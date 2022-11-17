ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Argentines shocked, saddened by loss to Saudis at World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Tears welled in the eyes of Oscar López as he washed the windows of the Buenos Aires building where he works as the superintendent. A devoted fan of Argentina, the 67-year-old was visibly upset as he reflected on the bitter 2-1 loss by the national team, delivered by upstart Saudi Arabia on Monday at the World Cup in Qatar. But the fact that Argentina was favored over the Saudis is no excuse, Lopez said. “If they’re in the World Cup, no team is easy,” López said. “You always have to be careful.”
The Guardian

England leave out Willis and have doubt over Mako Vunipola for South Africa

England have dropped the flanker Jack Willis for the Test against South Africa on Saturday and also have an injury doubt hanging over the experienced prop Mako Vunipola. Eddie Jones, the head coach, has chosen instead to expand his specialist lineout options by retaining the uncapped Saracens lock Hugh Tizard in a 26-man training squad.
BBC

Kirsty Way: World champion describes medal winning moment

When GB gymnast Kirsty Way prepares to sprint down the runway before throwing herself at a pair of trampolines, she reminds herself to keep calm. The 24-year-old has just returned from competing at the Trampoline World Championships in Bulgaria. "When I'm waiting to go at the end of the runway...

