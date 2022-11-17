Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
New Bedford Zoning Board Unanimously Denies Permit for Methadone Clinic
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — A proposed medical clinic for Union Street in New Bedford that would offer patients methadone and other addiction treatment has been denied a special permit to operate in the downtown location by the New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals. As reported by WBSM’s Marcus...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s Hathaway Elementary School to see upgrades under Mayor Mitchell’s funding proposal
“Mayor Jon Mitchell has submitted a proposal to the City Council for a loan order of $150,000 to pay for the costs of a schematic design/feasibility study for an accelerated repair project at the Ellen R. Hathaway Elementary School on Court Street. On October 26, 2022, the Massachusetts School Building...
New Bedford Ward 3 Special Election Dates Selected to Replace Resigning Dunn
Following New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn's announcement on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he is resigning to focus on his growing responsibilities as an associate attorney at a Boston law firm, he has submitted a letter to City Clerk Dennis Farias marking an official resignation time and date of midnight on December 3.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department, City Council recognize firefighters for roles in recent fires
“On November 16, 2022, at 7:00 PM the City Council hosted a Celebration Meeting in the City Council Chamber. At this meeting the Council recognized and issued City Citations to members of the New Bedford Fire Department for their critical roles during three recent fires. Congratulations to these New Bedford...
New Bedford Mayor ‘Not Seeking Anything’ in Healey Administration
Now that Maura Healey has been elected as the next Governor of Massachusetts, the people of New Bedford are wondering if Mayor Jon Mitchell will be joining her administration in some capacity. Healey and Mitchell have a close relationship, and the two Harvard graduates (albeit a year apart) share similar...
newbedfordguide.com
MassDEP penalizes New Bedford’s Bob’s Tire Company for solid waste violations
“The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $16,080 penalty to Bob’s Tire Co., Inc., located at 55 Brook Street in New Bedford, for violations of solid waste regulations. MassDEP conducted multiple site inspections, in coordination with the City of New Bedford’s Resilience and Environmental Stewardship program,...
Mayor Wu says she and Gov. Baker see Mass. & Cass needs differently
"The reality is that I will not be happy or satisfied until all of the people who are on our waitlist ... have a smooth, humane, and effective system that they can be plugged into." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday said she believes she and Gov. Charlie Baker simply...
7 Rhode Island candidates request recounts
Three of the requests came from candidates running for a seat in the General Assembly.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Water Department issues letter concerning drinking water and lead in the city
Although it was stated as not an emergency, the Fall River Water Department is letting residents know what they should do after the department failed to remove the required number of lead service lines. The letter issued is as follows:. “Our water system failed to remove the required number of...
Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty
Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
bunewsservice.com
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
Six New Bedford Firefighters Honored In Worcester Ceremony
A half-dozen New Bedford firefighters were honored Friday at the 33rd Annual Firefighters of the Year Awards Ceremony in Worcester. The New Bedford delegation was among dozens of firefighters from around the state being recognized. New Bedford Fire Captain Brandon Silva and Firefighter Neal Costa were awarded a Medal of...
capeandislands.org
Mayor: Baker was right to hold offshore wind companies to their contracts
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell says the Baker administration made the right move in pushing back against offshore wind companies seeking to renegotiate their contracts. Reopening the contracts would be a problem, Mitchell said. “It would have caused us, Massachusetts, to lose leverage over the process in the long run,”...
New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center Plans a Busy December [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
It seems like the folks at the New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center never run out of ideas and interesting programs highlighting the Port of New Bedford, its past, present and future. Executive Director Laura Orleans and her small but intrepid staff bring to the forefront programs that help us all...
GoLocalProv
Deadly Stabbing Outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence — City Holding Emergency Hearing
Providence Police are investigating a deadly stabling outside of a Providence strip club overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning, Providence police responded to Cadillac Lounge at 361 Charles Street for a report of a disturbance. Police were informed that a stabbing victim was being taken in a car to...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy crime wave and a troubling first responder response #mayorkoch #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment
Quincy crime wave and a troubling major first responder response. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy looks to have been hit with an uptick of troubling incidents in recent days. First up, per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police Scanner Monitor, Quincy’s Walmart...
Freetown-Lakeville Parent Breaches School Security With Fake Name
Ready with the fake name of a fake child, Kayla Farris Churchill went to the doors of four Freetown-Lakeville schools on Thursday, gained access and walked around. "Even though it would hurt, I was hoping I would have been tackled or tased or stopped or questioned or kicked out or something would have happened," she told WBSM's Barry Richard Friday. "I wasn't expecting that anybody can walk in and nothing happens."
Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says
The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford roadwork sites for the upcoming week of November 21, 2022 – November 25, 2022
“The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of November 21, 2022 – November 25, 2022, and they are as follows:. Offices will be closed & no construction works Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th. Eversource:. Eversource will be working on gas main relays...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on using big lottery win to serve community through healthcare
Some when they think of hitting big money have thoughts of taking it easy. Not a Massachusetts man that recently cashed in on a winning scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Jean Roody Chery has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0