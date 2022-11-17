Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Central Valley stops Thomas Jefferson, earns rematch with Aliquippa in Class 4A title game
It’s hard to win a football game with 109 total yards of offense. No. 2 Central Valley taught that lesson to Thomas Jefferson at North Allegheny on Friday night, earning a trip to the Class 4A WPIAL championship game with a 19-0 victory. “From a whole defensive staff, they...
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 18, 2022
Wilson (21-2-1) vs. Lower Dauphin (21-3-1), 3 p.m. Mechanicsburg (19-4-1) vs. Palmyra (20-2-2), 1 p.m. Wyoming Area (22-2) vs.Boiling Springs (25-0), 11 a.m. North Allegheny (10-1) vs. Central Catholic (7-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m. Class 5A. Championship. Saturday’s schedule. Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. Pine-Richland (9-3) at Norwin, noon.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport sweeps York Catholic to claim PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball crown
MECHANICSBURG — Josie Russo celebrated her 17th birthday Saturday, and she couldn’t have asked for a better gift. The Freeport junior middle hitter’s block at match point against District 3 champion York Catholic closed out a 3-0 sweep of the Fighting Irish at Cumberland Valley High School and gave the Yellowjackets their first PIAA Class 2A state title since 2017 and the second such championship in program history.
5 things to watch in Week 12 of high school football
Aliquippa is trying to reach the WPIAL football finals for the 15th year in a row, meaning some of the players on the Quips roster weren’t born the last time the team failed to get there. That was in 2007. But as impressive as that record streak may be,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway hockey selects trio for 2022 Honor Roll
The 50th anniversary year of the inaugural season of Gateway hockey will culminate Dec. 26 with the program’s annual alumni event at Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont. Alumni president Stefan Biancaniello said the organization is proud to welcome three former Gators players to the Gateway Honor Roll in 2022.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Through the Years: In 1947, Ken High shut out Har-Brack
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Ken High won its second consecutive WPIAL title over Har-Brack, 27-0, at Forbes Field on Nov. 27, 1947. Vince Pisano scored two touchdowns for the Red Raiders. The rivals didn’t meet in the regular season because officials from both schools though the rivalry had become too fierce.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL’s youngest coach leads Greensburg Salem boys into Class 4A
The youngest boys basketball coach in the WPIAL couldn’t wait to get started. He wants to bring energy to a struggling program that went 3-32 the past two seasons in Class 6A. That’s what Greensburg Salem coach Cam Auld said Friday on the first official day of winter sports...
2022 PIAA girls volleyball preview: North Allegheny, North Catholic, Freeport chasing titles
Three WPIAL teams will compete for PIAA girls volleyball championships Saturday at Cumberland Valley. York Catholic (23-1) vs. Freeport (22-2) How they got here: York Catholic beat Parkway Center City, 3-0; Tyrone, 3-0; and Notre Dame GP, 3-1. Freeport defeated Corry, 3-0; Quaker Valley, 3-0; and Philipsburg-Osceola, 3-2. Coaches: Phil...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Aliquippa continues historic run of WPIAL championship appearances
While two WPIAL football finals were played Saturday, four more are slated for Acrisure Stadium on Friday. In the Class 4A game, Aliquippa is in the finals for the 15th consecutive season and will face neighboring Central Valley. The last time Aliquippa didn’t make the finals was in 2007, when the Quips lost the highest-scoring playoff game ever, 70-48, against Jeannette at Golden Rams Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach keeps positive outlook as Jeannette girls basketball eyes rebound
The climb back to respectability is steep for Anna Leonard, the new girls basketball coach at Jeannette. But she is ready to scale the challenge and doesn’t plan to look down. “I’m not nervous. I’m excited,” Leonard said. “It’s not just a challenge for the girls, it’s a challenge...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver Falls finishes off Sto-Rox, gets back to WPIAL championship game
With a big first half on defense, an offensive ability to take advantage of short fields and a second half that saw the Tigers run away from third-seeded Sto-Rox, second-seeded Beaver Falls earned a trip to Acrisure Stadium to play for the Class 2A championship on Black Friday. It’s the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette boys basketball looking to measure up to competition
Jeannette has featured strong guard play in recent years, but its strength this boys basketball season looks like the frontcourt. The team has length and should be able to pull down rebounds, alter shots and finish breaks because of it. “We do have some decent size,” coach Adrian Batts said....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach sets lofty goal for Highlands girls basketball
Finding a way to adjust to a new coach can be difficult. But in the case of some players on the Highlands girls basketball team, they have a bit of a history with first-year coach Shawn Bennis. He has coached at the AAU level with the PK Flash AAU program.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Senior duo sparks Bethel Park volleyball team to successful season
Best friends Grace Lejeck and Sophie Puzausky proved to be a dynamic force for the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. Lejeck, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, and Puzausky, a 5-11 senior right-side hitter, were chosen second-team all-WPIAL and first-team all-section. “Sophie and Grace both started since their freshman year. They...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shaler boys basketball intent on breaking through playoff barrier
Brandon London was forced to sit out last basketball season when a football injury relegated him to the sidelines. As London’s shoulder healed, he and his Shaler boys basketball teammates were all focused on a common goal: getting past the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals. Last season, the Titans didn’t...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southern Columbia tops Freedom in PIAA Class A girls soccer championship
MECHANICSBURG — Entering halftime of the PIAA Class A girls soccer final, Freedom was down but hardly out. Southern Columbia held a 3-2 lead, but after an action-packed opening 40 minutes, that advantage looked slim. However, the Tigers’ Loren Gehret scored the third of her four goals just 26...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rosters set for inaugural WCCA all-star volleyball match
A new event has joined the Westmoreland County Coaches Association sports rotation. Players from 16 teams will converge on Ligonier Valley for the first WCCA All-Star Girls Volleyball Match at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The all-senior event will feature East vs. West with players selected by coaches. Rosters are as follows:
North Allegheny outlasts Central Catholic for WPIAL title, 35-21
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — North Allegheny won its fifth WPIAL title in its championship game against Central Catholic Saturday. With two big-time high school programs meeting in the WPIAL 6A championship, many expected a heavyweight fight. Central Catholic (7-4) and North Allegheny (10-1) threw haymakers all night and eventually the Tigers knocked out the Vikings, 35-21, winning NA’s first WPIAL Class-6A football championship.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Union gets past Rochester in battle of Cinderellas in WPIAL Class A semifinals
It’s a run that the Union Scotties faithful will remember forever. Midway through the fourth quarter, Braylon Thomas went up the middle on a quarterback draw, the seas parted, and he ran 58 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. With it came a trip to a WPIAL...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy tennis players wrap up strong season by placing at states
Sewickley Academy tennis standout Ashley Close closed out her junior season Nov. 5 in Hershey as the PIAA Class 2A runner-up. Wyoming Seminary’s Ilana Rosenthal won the Class 2A state championship, with South Park senior Nicole Kempton placing third and Knoch junior Emily Greb taking fourth. Kempton captured the WPIAL 2A title this season.
Comments / 0