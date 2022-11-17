Read full article on original website
Chris Mauldin
13h ago
what do you expect when it’s runoff election time. media outlets love to scandalize all the candidates, especially Herschel. Here’s a novel idea, how about doing your own research and leave the newspaper rags to the uninformed.
Reply(1)
3
cindy mock
2d ago
Ol' Hershal has had one to many concussions. As a republican, we are in trouble
Reply(6)
19
To Co
1d ago
it's SAD to use this man just to have power . his brain injury is serious
Reply(7)
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Related
Jimmy Fallon Has Stinging Suggestion For Why Herschel Walker Is Climbing In Polls
Jimmy Fallon joked on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” that he’s “actually not surprised” that Donald Trump-backed former football star Herschel Walker is reportedly climbing in the polls in his Georgia U.S. Senate race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. “He’s somehow the...
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Herschel Walker on Barack Obama: ‘My resume against his resume, I’ll put it up any time of the day’
Senate hopeful Herschel Walker dared Barack Obama to compare resumes after the former president questioned Mr Walker’s credentials for leadership, calling him more of a "celebrity" than a politician.Mr Obama campaigned for Mr Walker’s opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, on Friday night in Georgia.During the speech, he called Mr Walker "a celebrity that wants to be a politician," and noted that being a good football player does not qualify someone to help run the nation.“In college, [Mr Walker] was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time," Mr Obama said. "But here is the question: Does that...
Barack Obama Mercilessly Mocks Herschel Walker With A 'Thought Experiment'
The former president also torched the Donald Trump-backed GOP candidate with a reworked version of his iconic slogan.
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore Her Hair Straight Because Americans "Weren't Ready" for Her Natural Hair
Former first lady Michelle Obama is recounting her time at the White House and how she had to wear her hair. While those two things may seem disparate, she insists that the styles she chose were considered and intentional, because she thought that much of America wasn't ready to see a Black woman with her natural hair in the White House. Obama said she decided to straighten her hair as the American people were "just getting adjusted" to having a Black first family, the Washington Post reports.
blavity.com
Video Shows White Woman Hanging Dolls Tied In Nooses Near Campaign Sign For Black Candidate
A white woman in New Jersey was caught on surveillance camera while hanging stuffed animal toys tied in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running for Congress. Police, who are now looking for the suspect, said the video shows a white woman with blonde hair first arriving in a dark colored sedan which appeared to be a Buick.
'Furious' Donald Trump Bans Dr. Oz From 2024 Presidential Bid, Rages Against TV Quack Who Lost To 'Shrek-Like' Monster
It looks like Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz won't be friends going forward — especially after the latter lost the midterm election to John Fetterman. "Trump has told advisors he wants nothing to do with Dr. Oz in his bid for reelection. He is furious. Trump can’t believe Dr. Oz had fame and fortune and was still beaten by a ‘blue-hoodied Shrek-like’ monster. Trump once firmly believed the cult of pop culture would catapult people like him and Oz into office. He’s second guessing everything after the midterm disaster. One thing is certain: Oz will be nowhere near Trump...
Herschel Walker tells rally he’ll protect any ‘martians living in the US’ as they are ‘my family too’
Bulls, sheriff badges and now, martians.All the above-mentioned nouns have now, somehow, been featured in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s speeches over the past few months as he rallies to beat the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, in Georgia’s bitter Senate race.Ahead of the midterms, the GOP candidate made a final push on Sunday night for voters to get out and vote at a campaign rally in Hiram, Georgia.While standing at the pulpit, the former football player turned politician proclaimed: “If you’re a martian and you live in the United States of America, I’m gonna protect you too. Because you belong...
Herschel Walker Doesn’t Seem To Know What Pronouns Are
The intellectually challenged candidate is preaching to an intellectually challenged choir. The post Herschel Walker Doesn’t Seem To Know What Pronouns Are appeared first on NewsOne.
Pastor Rips Herschel Walker in Viral Sermon: Taking Orders From White Men
A Georgia pastor said white men will control the Republican Senate candidate if he is victorious next week.
Herschel Walker won overwhelming share of white votes – the only group that supported him
Herschel Walker claims he'll protect 'Martians' because they 'belong' to his family. Every racial demographic except for white people and men voted overwhelmingly for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate race, according to exit polls. Exit polls showed that only white voters picked former University of Georgia running...
Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations
Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
Woman Who Accused Herschel Walker of Pressuring Her Into Abortion Speaks Out on Camera
A woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion has doubled-down on her allegations in a TV interview. The accuser—known only as “Jane Doe”—stood by the claims she made about the Georgia Republican Senate candidate last week. Speaking to Nightline, the woman elaborated on the 1990s incident in which she says Walker drove her to an abortion clinic and waited in the car as she had the procedure. “[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him...
Roy Wood Jr. Proves Herschel Walker's 'Vampire' Speech Is Comedy Gold
"The Daily Show" correspondent repeated the Georgia Senate nominee's speech verbatim on a comedy club stage, drawing plenty of laughs.
Colbert Says Obama Has Something Trump Never Will: ‘A Crowd Shouting How Hot He Is – and a Wife Who Agrees’ (Video)
With the amount of time former president Barack Obama has been spending on the midterms campaign trail this week, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but compare the 44th president’s appearance to that of Donald Trump on Monday. “The midterms are a week from...
Is Donald Trump going to sink Herschel Walker?
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock launched an ad on Thursday that, at first, might confuse you.
Howard Stern warns of ‘another civil war’ if ‘dummies’ elect Herschel Walker
Radio host Howard Stern, whose original claim to fame was as a shock jock, was condemned as "a boring, predictable political hack" after he slammed a Republican candidate and warned of a looming civil war. "Some of these candidates that people are actually — f---ing Herschel Walker. Holy f---, they’re...
Comments / 58