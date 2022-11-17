ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, AR

KYTV

Branson law enforcement investigate active shooter situation near Boys & Girls Club location

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson first responders are investigating an active shooter situation that occurred on Bee Creek Road near the Boys & Girls Club Branson Unit. According to a Facebook post from the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks, around 6:03 p.m. staff at the Boys & Girls Club location were alerted by officials that an active shooter situation was happening down the road.
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Baxter Health reports increases of influenza cases

Influenza numbers are on the rise in Baxter County and around the state. Baxter Health’s Infection Preventionist Jennifer Hawkins spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News on the increases that have been seen in the area. Listen:. Since October 2, over 7,000 cases have been reported in...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Nonprofits supporting children in the Ozarks receive $300,000 in grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several nonprofits supporting disadvantaged children in the Ozarks received grants. The Stanley and Elaine Ball Foundation awarded grants to 25 charities on Friday. In all, the foundation handed out checks totaling almost $300,000. Gift of Hope, a Taney County nonprofit, received $7,000 to support its children’s...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Mountain Home man pleads not guilty to ‘extensive’ drug activity

A rural Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and entered a not guilty plea to a number of charges filed against him. The charges against 22-year-old Uriah Plez Jones stem from a November 2 incident and include drug possession, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and violating parole.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Clarkride man pleads not guilty to starting brush, grass fires

A man arrested after setting a number of brush and grass fires by throwing lit wads of paper out of the window of his truck appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Trenton Lee Strain, who lists an address along Baxter County Road 49 in the Clarkridge area, pled not guilty to 14 counts of reckless burning and one count of Arson.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Taney County Sheriff’s Office investigates apparent murder-suicide

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office investigates an apparent murder-suicide. Officers responded to a home near Rinehart Road Friday evening around 6 p.m. According to Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels, when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 53-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man dead. An investigation revealed the man and the woman had been involved in a domestic altercation, which ended with the man shooting the woman and then shooting himself. The sheriff has not revealed the identities.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting

Meteorologist Nick Kelly has skies staying clear and temperatures warming up from Sunday through early next week. However, he still sees a storm system wanting to change our weather up for the Thanksgiving Weekend. Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches. Updated: 8 hours...
BRANSON, MO
KHBS

School Closures Tuesday November 15th

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
WEST FORK, AR
KTLO

Boone County woman arrested for using stolen checks

A Boone County woman has been arrested after she allegedly used checks belonging to someone else at a local business. According to the probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Tabatha Campbell purchased $982.88 worth of merchandise from Powell Feed in Harrison on August 24. Two separate checks were written in the amount of $463.07 and $559.99, and showed to be from Mt. Judea.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Sheriff warns of phone scam in Boone County, Arkansas

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office released a statement warning residents about a phone scam that has been making its rounds. The scam involved citizens receiving calls about missing jury duty and warrants being put out for their arrest. According to a press release from the BCSO, “they are very convincing” and […]
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Hunting trip leads to felony arrest of Stone County man

A Stone County man has been arrested during a hunting trip for possessing firearms with prior felony convictions. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Arkansas Game and Fish officer was patrolling along Pouge Springs Road and came upon an individual walking along the side of the road. The officer made contact and identified them as 54-year-old Dewayne Orvil Knight, who was wearing hunting clothes. Knight was asked by law enforcement if he was hunting and stated he was taking a walk to use the bathroom.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Repeat offender arrested for a large amount of methamphetamine in Douglas County, Mo.

AVA, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Ava is charged with attempted drug trafficking after the sheriff found 91 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup. Deputies went to serve a search warrant at a house on west Highway 14 on Monday. They found Vincent Adkins, 43, left by the time they arrived. Sheriff Chris DeGase saw Adkin’s pickup on Highway O, and he stopped the driver at the intersection of Highways O and T. Degase searched the truck and found the methamphetamine.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO

