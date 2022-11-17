Read full article on original website
Argentines shocked, saddened by loss to Saudis at World Cup
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Tears welled in the eyes of Oscar López as he washed the windows of the Buenos Aires building where he works as the superintendent. A devoted fan of Argentina, the 67-year-old was visibly upset as he reflected on the bitter 2-1 loss by the national team, delivered by upstart Saudi Arabia on Monday at the World Cup in Qatar. But the fact that Argentina was favored over the Saudis is no excuse, Lopez said. “If they’re in the World Cup, no team is easy,” López said. “You always have to be careful.”
Mexico 0-0 Poland: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Robert Lewandowski had a second-half penalty saved by the veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa as the sides shared the points at Stadium 974
The Underappreciated, One-of-a-Kind Thomas Müller
Arguably the most overlooked player of his generation, the showman thrives on the biggest stage and has a résumé that stacks up with almost anyone.
France v Australia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: The champions get their title defence under way against the Socceroos. Join Jonathan Howcroft
England leave out Willis and have doubt over Mako Vunipola for South Africa
England have dropped the flanker Jack Willis for the Test against South Africa on Saturday and also have an injury doubt hanging over the experienced prop Mako Vunipola. Eddie Jones, the head coach, has chosen instead to expand his specialist lineout options by retaining the uncapped Saracens lock Hugh Tizard in a 26-man training squad.
Warrington goalkeeper Tony Thompson sent off after confronting fan who urinated in his bottle
A non-league goalkeeper says he was sent off for reacting to a fan who urinated in his water bottle during an FA Trophy tie. Warrington Town keeper Tony Thompson, 28, squirted the Guiseley fan after drinking from the bottle. It led to him receiving a red card an hour into...
Kirsty Way: World champion describes medal winning moment
When GB gymnast Kirsty Way prepares to sprint down the runway before throwing herself at a pair of trampolines, she reminds herself to keep calm. The 24-year-old has just returned from competing at the Trampoline World Championships in Bulgaria. "When I'm waiting to go at the end of the runway...
Wales v Australia: Hosts must bounce back from 'horrific' Georgia defeat - Jenkins
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Kicking coach Neil Jenkins has labelled last Saturday's 13-12 defeat to Georgia as one of the darkest days...
World Cup 2022: England, Wales & other European nations will not wear OneLove armbands
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the...
