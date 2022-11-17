Read full article on original website
8 straight: Late turnovers lead Hawkeyes past Minnesota to keep Floyd of Rosedale
Drew Stevens made a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to lift Iowa over Minnesota for a 13-10 victory on Saturday, after the Hawkeyes forced two late turnovers to take control of the Big Ten West with their eighth straight win over the Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
Hawk’s Eye: Experts predict Iowa vs. Minnesota
Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game. Blake Hornstein (9-1): Iowa’s exorcised some rivalry demons the past two weeks. Purdue had won four of the last five, and Wisconsin eight of the previous 10 against the Hawkeyes. There will be no demons to fight this week.
Scott County election recount completed
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced today that the administrative recount he requested in Scott County was completed on Friday and Iowa’s unofficial election results have been updated. The county experienced issues with reporting accurate results of its absentee ballots on election night Nov. 8, 2022, according to...
Deck the downtowns in Davenport, Bettendorf and R.I.
Downtown Davenport Partnership, Downtown Bettendorf Organization and Downtown Rock Island present Deck the Downtowns, a series of holiday promotions starting today (Nov. 18, 2022), encouraging people to eat, drink, shop and be merry downtown. All three downtowns will host a hunt for a holiday ornament in businesses through Jan. 1,...
Trial for teen suspect in teacher’s death set in Scott County
The trial of a 17-year-old Fairfield teenager accused of killing a teacher is set to start May 15, 2023, in Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, according to court documents. Jeremy Goodale’s jury trial is set to begin at 8:45 a.m., court records say. The court granted Goodale’s request to for a change of venue because of publicity surrounding the case, “so pervasive as to make a trial in Jefferson County unfair,” according to court records.
QC families celebrate National Adoption Day
Peter Gierut and his husband are one of eight families who will adopt children in Scott County for National Adoption Day, observed on Nov. 19. During the ceremony, paperwork for 13 children will be finalized to officially make them a part of their forever families. “Throughout the year, we have...
A portrait of a QC artist as a young man
In the old days, kids used to make some money by a paper route. Today, at age 10, Levi Folker sells his paintings. The precocious Davenport boy has painted watercolors for as long as he can recall, and already has produced over 400 paintings and original works of art. Levi...
King Center’s Thanksgiving has goal to give 5,000 meals
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (630 9th St., Rock Island), on Friday kicked off their 33rd annual free Thanksgiving meals for the community. Free meals will be distributed through Sunday via curbside pickup at two locations:. MLK Center, 630 9th Street in Rock Island — Friday, Nov. 18...
Parents seek help to find missing Muscatine man
The parents of Trevor Wixom ask for help to find their 21-year-old son, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network and Muscatine Police. He is 5’9” tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair. He has a scar on his chest from open-heart surgery and small scars from chest tube sites.
Man stole copper from former Schnucks, police allege
Police allege suspect stole thousands in material, left thousands in damage. A 29-year-old suspect is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he stole thousands in copper and aluminum materials from the former Schnucks grocery store building. Taylor Bradford, address unknown, faces felony charges of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and first-degree...
REVIEW: Excellent Circa cast is perfect in gorgeous X-mas show
2022 has been a huge year for Kyle DeFauw of Davenport. Graduated this year (!) from St. Ambrose with a degree in theater – over two years after he knocked my socks off singing Archibald Craven for the still unproduced Music Guild “Secret Garden” – DeFauw has quickly become a clear, shining star at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse.
Crews battle 2 early-morning structure fires
Davenport Firefighters responded to two structure fires early Saturday, according to a news release. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., crews responded to the 1100 block of East 13th Street with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. A large, two-story residence had heavy fire coming from several windows at the front of the building. Crews made an aggressive attack and began a search process.
REVIEW: ‘Cabaret’ a dark, beautiful, teachable moment
The greatest art can – but certainly doesn’t simply – uplift us, inspire us, comfort us, and reflect the best of ourselves. Great art must also force us to think, confront pain, suffering, evil, and the worst of ourselves. Two very different musical productions – both outstanding,...
Police allege suspect robbed Dollar General
A 38-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he robbed a Dollar General store on Thursday. Brandon Gramling faces a Class B felony charge of first-degree robbery, court records say. Shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police were called to Dollar General, 7510 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, in reference...
Suspect had heroin, meth, packaging, police allege
A 38-year-old Davenport man faces drug-related charges after police allege they found methamphetamine, heroin and packaging material in his residence. Paul Parrow Jr., whose address also is listed as Rock Island, faces three felony charges of controlled substance violation and three felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say.
Group that helps 25+ non-profits sets gift-wrapping fundraiser
The Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program will host its first annual gift-wrapping fundraiser on Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Bring your gifts to 207 W. Mayne St., Blue Grass, through the blue door, under the canopy, and volunteers will wrap your gifts. A suggested donation of $2 per gift is recommended. Please supply boxes for your gifts if necessary. If you have gift wrap, ribbon, bows, and other supplies to donate, drop them by during regular business hours Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Man involved in courthouse damage in 2020, police allege
A 22-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he was involved in breaking courthouse windows during a protest in 2020. Coby Lamonte faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of participating in a riot; and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, court records say.
‘Empty the Shelters’ helps pets find homes for the holidays
BISSELL Pet Foundation will bring hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1-11. This effort has helped nearly 126,000 pets find loving homes, making Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the country, a news release says.
Trial of suspect in 14-year-old’s homicide continues
That’s one of numerous SnapChat messages that were part of the evidence Friday in the trial of a suspect in the 2021 slaying of a 14-year-old boy. Earlier this week, 19-year-old Chrystian Smith has appeared in Scott County Court, where a jury continues to hear evidence in the case.
City plans water meter replacement
The City of Morrison has announced the implementation of the Water Meter Replacement Progra, as part of its ongoing water infrastructure improvement plan. The purpose of this program is to replace all water meters serviced by the city with “smart” metering technology, a news release says. The project...
