ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Today at the World Cup: England squad meets migrant workers

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQArU_0jEZHo4a00

As England and Wales continued the build-up to their opening World Cup fixtures, Qatar’s human rights record was again brought into the spotlight.

England defender Conor Coady stressed the squad’s belief that “football is for everybody” as Gareth Southgate and the players met migrant workers.

Wales, meanwhile, stepped up their preparations – but there was still time for captain Gareth Bale to get in a bit of golf.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on Thursday’s events at the 2022 World Cup.

Football for all

Having controversially been awarded hosting rights in 2010, Qatar’s suitability and human rights record has been intensely scrutinised.

It has been reported thousands of migrant workers died during preparations for the tournament – something “categorically” denied by authorities.

As part of FIFA’s ‘Community Engagement Events’, the Football Association decided to host a training session with migrant workers at England’s Al Wakrah base.

Penalties were taken by both the players and workers – who the FA surprised by giving them category A tickets to England’s Group B opener against Iran on Monday.

Three Lions centre-back Coady said: “We have spoken about it as a team, have come together and had a chat about it in meetings.

“We have said the same thing – we really believe that football is for absolutely everybody. That is what we believe as a team, as people and as players ourselves. That is what we want to focus on.”

Maddison takes a breather

Leicester midfielder James Maddison did not train with the rest of the England squad on Thursday.

Maddison had limped out of the Foxes’ Premier League win over West Ham at the weekend, but still travelled to Doha as planned.

Fears over an injury flare-up have quickly been dispelled, though, with Maddison’s absence being due to load management as the remainder of the group trained in the sweltering midday sun.

FIFA face further criticism

FIFA president Gianni Infantino may have written to all 32 competing nations earlier this month urging them to focus on the on-field action and “not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists” – but how much his message is followed remains to be seen.

As well as Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers, there has also been concerns raised about the safety of local and visiting members of the LGBTQ+ community in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

And Kick It Out chief executive Anthony Burnett said Infantino is “deluded” if he expects World Cup participants to be silent on human rights issues at the tournament.

Burnett said: “I think it’s deluded to a large degree, because if you make a decision to hold a World Cup in a country that is not inclusive for any group of people, and then you expect people to be silent about it and just get on board, believing that football is somehow detached from broader society, it is just ridiculous.”

Bale has a stroll and a swing

Wales have pushed back the start of their daily training sessions to later in the afternoon to try to limit the impact of the excessive temperatures in the Gulf state.

Robert Page’s squad have taken some time to ease into their hotel surroundings just off the Corniche, the city’s waterfront promenade that extends for seven kilometres along Doha Bay.

Bale, who recently helped Los Angeles FC win a first MLS Cup title, attracted a lot of interest from the local population during the squad’s stroll on Thursday morning.

The Wales talisman has also been able to spend some of his spare time using a golf simulator at the team hotel.

“I think most of us have had a swing. It’s great fun,” Cardiff forward Mark Harris said.

“Team spirit is great anyway, but games like that help you. We also have pool and table tennis.”

Picture of the day

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gareth Southgate determined to bring World Cup joy to England fans

Gareth Southgate wants to bring World Cup joy to the nation at a challenging time by leading England on another “memorable” journey. Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished as Euro 2020 runners-up, the Three Lions are among the favourites to triumph this winter in Qatar.
newschain

Thousands of fans head for Doha as England and Wales start World Cup campaigns

Thousands of England and Wales fans will watch on in Doha as both nations begin their bids for World Cup Qatar 2022 glory. Millions more supporters are expected to tune in back home as England open their group B campaign against Iran on Monday afternoon before Wales make their first appearance at the World Cup finals since 1958 against the US.
newschain

Gareth Southgate feels being England coach is no longer an ‘impossible’ job

Gareth Southgate believes he has turned the England job from an impossible task into a sought-after post as he prepares to lead the nation into the World Cup. There was no list of high-profile applicants when Southgate replaced Sam Allardyce in 2016, just months after England had embarrassingly crashed out of the European Championship at the hands of Iceland.
newschain

Fans dreaming of success ahead of England and Wales’ first World Cup games

Thousands of England and Wales fans will watch on in Qatar as both nations begin their bids for World Cup 2022 glory. Millions more supporters are expected to tune in back home as England open their group B campaign against Iran on Monday afternoon before Wales make their first appearance at the World Cup finals since 1958 against the US.
newschain

Gary Neville: Gianni Infantino “the worst face” to represent Qatar World Cup

Gary Neville believes FIFA president Gianni Infantino is “the worst face” to represent the Qatar World Cup after his controversial monologue on Saturday and wants the governing body to “clean up its act”. Infantino delivered an extraordinary hour-long speech in a pre-tournament press conference in Doha...
newschain

Senegal struggling to replace ‘big loss’ Sadio Mane before Netherlands showdown

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse admits it will be difficult to replace Sadio Mane having built the whole team around him. The Bayern Munich forward, who was instrumental in their Africa Cup of Nations win in February, was ruled out after having surgery to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula having originally been named in the World Cup squad.
newschain

Ehsan Hajsafi offers support to bereaved families in Iran ahead of England game

Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi called for change and sent condolences to bereaved families ahead of a World Cup opener against England that pales into insignificance given the human rights atrocities taking place at home. Team Melli kick off their third successive finals appearance at the Khalifa International Stadium against Gareth...
newschain

Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman helps open Qatar World Cup

Morgan Freeman sought to provide a dose of Hollywood gravitas as the 2022 World Cup was officially opened in Qatar. The Oscar-winning actor, known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby, narrated the opening ceremony initially on a video before appearing in the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee

After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation. A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy