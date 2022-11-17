ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IN

Man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2021 stabbing death in Henry Co.

By Lucas Gonzalez
 3 days ago
NEW CASTLE — A man was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of another person last year in a rural Henry County home.

A jury found Jerry W. Allred of Losantville guilty of the charge — a level 2 felony — during a trial that lasted four days, court records show.

A level 2 felony in Indiana carries a sentence of 10-30 years.

Prosecutors alleged that Allred killed Richard Hatton Jr. during an altercation Nov. 22, 2021 in the 5900 block of East U.S. 35.

Henry County deputies were called to the home about 11:10 p.m. that evening for a report of a stabbing and found Hatton dead.

Allred is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15 in Henry Circuit Court.

