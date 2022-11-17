Read full article on original website
France v Australia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: The champions get their title defence under way against the Socceroos. Join Jonathan Howcroft
Argentines shocked, saddened by loss to Saudis at World Cup
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Tears welled in the eyes of Oscar López as he washed the windows of the Buenos Aires building where he works as the superintendent. A devoted fan of Argentina, the 67-year-old was visibly upset as he reflected on the bitter 2-1 loss by the national team, delivered by upstart Saudi Arabia on Monday at the World Cup in Qatar. But the fact that Argentina was favored over the Saudis is no excuse, Lopez said. “If they’re in the World Cup, no team is easy,” López said. “You always have to be careful.”
The Underappreciated, One-of-a-Kind Thomas Müller
Arguably the most overlooked player of his generation, the showman thrives on the biggest stage and has a résumé that stacks up with almost anyone.
BBC
World Cup 2022: England, Wales & other European nations will not wear OneLove armbands
England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the OneLove armbands
BBC
BTS Star Jung Kook, odas totori fans for di 2022 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony
BTS star Jung Kook na im first perform for di opening ceremony of di 2022 FIFA World Cup for Qatar. Di member of di South Korean boy band group perform di official World Cup song Dreamers as e thrill di audience for di Al Bayt stadium. Jung Kook perform di...
BBC
Mexico v Poland
Mexico v Poland

TEAM NEWS. Mexico forward Henry Martin may lead the line...
