown, Griffin Strom
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Remains Unbeaten Despite Rough Start At Maryland

It sure felt like it, as Ohio State's 13-point margin of victory over Maryland was the largest win of the day among the College Football Playoff top 4, and No. 5 Tennessee was depantsed in prime time by South Carolina. That Team Up North needed a last-second field goal to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Dallan Hayden's Hard Running, Lathan Ransom's Clutch Play Power Ohio State to Road Win at Maryland

The late, great Al Davis said it best. No. 2 Ohio State did just that Saturday, leaving College Park with a 43-30 win over the Maryland Terrapins to improve to 11–0. It wasn't easy – the Buckeyes trailed at the half, 13-10 and Maryland kept it close until the very end, leading to some of the more spectacular fan meltdowns one will ever see online – but in the end, it's a W.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Living With Michigan Loss “Has Not Been Easy,” C.J. Stroud's Heard “All the Laughing," Lathan Ransom Broke Thumb on First Play

There was a dark cloud hanging over Saturday’s game. Ohio State tried to focus on the task at hand as much as possible, but next week’s all-important rivalry matchup with Michigan might have contributed to an off day for the Buckeyes against Maryland. The scarlet and gray still escaped College Park with a 43-30 win, but Ohio State trailed by three points at halftime and still held just a three-point lead with less than a minute to go.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Takes Care of Some Shenanigans on the Road Before Michigan Comes to Town

We'll write approximately ten million words dedicated towards The Game on this website over the course of the next week, but given its implications I think that we all can be forgiven for jumping the gun and forgetting to glance at Maryland before the horse was before the cart and the hay was in the barn and other farming metaphors that my hands are too Charmin-soft to fully appreciate.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

"We Went Blow for Blow With The Team I Consider to Be One of the Best in the Country"

Mike Locksley was proud of his players for their performance on Saturday. After all, they took the No. 2 team in the country down to the wire in College Park. The Maryland head coach addressed the media following his team's 43-30 loss to Ohio State at home. He was encouraged by his team's efforts in a four-quarter game but thought the Buckeyes' talent ultimately prevailed when the 60 minutes ran out.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Basketball's Michigan Photo Is Going Viral

The countdown has begun for Ohio State's huge football showdown against Michigan. Ahead of next weekend's pivotal Big Ten bout, the Buckeyes' men's basketball squad showed solidarity. In Maui Jim Maui Invitational, they posted a photo of a basketball with some key alterations. To avoid even the slightest reference to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay

Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ryan Day discusses massive Ohio State change

Saturday afternoon’s game against the Maryland Terrapins did not go exactly according to plan for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes as the team struggled to pull away from Maryland. The team was ineffective running the ball in the first half of the game until it made a huge change, inserting true freshman running Read more... The post Ryan Day discusses massive Ohio State change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries

So far this season, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been arguably the most dominant defender for the Ohio State Buckeyes, leading the team in both solo and total tackles while also having 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was dominant once again during Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, and Read more... The post Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Matt Jones Exits Maryland Game With Apparent Lower-Body Injury

Matthew Jones was walked off the field by the Ohio State training staff after suffering an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter of the Maryland game. With a little over three minutes remaining in the Buckeyes' matchup with the Terrapins, Jones fell to the turf while blocking for Dallan Hayden. He stayed on the ground while holding his right leg until the team's medical personnel raised him to his feet and assisted him to the sideline.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy