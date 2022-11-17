Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Myrna L. Karasek
Myrna L. Karasek, age 82, passed away at her residence in Marysville, Ohio on Thursday November 17th, 2022. She was born on September 2nd, 1940 in Salyersville, Kentucky. She enjoyed reading her bible, solving crossword puzzles, and doing crafts. She also loved the beauty of flowers. Preceded in death by...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ohio National Guard Has New Cyberspace Wing
COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced today that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a yearlong assessment of the site...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Wings Support And Recovery Serving Up Thanksgiving Meals
MARYSVILLE – Wings Support and Recovery is getting into the holiday spirit as it will be offering free, hot Thanksgiving meals from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, at its 729 Walnut St. address. Residents may dine-in or carry-out the meals. Reservations for the meal are required, but...
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD Voters To Decide On 9.9 Mill Levy In May
MARYSVILLE – To the surprise of no one, the Marysville Exempted Village School District Board of Education Monday Thursday voted unanimously to place an emergency levy on the May 2, 2023 ballot for operating expenses for the district. In the words of the resolution, the levy is necessary for...
Comments / 0