Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Ken High won its second consecutive WPIAL title over Har-Brack, 27-0, at Forbes Field on Nov. 27, 1947. Vince Pisano scored two touchdowns for the Red Raiders. The rivals didn’t meet in the regular season because officials from both schools though the rivalry had become too fierce.

