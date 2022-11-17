ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison City, PA

Penn-Trafford area: Light-up night, Bushy Run party for children

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BIxh_0jEZFsiM00

Level Green light-up night set for Dec. 4

Entertainment, crafts, cookies, hot chocolate and Santa Claus will be part of a light-up night celebration planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Level Green Volunteer Fire Department hall, Route 130.

Santa will arrive by fire truck at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a lighting of the Christmas tree. Children can bring a letter to Santa Claus to be placed in the North Pole mailbox; parents are reminded to include a return address if they would like Santa to respond.

The Penn Trafford Community Band will play holiday favorites. The featured craft will be gingerbread house making.

The Community Women’s Club of Level Green, the Level Green Lions Club and the Level Green Fire Department are sponsoring the free community event.

Children’s Christmas Party planned for Bushy Run museum

Kids can enjoy holiday games, make a colonial-era toy, paint and decorate ornaments and more at the Children’s Christmas Party planned for 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Bushy Run Battlefield Museum’s Stone Room off Route 993, east of Harrison City.

Other activities include the reading the poem, “The Night Before Christmas,” and the opportunity to visit with Kris Kringle. Children will receive a small snack.

Tickets cost $5 and are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/childrens-christmas-party.

The party, intended for children ages 5 to 12, is sponsored by the Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society.

Comments / 0

 

